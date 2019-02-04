Story Highlights The latest boys' and girls' state basketball rankings have been released.

The York High boys (16-3) are ranked No. 9 in Class 5-A.

Five other Y-A boys' teams are listed under others to watch.

Buy Photo Clovis Gallon Jr. of York High drives the baseline to the basket against Central York, Tuesday, December 18, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The York High boys' basketball team is moving back up in the latest state poll released by Michael Bullock of the Sunbury Daily Item.

The Bearcats, after a big win over New Oxford on Saturday that clinched at least a share of the York-Adams Division I championship, are now ranked No. 9 in Class 5-A. That is up from the No. 10 position a week ago.

A few weeks back, York High was ranked No. 1 in 5-A, but the Bearcats dropped down after a streak where they lost three games over a 12-day period.

Several other Y-A boys' teams were listed under others to watch. They were Central York (16-5) in 6-A; New Oxford (16-5) and West York (16-4) in 5-A; and Eastern York (18-3) and Littlestown (19-1) in 4-A.

Below are state rankings for both boys' and girls' basketball. No Y-A girls' teams were ranked.

STATE BOYS’ RANKINGS

BY MICHAEL BULLOCK/SUNBURY DAILY ITEM

(Through games of Feb. 3. Each school listed with district, record and previous ranking. OW-others to watch. NR- not ranked.)

CLASS 6-A

1. Roman Catholic (12) 16-4 1

2. Kennedy Catholic (10) 15-3 2

3. Abington (1) 19-1 3

4. Coatesville (1) 19-1 5

5. Pine-Richland (7) 17-2 6

6. La Salle College (12) 18-2 4

7. Lower Merion (1) 18-2 7

8. Allderdice (8) 14-3 8

9. Mount Lebanon (7) 17-2 9

10. Emmaus (11) 17-3 OW

Checked in: No. 10 Emmaus.

Checked out: No. 10 Upper St. Clair.

Others to watch: Bethlehem Freedom (11) 16-4; Boys’ Latin (12) 19-3; Butler (7) 14-4; Cedar Crest (3) 17-3; Central Bucks East (1) 14-6; Central Bucks South (1) 15-4; Central Dauphin (3) 13-6; Central York (3) 16-5; Chambersburg (3) 15-4; Cheltenham (1) 14-5; Chester (1) 15-4; Cumberland Valley (3) 14-5; Downingtown West (1) 14-6; Harrisburg (3) 14-6; Latrobe (7) 15-2; Manheim Twp. (3) 13-7; McDowell (10) 10-6; Methacton (1) 16-5; Nazareth (11) 14-6; Norristown (1) 18-4; Olney Charter (12) 18-2; Parkland (11) 13-7; Pennridge (1) 17-2; Perkiomen Valley (1) 16-5; Peters Twp (7) 12-6; Plymouth Whitemarsh (1) 12-8; Pocono Mountain East (11) 14-6; Reading (3) 14-6; Spring-Ford (1) 15-7; Upper St. Clair (7) 18-2; Warwick (3) 14-6; Wilson (3) 18-2.

CLASS 5-A

1. Mars (7) 18-1 1

2. Archbishop Wood (12) 14-6 3

3. Moon (7) 19-1 2

4. Abington Heights (2) 16-2 5

5. Mastery Charter North (12) 16-4 4

6. Pottsville (11) 17-3 6

7. Lampeter-Strasburg (3) 20-1 7

8. Lower Dauphin (3) 18-2 8

9. York (3) 16-3 10

10. Penn Hills (7) 16-3 OW

Checked in: No. 10 Penn Hills.

Checked out: No. 9 Crestwood.

