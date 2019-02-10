Story Highlights Twenty-five York-Adams teams earned District 3 basketball playoff berths.

Twelve of the Y-A teams in districts will complete in the 5-A division.

Three York-Adams League teams are seeded No. 1 in their classes.

Buy Photo Eastern York's Bryce Henise is seen in action earlier this season. The Golden Knights (19-4) are seeded No. 1 in the District 3 Class 4-A field. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The York-Adams League will send 25 teams into the District 3 basketball playoffs, with almost half of that number (12) competing in the Class 5-A brackets.

That is according to unofficial brackets that were released by the district over the weekend.

The league will boast three No. 1 seeds: Eastern York (19-4) in Class 4-A boys, Delone Catholic (20-3) in 3-A girls and York Catholic (17-6) in 2-A girls.

Both 5-A fields will feature six Y-A teams. The Y-A boys' 5-A entrants are: No. 3 York High (18-3), No. 5 New Oxford (18-5), No. 6 West York (18-5), No. 11 Northeastern (13-9), No. 13 Dover (13-10) and No. 14 Gettysburg (12-10). The Y-A girls' 5-A participants are: No. 3 Gettysburg (19-4), No. 4 Spring Grove (17-6), No. 6 South Western (16-5), No. 9 Susquehannock (14-8), No. 15 West York (11-11) and No. 16 New Oxford (9-13).

The boys' 5-A field will feature two first-round match-ups pitting Y-A foes against each other on Monday, Feb. 18: Gettysburg at York High and Northeastern at West York, both starting at 7 p.m.

Buy Photo York Catholic's Gina Citrone is seen here in action earlier this season. The Fighting Irish (17-6) are the No. 1 seed in the District 3 Class 2-A field. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The 6-A girls' bracket will feature three Y-A teams: No. 2 Dallastown (20-2), No. 11 Red Lion (12-10) and No. 12 Central York (9-13). No. 7 seed Central York (17-5) is the only Y-A boys' team to earn a 6-A berth.

The other boys' teams in the district playoffs are: No. 4 Littlestown (22-1) in 4-A, No. 6 Biglerville (13-9) in 3-A and No. 4 Delone Catholic (10-12) in 2-A.

The other Y-A girls' teams in the field are: No. 3 Kennard-Dale (20-3) in 4-A, No. 5 Eastern York (15-7) in 4-A and No. 7 Bermudian Springs (15-7) in 4-A.

In addition, Christian School of York (10-10) earned the No. 8 seed in 1-A.

Other than Delone and York Catholic, the other No. 1 seeds in the girls' competition are: Cumberland Valley (18-3) in 6-A, Solanco (18-4) in 5-A, Lancaster Catholic (22-0) in 4-A and Greenwood (18-4) in 1-A.

Other than Eastern York, the other No. 1 seeds on the boys' side are: Wilson (19-3) in 6-A, Lower Dauphin (20-2) in 5-A, Trinity (17-3) in 3-A, Antietam (16-6) in 2-A and Halifax (19-3) in 1-A.

Following are the complete unofficial pairings

BOYS

CLASS 6-A

First Round, Tuesday, Feb. 19

(1) Wilson (19-3), bye

(9) Cumberland Valley (15-7) at (8) Waynesboro (17-4), 7 p.m.

(4) Cedar Crest (17-5), bye

(12) Hempfield (13-9) at (5) Harrisburg (15-6), 7 p.m.

(2) Chambersburg (18-4), bye

(10) Warwick (15-6) at (7) Central York (17-5), 7 p.m.

(3) Reading (15-6), bye

(11) Manheim Twp. (14-7) at (6) Central Dauphin (15-7), 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals, Friday, Feb. 22

Cumberland Valley-Waynesboro winner at Wilson, 7 p.m.

Hempfield-Harrisburg winner at Cedar Crest, 7 p.m.

Warwick-Central York winner at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.

Manheim Twp.-Central Dauphin winner at Reading, 7 p.m.

CLASS 5-A

First Round, Monday, Feb. 18

(16) Cocalico (13-9) at (1) Lower Dauphin (20-2), 7 p.m.

(9) Elizabethtown (13-9) at (8) Shippensburg (15-7), 7 p.m.

(13) Dover (13-10) at (4) Northern York (20-2), 7 p.m.

(12) Garden Spot (14-8) at New Oxford (18-5), 7 p.m.

(15) Big Spring (13-8) at (2) Lampeter-Strasburg (20-2), 7 p.m.

(10) Milton Hershey (16-6) at (7) Muhlenberg (15-7), 7 p.m.

(14) Gettysburg (12-10) at (3) York High (18-3), 7 p.m.

(11) Northeastern (13-9) at (6) West York (18-5), 7 p.m.

CLASS 4-A

First Round, Monday, Feb. 18

(1) Eastern York (19-4), bye

(9) Schuylkill Valley (13-9) at (8) Susquehanna Twp. (11-11), 7 p.m.

(4) Littlestown (22-1), bye

(5) Lancaster Catholic (14-8), bye

(2) Bishop McDevitt (19-3), bye

(10) Boiling Springs (9-12) at (7) Octorara (13-9), 7 p.m.

(3) Berks Catholic (18-4), bye

(6) ELCO (13-10), bye

Quarterfinals, Thursday, Feb. 21

Schuylkill Valley-Susquehanna Twp. winner at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

Lancaster Catholic at Littlestown, 7 p.m.

Boiling Springs-Octorara winner at Bishop McDevitt, 7 p.m.

ELCO at Berks Catholic, 7 p.m.

