The York High boys' basketball team is moving back up in the latest state poll released by Michael Bullock of the Sunbury Daily Item.

The Bearcats, after a big win over New Oxford on Saturday that clinched at least a share of the York-Adams Division I championship, are now ranked No. 9 in Class 5-A. That is up from the No. 10 position a week ago.

A few weeks back, York High was ranked No. 1 in 5-A, but the Bearcats dropped down after a streak where they lost three games over a 12-day period.

Several other Y-A boys' teams were listed under others to watch. They were Central York (16-5) in 6-A; New Oxford (16-5) and West York (16-4) in 5-A; and Eastern York (18-3) and Littlestown (19-1) in 4-A.

Below are state rankings for both boys' and girls' basketball. No Y-A girls' teams were ranked.

STATE BOYS’ RANKINGS

BY MICHAEL BULLOCK/SUNBURY DAILY ITEM

(Through games of Feb. 3. Each school listed with district, record and previous ranking. OW-others to watch. NR- not ranked.)

CLASS 6-A

1. Roman Catholic (12) 16-4 1

2. Kennedy Catholic (10) 15-3 2

3. Abington (1) 19-1 3

4. Coatesville (1) 19-1 5

5. Pine-Richland (7) 17-2 6

6. La Salle College (12) 18-2 4

7. Lower Merion (1) 18-2 7

8. Allderdice (8) 14-3 8

9. Mount Lebanon (7) 17-2 9

10. Emmaus (11) 17-3 OW

Checked in: No. 10 Emmaus.

Checked out: No. 10 Upper St. Clair.

Others to watch: Bethlehem Freedom (11) 16-4; Boys’ Latin (12) 19-3; Butler (7) 14-4; Cedar Crest (3) 17-3; Central Bucks East (1) 14-6; Central Bucks South (1) 15-4; Central Dauphin (3) 13-6; Central York (3) 16-5; Chambersburg (3) 15-4; Cheltenham (1) 14-5; Chester (1) 15-4; Cumberland Valley (3) 14-5; Downingtown West (1) 14-6; Harrisburg (3) 14-6; Latrobe (7) 15-2; Manheim Twp. (3) 13-7; McDowell (10) 10-6; Methacton (1) 16-5; Nazareth (11) 14-6; Norristown (1) 18-4; Olney Charter (12) 18-2; Parkland (11) 13-7; Pennridge (1) 17-2; Perkiomen Valley (1) 16-5; Peters Twp (7) 12-6; Plymouth Whitemarsh (1) 12-8; Pocono Mountain East (11) 14-6; Reading (3) 14-6; Spring-Ford (1) 15-7; Upper St. Clair (7) 18-2; Warwick (3) 14-6; Wilson (3) 18-2.

CLASS 5-A

1. Mars (7) 18-1 1

2. Archbishop Wood (12) 14-6 3

3. Moon (7) 19-1 2

4. Abington Heights (2) 16-2 5

5. Mastery Charter North (12) 16-4 4

6. Pottsville (11) 17-3 6

7. Lampeter-Strasburg (3) 20-1 7

8. Lower Dauphin (3) 18-2 8

9. York (3) 16-3 10

10. Penn Hills (7) 16-3 OW

Checked in: No. 10 Penn Hills.

Checked out: No. 9 Crestwood.

Others to watch: Academy Park (1) 14-6; Archbishop Ryan (12) 12-6; Bangor (11) 13-6; Bayard Rustin (1) 13-7; Blue Mountain (11) 15-4; Chartiers Valley (7) 15-3; Crestwood (2) 15-3; Dallas (2) 11-7; Elizabethtown (3) 12-8; Franklin Regional (7) 14-6; Holy Ghost Prep (1) 14-6; Johnstown (6) 16-1; Martin Luther King (12) 14-7; Meadville (10) 15-4; Milton Hershey (3) 11-6; Muhlenberg (3) 15-6; New Oxford (3) 16-5; Northern York (3) 17-2; Penncrest (1) 15-5; Penn Wood (1) 13-7; Shaler (7) 14-5; Sun Valley (1) 15-5; Unionville (1) 13-6; West Chester East (1) 16-4; West York (3) 16-4; Woodland Hills (7) 15-4.

CLASS 4-A

1. Imhotep Charter (12) 15-5 1

2. Bonner-Prendergast (12) 16-3 2

3. Bethlehem Catholic (11) 17-3 3

4. Berks Catholic (3) 16-4 4

5. Huntingdon (6) 19-0 5

6. Scranton Prep (2) 17-2 6

7. Hickory (10) 18-1 7

8. Danville (4) 17-2 8

9. Bishop McDevitt (3) 17-2 9

10. Quaker Valley (7) 16-2 10

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to watch: Allentown Central Catholic (11) 13-7; Ambridge (7) 13-7; Archbishop Carroll (12) 10-9; Central Martinsburg (6) 13-4; Eastern York (3) 18-3; GAR Memorial (2) 12-6; General McLane (10) 14-4; Grove City (10) 12-7; Highlands (7) 13-5; Knoch (7) 13-5; Lancaster Catholic (3) 14-7; Littlestown (3) 19-1; Lower Moreland (1) 16-3; Montoursville (4) 14-3; Nanticoke (2) 15-4; New Castle (7) 14-4; Shamokin (4) 12-7; Tamaqua (11) 14-5; Titusville (10) 13-4; Tyrone (6) 12-6; Uniontown (7) 14-3; Valley View (2) 11-6; Wilson Area (11) 14-6.