Others to watch: Academy Park (1) 14-6; Archbishop Ryan (12) 12-6; Bangor (11) 13-6; Bayard Rustin (1) 13-7; Blue Mountain (11) 15-4; Chartiers Valley (7) 15-3; Crestwood (2) 15-3; Dallas (2) 11-7; Elizabethtown (3) 12-8; Franklin Regional (7) 14-6; Holy Ghost Prep (1) 14-6; Johnstown (6) 16-1; Martin Luther King (12) 14-7; Meadville (10) 15-4; Milton Hershey (3) 11-6; Muhlenberg (3) 15-6; New Oxford (3) 16-5; Northern York (3) 17-2; Penncrest (1) 15-5; Penn Wood (1) 13-7; Shaler (7) 14-5; Sun Valley (1) 15-5; Unionville (1) 13-6; West Chester East (1) 16-4; West York (3) 16-4; Woodland Hills (7) 15-4.

CLASS 4-A

1. Imhotep Charter (12) 15-5 1

2. Bonner-Prendergast (12) 16-3 2

3. Bethlehem Catholic (11) 17-3 3

4. Berks Catholic (3) 16-4 4

5. Huntingdon (6) 19-0 5

6. Scranton Prep (2) 17-2 6

7. Hickory (10) 18-1 7

8. Danville (4) 17-2 8

9. Bishop McDevitt (3) 17-2 9

10. Quaker Valley (7) 16-2 10

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to watch: Allentown Central Catholic (11) 13-7; Ambridge (7) 13-7; Archbishop Carroll (12) 10-9; Central Martinsburg (6) 13-4; Eastern York (3) 18-3; GAR Memorial (2) 12-6; General McLane (10) 14-4; Grove City (10) 12-7; Highlands (7) 13-5; Knoch (7) 13-5; Lancaster Catholic (3) 14-7; Littlestown (3) 19-1; Lower Moreland (1) 16-3; Montoursville (4) 14-3; Nanticoke (2) 15-4; New Castle (7) 14-4; Shamokin (4) 12-7; Tamaqua (11) 14-5; Titusville (10) 13-4; Tyrone (6) 12-6; Uniontown (7) 14-3; Valley View (2) 11-6; Wilson Area (11) 14-6.

CLASS 3-A

1. Neumann-Goretti (12) 12-5 1

2. Loyalsock (4) 20-1 2

3. Bishop McDevitt (12) 15-4 3

4. Lincoln Park (7) 16-3 4

5. Trinity (3) 16-3 5

6. Notre Dame-Green Pond (11) 17-4 8

7. North Catholic (7) 14-3 9

8. Wyoming Seminary (2) 17-2 6

9. Sharon (10) 15-4 7

10. Holy Redeemer (2) 16-2 OW

Checked in: No. 10 Holy Redeemer.

Checked out: No. 10 Aliquippa.

Others to watch: Aliquippa (7) 12-7; Bellwood-Antis (6) 12-5; Brandywine Heights (3) 15-5; Camp Hill (3) 16-3; Central Columbia (4) 15-4; Deer Lakes (7) 13-4; Erie First Christian (10) 14-5; Everett (5) 15-2; Fairview (10) 14-4; Forest Hills (6) 12-6; Kutztown (3) 13-6; Ligonier Valley (6) 17-2; Mercyhurst Prep (10) 16-4; Mid Valley (2) 15-3; Mount Carmel (4) 17-4; Neshannock (7) 14-4; Panther Valley (11) 13-6; Richland (6) 13-4; Science Leadership-Beeber (12) 17-4; Seton-La Salle (7) 13-3; Sharpsville (10) 12-7; Southern Columbia (4) 11-5; Wellsboro (4) 16-2.

CLASS 2-A

1. Constitution (12) 13-8 1

2. Math, Civics & Sciences (12) 15-7 2

3. Our Lady Sacred Heart (7) 17-1 3

4. Moravian Academy (11) 17-0 4

5. Bishop Guilfoyle (6) 15-2 5

6. Serra Catholic (7) 14-3 6

7. Farrell (10) 14-3 8

8. Coudersport (9) 15-1 10

9. Dock Mennonite (1) 16-4 7

10. Holy Cross (2) 13-5 OW

Checked in: No. 10 Holy Cross.

Checked out: No. 9 Sewickley Academy.