CLASS 3-A

Quarterfinals, Monday, Feb. 18

(8) Annville-Cleona (12-10) at (1) Trinity (17-3), 7 p.m.

(5) Lancaster Mennonite (13-9) at (4) Brandywine Heights (15-6), 7 p.m.

(7) Columbia (9-13) at (2) Camp Hill (17-5), 7 p.m.

(6) Biglerville (13-9) at (3) Kutztown (15-6), 7 p.m.

CLASS 2-A

Semifinals, Friday, Feb. 22

(4) Delone Catholic (10-12) at (1) Antietam (16-6), 7 p.m.

(3) Steel-High at (2) Millersburg (16-6), 7 p.m.

CLASS 1-A

First Round, Monday, Feb. 18

(1) Halifax (19-3), bye

(9) Linville Christian (10-9) at (8) Harrisburg Academy (13-8), 7 p.m.

(4) Berks Christian (19-3), bye

(5) Mount Calvary Christian (17-5), bye

(2) Conestoga Christian (18-3), bye

(10) West Shore Christian (12-9) at (7) Greenwood (14-7), 7 p.m.

(3) Lancaster Country Day (16-4), bye

(6) Lancaster County Christian (16-6), bye

Quarterfinals, Thursday, Feb. 21

Harrisburg Academy-Linville Christian winner at Halifax, 7 p.m.

Mount Calvary Christian at Berks Christian, 7 p.m.

West Shore Christian-Greenwood winner vs. Conestoga Christian at Garden Spot, 7

Lancaster County Christian at Lancaster Country Day, 7 p.m.

GIRLS

CLASS 6-A

First Round, Monday, Feb. 18

(1) Cumberland Valley (18-3), bye.

(9) Reading (15-5) at (8) Harrisburg (12-8), 7 p.m.

(4) Central Dauphin (16-6), bye.

(12) Central York (9-13) at (5) Cedar Crest (16-5), 7 p.m.

(2) Dallastown (20-2), bye.

(10) Manheim Twp. (15-6) at (7) Wilson (14-9), 7 p.m.

(11) Red Lion (12-10) at (6) Gov. Mifflin (15-8), 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals, Thursday, Feb. 21

Harrisburg-Reading winner at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.

Central York-Cedar Crest winner at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Manheim Twp.-Wilson winner at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

Gov. Mifflin-Red Lion winner at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

CLASS 5-A

First Round, Tuesday, Feb. 19

(16) New Oxford (9-13) at (1) Solanco (18-4), 7 p.m.

(9) Susquehannock (14-8) at (8) Mechancisburg (18-4), 7 p.m.

(13) Cocalico (14-8) at (4) Spring Grove (17-6), 7 p.m.

(12) Palmyra (12-10) at (5) Lampeter-Strasburg (17-6), 7 p.m.

(15) West York at (2) Twin Valley (17-4), 7 p.m.

(10) Berks Catholic (14-7) at (7) Lower Dauphin (16-6), 7 p.m.

(14) Greencastle (14-6) at (3) Gettysburg (19-4), 7 p.m.

(11) Elizabethtown (16-6) at (6) South Western (16-5), 7 p.m.

CLASS 4-A

First Round, Tuesday, Feb. 19

(1) Lancaster Catholic (22-0), bye

(9) Wyomissing (14-8) at (8) Susquehanna Twp. (11-11), 7 p.m.

(4) ELCO (18-4), bye

(5) Eastern York (15-7), bye

(2) Bishop McDevitt (19-2), bye

(10) Northern Lebanon (13-9) at (7) Bermudian Springs (15-7), 7 p.m.

(3) Kennard-Dale (20-3), bye

(6) Big Spring (14-6), bye

Quarterfinals, Friday, Feb. 22

Wyomissing-Susquehanna Twp. winner at Lancaster Catholic, 7 p.m.

Eastern York at ELCO, 7 p.m.

Northern Lebanon-Bermudian Springs winner at Bishop McDevitt, 7 p.m.

Big Spring at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

CLASS 3-A

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, Feb. 19

(1) Delone Catholic (20-3), bye.

(5) Pequea Valley (16-5) at (4) Susquenita (20-2), 7 p.m.

(2) Trinity (20-2), bye

(6) Camp Hill (8-13) at (3) Lancaster Mennonite (18-4), 7 p.m.

Semifinals, Friday, Feb. 22

Susquenita-Pequea Valley winner at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.

Lancaster Mennonite-Camp Hill winner at Trinity, 7 p.m.

CLASS 2-A

Semifinals, Thursday, Feb. 21

(4) Antietam (13-8) at (1) York Catholic (17-6), 7 p.m.

(3) Linden Hall (13-3) at (2) Steel-High (17-2), 7 p.m.

CLASS 1-A

First Round, Tuesday, Feb. 19

(1) Greenwood (18-4), bye.

(9) Mount Calvary Christian (10-10) at (8) Christian School of York (10-10), 7 p.m.

(4) Harrisburg Christian (16-5), bye

(5) Veritas Academy (15-6), bye

(2) Lancaster Country Day (16-5), bye

(10) New Covenant Christian (10-9) at (7) Lebanon Catholic (7-15), 7 p.m.

(3) Covenant Christian (15-4), bye

(6) Conestoga Christian (12-8), bye.

Quarterfinals, Friday, Feb. 22

Mount Calvary Christian-Christian School of York winner at Greenwood, 7 p.m.

Veritas Academy at Harrisburg Christian, 7 p.m.

New Covenant Christian-Lebanon Catholic winner at Lancaster Country Day, 7 p.m.

Conestoga Christian at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.