CLASS 3-A

1. Neumann-Goretti (12) 12-5 1

2. Loyalsock (4) 20-1 2

3. Bishop McDevitt (12) 15-4 3

4. Lincoln Park (7) 16-3 4

5. Trinity (3) 16-3 5

6. Notre Dame-Green Pond (11) 17-4 8

7. North Catholic (7) 14-3 9

8. Wyoming Seminary (2) 17-2 6

9. Sharon (10) 15-4 7

10. Holy Redeemer (2) 16-2 OW

Checked in: No. 10 Holy Redeemer.

Checked out: No. 10 Aliquippa.

Others to watch: Aliquippa (7) 12-7; Bellwood-Antis (6) 12-5; Brandywine Heights (3) 15-5; Camp Hill (3) 16-3; Central Columbia (4) 15-4; Deer Lakes (7) 13-4; Erie First Christian (10) 14-5; Everett (5) 15-2; Fairview (10) 14-4; Forest Hills (6) 12-6; Kutztown (3) 13-6; Ligonier Valley (6) 17-2; Mercyhurst Prep (10) 16-4; Mid Valley (2) 15-3; Mount Carmel (4) 17-4; Neshannock (7) 14-4; Panther Valley (11) 13-6; Richland (6) 13-4; Science Leadership-Beeber (12) 17-4; Seton-La Salle (7) 13-3; Sharpsville (10) 12-7; Southern Columbia (4) 11-5; Wellsboro (4) 16-2.

CLASS 2-A

1. Constitution (12) 13-8 1

2. Math, Civics & Sciences (12) 15-7 2

3. Our Lady Sacred Heart (7) 17-1 3

4. Moravian Academy (11) 17-0 4

5. Bishop Guilfoyle (6) 15-2 5

6. Serra Catholic (7) 14-3 6

7. Farrell (10) 14-3 8

8. Coudersport (9) 15-1 10

9. Dock Mennonite (1) 16-4 7

10. Holy Cross (2) 13-5 OW

Checked in: No. 10 Holy Cross.

Checked out: No. 9 Sewickley Academy.

Others to watch: Church Farm (1) 11-6; Cochranton (10) 14-4; Conemaugh Twp (5) 14-4; Executive Education (11) 11-7; Keystone (9) 13-4; Millville (4) 15-1; North Star (5) 16-3; Purchase Line (6) 13-6; Ridgway (9) 16-3; Sewickley Academy (7) 10-7; South Side Beaver (7) 14-6; Strawberry Mansion (12) 13-5; Susquehanna Community (2) 12-6; Union City (10) 15-3; West Branch (6) 13-5; West Middlesex (10) 12-5; Wilmington (10) 11-6; Winchester Thurston (7) 13-5.

CLASS 1-A

1. Sankofa Freedom (12) 11-9 1

2. Elk County Catholic (9) 18-0 3

3. Lourdes Regional (4) 17-3 5

4. Bishop Carroll (6) 14-3 6

5. Shade (5) 15-4 4

6. Shanksville-Stonycreek (5) 15-2 2

7. Halifax (3) 17-3 8

8. Cornell (7) 17-3 7

9. Vincentian (7) 12-6 10

10. St. John Neumann (4) 13-3 OW

Checked in: No. 10 St. John Neumann.

Checked out: No. 9 Cameron County.

Others to watch: Berks Christian (3) 17-3; Berlin Brothersvalley (5) 12-4; Blacklick Valley (6) 11-6; Cameron County (9) 12-3; Clarion-Limestone (9) 14-3; Conestoga Christian (3) 17-1; Faith Christian (1) 11-8; Girard College (1) 12-4; Greenwood (3) 12-6; Johnsonburg (9) 11-6; Juniata Valley (6) 12-5; Lancaster Country Day (3) 14-4; Monessen (7) 12-7; Nazareth Prep (7) 11-3; North Clarion (9) 16-2; Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg (11) 12-4; Phil-Mont Christian (1) 13-7; Southern Fulton (5) 11-6; St. Joseph’s Catholic (6) 16-4; Union Area (7) 15-4.

Email comments to michaelbullock1960@gmail.com. Follow Bullock on Twitter @thebullp_n.

STATE GIRLS’ RANKINGS

BY DON REBEL/(GREENSBURG) TRIBUNE-REVIEW

(Through games of Feb. 3. Each school listed with record and previous ranking.)

CLASS 6-A

1. Peters Township (19-0, 2)

2. North Allegheny (18-1, 1)

3. Spring-Ford (19-2, 3)

4. Cumberland Valley (16-1, 4)

5. Garnet Valley (19-1, 5)

Out: None

CLASS 5-A

1. Chartiers Valley (19-0, 1)

2. Archbishop Carroll (14-5, 2)

3. Springfield-Delco (18-2, 3)

4. Malvern Villa Maria Academy (17-3, 4)

5. Warren (16-1, 5)

Out: None

CLASS 4-A

1. Lancaster Catholic (20-0, 1)

2. Erie Villa Maria Academy (15-2, 4)

3. Bishop McDevitt (18-2, 2)

4. North Catholic (17-2, 3)

5. Scranton Prep (16-1, 5)

Out: None

CLASS 3-A

1. St. Basil Academy (21-0, 2)

2. Neumann-Goretti (14-7, 1)

3. Dunmore (18-0, 3)

4. Loyalsock Township (17-1, 4)

5. Camp Hill Trinity (17-2, 5)

Out: None

CLASS 2-A

1. Bishop Canevin (17-2, 2)

2. Penns Manor (18-1, 3)

3. West Middlesex (17-1, 4)

4. Bellwood-Antis (15-3, 1)

5. Steelton-Highspire (15-1, 5)

Out: None

CLASS 1-A

1. Jenkintown (19-1, 1)

2. West Greene (18-2, 2)

3. Lourdes Regional (15-3, 4)

4. Chester Charter-Arts (15-2, 5)

5. Bishop Carroll (10-6, 3)

Out: None

Don Rebel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Don at drebel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TheDonRebel.