Others to watch: Church Farm (1) 11-6; Cochranton (10) 14-4; Conemaugh Twp (5) 14-4; Executive Education (11) 11-7; Keystone (9) 13-4; Millville (4) 15-1; North Star (5) 16-3; Purchase Line (6) 13-6; Ridgway (9) 16-3; Sewickley Academy (7) 10-7; South Side Beaver (7) 14-6; Strawberry Mansion (12) 13-5; Susquehanna Community (2) 12-6; Union City (10) 15-3; West Branch (6) 13-5; West Middlesex (10) 12-5; Wilmington (10) 11-6; Winchester Thurston (7) 13-5.

CLASS 1-A

1. Sankofa Freedom (12) 11-9 1

2. Elk County Catholic (9) 18-0 3

3. Lourdes Regional (4) 17-3 5

4. Bishop Carroll (6) 14-3 6

5. Shade (5) 15-4 4

6. Shanksville-Stonycreek (5) 15-2 2

7. Halifax (3) 17-3 8

8. Cornell (7) 17-3 7

9. Vincentian (7) 12-6 10

10. St. John Neumann (4) 13-3 OW

Checked in: No. 10 St. John Neumann.

Checked out: No. 9 Cameron County.

Others to watch: Berks Christian (3) 17-3; Berlin Brothersvalley (5) 12-4; Blacklick Valley (6) 11-6; Cameron County (9) 12-3; Clarion-Limestone (9) 14-3; Conestoga Christian (3) 17-1; Faith Christian (1) 11-8; Girard College (1) 12-4; Greenwood (3) 12-6; Johnsonburg (9) 11-6; Juniata Valley (6) 12-5; Lancaster Country Day (3) 14-4; Monessen (7) 12-7; Nazareth Prep (7) 11-3; North Clarion (9) 16-2; Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg (11) 12-4; Phil-Mont Christian (1) 13-7; Southern Fulton (5) 11-6; St. Joseph’s Catholic (6) 16-4; Union Area (7) 15-4.

Email comments to michaelbullock1960@gmail.com. Follow Bullock on Twitter @thebullp_n.

STATE GIRLS’ RANKINGS

BY DON REBEL/(GREENSBURG) TRIBUNE-REVIEW

(Through games of Feb. 3. Each school listed with record and previous ranking.)

CLASS 6-A

1. Peters Township (19-0, 2)

2. North Allegheny (18-1, 1)

3. Spring-Ford (19-2, 3)

4. Cumberland Valley (16-1, 4)

5. Garnet Valley (19-1, 5)

Out: None

CLASS 5-A

1. Chartiers Valley (19-0, 1)

2. Archbishop Carroll (14-5, 2)

3. Springfield-Delco (18-2, 3)

4. Malvern Villa Maria Academy (17-3, 4)

5. Warren (16-1, 5)

Out: None

CLASS 4-A

1. Lancaster Catholic (20-0, 1)

2. Erie Villa Maria Academy (15-2, 4)

3. Bishop McDevitt (18-2, 2)

4. North Catholic (17-2, 3)

5. Scranton Prep (16-1, 5)

Out: None

CLASS 3-A

1. St. Basil Academy (21-0, 2)

2. Neumann-Goretti (14-7, 1)

3. Dunmore (18-0, 3)

4. Loyalsock Township (17-1, 4)

5. Camp Hill Trinity (17-2, 5)

Out: None

CLASS 2-A

1. Bishop Canevin (17-2, 2)

2. Penns Manor (18-1, 3)

3. West Middlesex (17-1, 4)

4. Bellwood-Antis (15-3, 1)

5. Steelton-Highspire (15-1, 5)

Out: None

CLASS 1-A

1. Jenkintown (19-1, 1)

2. West Greene (18-2, 2)

3. Lourdes Regional (15-3, 4)

4. Chester Charter-Arts (15-2, 5)

5. Bishop Carroll (10-6, 3)

Out: None

Don Rebel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Don at drebel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TheDonRebel.