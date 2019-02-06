The official York-Adams League basketball playoff pairings have been released.
The girls' tournament starts Friday evening, Feb. 8, with quarterfinal action. The boys' quarterfinals begin Saturday evening, Feb. 9.
The girls' semifinals are set for 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, at Dallastown, followed by the final at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, at York College.
The boys' semifinals are set for 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, at Red Lion, followed by the final at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at York College.
In a rarity, there are 16 different schools represented. No school has both a boys' team and girls' team in the league playoffs.
Following are the quarterfinal pairings for both the girls' and boys' playoffs:
GIRLS QUARTERFINALS
Friday, Feb. 8
►Division I No. 1 seed Dallastown (19-2) vs. Division II No. 3 seed Susquehannock (14-7) at Dover, 7:30 p.m.
►Division III No. 1 seed Delone Catholic (20-2) vs. Division II No. 2 seed Gettysburg (18-4) at Dover, 6 p.m.
►Division I No. 2 seed South Western (15-5) vs. Division III No. 2 seed York Catholic (17-5) at Dallastown, 6 p.m.
►Division II No. 1 seed Kennard-Dale (20-2) vs. Division I No. 3 seed Spring Grove (16-6) at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.
BOYS' QUARTERFINALS
Saturday, Feb. 9
►Division I No. 1 seed York High (17-3) vs. Division II No. 3 seed Dover (13-9) at Central York, 7:30 p.m.
►Division III No. 1 seed Littlestown (21-1) vs. Division II No. 2 seed West York (18-4) at Central York, 6 p.m.
►Division I No. 2 seed Central York (16-5) vs. Division III No. 2 seed York Tech (14-8) at Red Lion, 6 p.m.
►Division II No. 1 seed Eastern York (18-3) vs. Division I No. 3 seed New Oxford (16-5) at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.