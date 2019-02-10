The York-Adams League will send 25 teams into the District 3 basketball playoffs, with almost half of that number (12) competing in the Class 5-A brackets.
That is according to unofficial brackets that were released by the district over the weekend.
The league will boast three No. 1 seeds: Eastern York (19-4) in Class 4-A boys, Delone Catholic (20-3) in 3-A girls and York Catholic (17-6) in 2-A girls.
Both 5-A fields will feature six Y-A teams. The Y-A boys' 5-A entrants are: No. 3 York High (18-3), No. 5 New Oxford (18-5), No. 6 West York (18-5), No. 11 Northeastern (13-9), No. 13 Dover (13-10) and No. 14 Gettysburg (12-10). The Y-A girls' 5-A participants are: No. 3 Gettysburg (19-4), No. 4 Spring Grove (17-6), No. 6 South Western (16-5), No. 9 Susquehannock (14-8), No. 15 West York (11-11) and No. 16 New Oxford (9-13).
The boys' 5-A field will feature two first-round match-ups pitting Y-A foes against each other on Monday, Feb. 18: Gettysburg at York High and Northeastern at West York, both starting at 7 p.m.
The 6-A girls' bracket will feature three Y-A teams: No. 2 Dallastown (20-2), No. 11 Red Lion (12-10) and No. 12 Central York (9-13). No. 7 seed Central York (17-5) is the only Y-A boys' team to earn a 6-A berth.
The other boys' teams in the district playoffs are: No. 4 Littlestown (22-1) in 4-A, No. 6 Biglerville (13-9) in 3-A and No. 4 Delone Catholic (10-12) in 2-A.
The other Y-A girls' teams in the field are: No. 3 Kennard-Dale (20-3) in 4-A, No. 5 Eastern York (15-7) in 4-A and No. 7 Bermudian Springs (15-7) in 4-A.
In addition, Christian School of York (10-10) earned the No. 8 seed in 1-A.
Other than Delone and York Catholic, the other No. 1 seeds in the girls' competition are: Cumberland Valley (18-3) in 6-A, Solanco (18-4) in 5-A, Lancaster Catholic (22-0) in 4-A and Greenwood (18-4) in 1-A.
Other than Eastern York, the other No. 1 seeds on the boys' side are: Wilson (19-3) in 6-A, Lower Dauphin (20-2) in 5-A, Trinity (17-3) in 3-A, Antietam (16-6) in 2-A and Halifax (19-3) in 1-A.
Following are the complete unofficial pairings
BOYS
CLASS 6-A
First Round, Tuesday, Feb. 19
(1) Wilson (19-3), bye
(9) Cumberland Valley (15-7) at (8) Waynesboro (17-4), 7 p.m.
(4) Cedar Crest (17-5), bye
(12) Hempfield (13-9) at (5) Harrisburg (15-6), 7 p.m.
(2) Chambersburg (18-4), bye
(10) Warwick (15-6) at (7) Central York (17-5), 7 p.m.
(3) Reading (15-6), bye
(11) Manheim Twp. (14-7) at (6) Central Dauphin (15-7), 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals, Friday, Feb. 22
Cumberland Valley-Waynesboro winner at Wilson, 7 p.m.
Hempfield-Harrisburg winner at Cedar Crest, 7 p.m.
Warwick-Central York winner at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.
Manheim Twp.-Central Dauphin winner at Reading, 7 p.m.
CLASS 5-A
First Round, Monday, Feb. 18
(16) Cocalico (13-9) at (1) Lower Dauphin (20-2), 7 p.m.
(9) Elizabethtown (13-9) at (8) Shippensburg (15-7), 7 p.m.
(13) Dover (13-10) at (4) Northern York (20-2), 7 p.m.
(12) Garden Spot (14-8) at New Oxford (18-5), 7 p.m.
(15) Big Spring (13-8) at (2) Lampeter-Strasburg (20-2), 7 p.m.
(10) Milton Hershey (16-6) at (7) Muhlenberg (15-7), 7 p.m.
(14) Gettysburg (12-10) at (3) York High (18-3), 7 p.m.
(11) Northeastern (13-9) at (6) West York (18-5), 7 p.m.
CLASS 4-A
First Round, Monday, Feb. 18
(1) Eastern York (19-4), bye
(9) Schuylkill Valley (13-9) at (8) Susquehanna Twp. (11-11), 7 p.m.
(4) Littlestown (22-1), bye
(5) Lancaster Catholic (14-8), bye
(2) Bishop McDevitt (19-3), bye
(10) Boiling Springs (9-12) at (7) Octorara (13-9), 7 p.m.
(3) Berks Catholic (18-4), bye
(6) ELCO (13-10), bye
Quarterfinals, Thursday, Feb. 21
Schuylkill Valley-Susquehanna Twp. winner at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
Lancaster Catholic at Littlestown, 7 p.m.
Boiling Springs-Octorara winner at Bishop McDevitt, 7 p.m.
ELCO at Berks Catholic, 7 p.m.
CLASS 3-A
Quarterfinals, Monday, Feb. 18
(8) Annville-Cleona (12-10) at (1) Trinity (17-3), 7 p.m.
(5) Lancaster Mennonite (13-9) at (4) Brandywine Heights (15-6), 7 p.m.
(7) Columbia (9-13) at (2) Camp Hill (17-5), 7 p.m.
