Story Highlights The York-Adams League basketball playoffs begin this weekend.

The girls' quarterfinals are set for Friday. The boys' quarterfinals are Saturday.

The title games for both the boys and the girls will be played at York College.

There are 16 different schools represented in the league playoffs.

The official York-Adams League basketball playoff pairings have been released.

The girls' tournament starts Friday evening, Feb. 8, with quarterfinal action. The boys' quarterfinals begin Saturday evening, Feb. 9.

The girls' semifinals are set for 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, at Dallastown, followed by the final at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, at York College.

The boys' semifinals are set for 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, at Red Lion, followed by the final at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at York College.

In a rarity, there are 16 different schools represented. No school has both a boys' team and girls' team in the league playoffs.

Following are the quarterfinal pairings for both the girls' and boys' playoffs:

GIRLS QUARTERFINALS

Friday, Feb. 8

►Division I No. 1 seed Dallastown (19-2) vs. Division II No. 3 seed Susquehannock (14-7) at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

►Division III No. 1 seed Delone Catholic (20-2) vs. Division II No. 2 seed Gettysburg (18-4) at Dover, 6 p.m.

►Division I No. 2 seed South Western (15-5) vs. Division III No. 2 seed York Catholic (17-5) at Dallastown, 6 p.m.

►Division II No. 1 seed Kennard-Dale (20-2) vs. Division I No. 3 seed Spring Grove (16-6) at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.

BOYS' QUARTERFINALS

Saturday, Feb. 9

►Division I No. 1 seed York High (17-3) vs. Division II No. 3 seed Dover (13-9) at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

►Division III No. 1 seed Littlestown (21-1) vs. Division II No. 2 seed West York (18-4) at Central York, 6 p.m.

►Division I No. 2 seed Central York (16-5) vs. Division III No. 2 seed York Tech (14-8) at Red Lion, 6 p.m.

►Division II No. 1 seed Eastern York (18-3) vs. Division I No. 3 seed New Oxford (16-5) at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.