(6) Biglerville (13-9) at (3) Kutztown (15-6), 7 p.m.
CLASS 2-A
Semifinals, Friday, Feb. 22
(4) Delone Catholic (10-12) at (1) Antietam (16-6), 7 p.m.
(3) Steel-High at (2) Millersburg (16-6), 7 p.m.
CLASS 1-A
First Round, Monday, Feb. 18
(1) Halifax (19-3), bye
(9) Linville Christian (10-9) at (8) Harrisburg Academy (13-8), 7 p.m.
(4) Berks Christian (19-3), bye
(5) Mount Calvary Christian (17-5), bye
(2) Conestoga Christian (18-3), bye
(10) West Shore Christian (12-9) at (7) Greenwood (14-7), 7 p.m.
(3) Lancaster Country Day (16-4), bye
(6) Lancaster County Christian (16-6), bye
Quarterfinals, Thursday, Feb. 21
Harrisburg Academy-Linville Christian winner at Halifax, 7 p.m.
Mount Calvary Christian at Berks Christian, 7 p.m.
West Shore Christian-Greenwood winner vs. Conestoga Christian at Garden Spot, 7
Lancaster County Christian at Lancaster Country Day, 7 p.m.
GIRLS
CLASS 6-A
First Round, Monday, Feb. 18
(1) Cumberland Valley (18-3), bye.
(9) Reading (15-5) at (8) Harrisburg (12-8), 7 p.m.
(4) Central Dauphin (16-6), bye.
(12) Central York (9-13) at (5) Cedar Crest (16-5), 7 p.m.
(2) Dallastown (20-2), bye.
(10) Manheim Twp. (15-6) at (7) Wilson (14-9), 7 p.m.
(11) Red Lion (12-10) at (6) Gov. Mifflin (15-8), 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals, Thursday, Feb. 21
Harrisburg-Reading winner at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
Central York-Cedar Crest winner at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.
Manheim Twp.-Wilson winner at Dallastown, 7 p.m.
Gov. Mifflin-Red Lion winner at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.
CLASS 5-A
First Round, Tuesday, Feb. 19
(16) New Oxford (9-13) at (1) Solanco (18-4), 7 p.m.
(9) Susquehannock (14-8) at (8) Mechancisburg (18-4), 7 p.m.
(13) Cocalico (14-8) at (4) Spring Grove (17-6), 7 p.m.
(12) Palmyra (12-10) at (5) Lampeter-Strasburg (17-6), 7 p.m.
(15) West York at (2) Twin Valley (17-4), 7 p.m.
(10) Berks Catholic (14-7) at (7) Lower Dauphin (16-6), 7 p.m.
(14) Greencastle (14-6) at (3) Gettysburg (19-4), 7 p.m.
(11) Elizabethtown (16-6) at (6) South Western (16-5), 7 p.m.
CLASS 4-A
First Round, Tuesday, Feb. 19
(1) Lancaster Catholic (22-0), bye
(9) Wyomissing (14-8) at (8) Susquehanna Twp. (11-11), 7 p.m.
(4) ELCO (18-4), bye
(5) Eastern York (15-7), bye
(2) Bishop McDevitt (19-2), bye
(10) Northern Lebanon (13-9) at (7) Bermudian Springs (15-7), 7 p.m.
(3) Kennard-Dale (20-3), bye
(6) Big Spring (14-6), bye
Quarterfinals, Friday, Feb. 22
Wyomissing-Susquehanna Twp. winner at Lancaster Catholic, 7 p.m.
Eastern York at ELCO, 7 p.m.
Northern Lebanon-Bermudian Springs winner at Bishop McDevitt, 7 p.m.
Big Spring at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.
CLASS 3-A
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, Feb. 19
(1) Delone Catholic (20-3), bye.
(5) Pequea Valley (16-5) at (4) Susquenita (20-2), 7 p.m.
(2) Trinity (20-2), bye
(6) Camp Hill (8-13) at (3) Lancaster Mennonite (18-4), 7 p.m.
Semifinals, Friday, Feb. 22
Susquenita-Pequea Valley winner at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.
Lancaster Mennonite-Camp Hill winner at Trinity, 7 p.m.
CLASS 2-A
Semifinals, Thursday, Feb. 21
(4) Antietam (13-8) at (1) York Catholic (17-6), 7 p.m.
(3) Linden Hall (13-3) at (2) Steel-High (17-2), 7 p.m.
CLASS 1-A
First Round, Tuesday, Feb. 19
(1) Greenwood (18-4), bye.
(9) Mount Calvary Christian (10-10) at (8) Christian School of York (10-10), 7 p.m.
(4) Harrisburg Christian (16-5), bye
(5) Veritas Academy (15-6), bye
(2) Lancaster Country Day (16-5), bye
(10) New Covenant Christian (10-9) at (7) Lebanon Catholic (7-15), 7 p.m.
(3) Covenant Christian (15-4), bye
(6) Conestoga Christian (12-8), bye.
Quarterfinals, Friday, Feb. 22
Mount Calvary Christian-Christian School of York winner at Greenwood, 7 p.m.
Veritas Academy at Harrisburg Christian, 7 p.m.
New Covenant Christian-Lebanon Catholic winner at Lancaster Country Day, 7 p.m.
Conestoga Christian at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.