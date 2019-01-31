Buy Photo Eastern York's Demonte Martin scored 24 points on Thursday in a win over Dover. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Eastern York sewed up an outright York-Adams Division II boys' basketball title on Thursday night with a 74-63 win at Dover.

The Golden Knights finished 11-1 in the division and improved to 18-3 overall. Dover fell to 11-9 and 7-4.

Demonte Martin (24), Trevor Seitz (18) and Stephen Wisler (13) each reached double digits for Eastern.

Keith Davis (26) and Elijah Sutton (16) combined for 42 of Dover's 63 points.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Eastern York 52, Dover 17: At Wrightsville, Cass Arnold (11) and Breana Grim (10) paced a balanced Golden Knights attack. Eastern improved to 14-7 overall and 8-5 in Y-A D-II. Dover fell to 2-17 and 0-13.

York Suburban 43, Big Spring 32: At Suburban, the Trojans captured the non-league victory. Elise Mears led the Trojans with 14 points, including four from behind the arc. The Trojans improved to 7-12. Big Spring fell to 11-6.

Red Lion 49, Manheim Twp. 42: At Red Lion, Makiah Shaw pumped in 24 of Red Lion's 49 points in the nonleague win. Red Lion improved to 11-9. Manheim Twp. fell to 13-6.

Christian School of York 40, Harrisburg Academy 24: At York, Emma Bell (21) and Kayleigh Rhine (13) combined for 34 of CSY's 40 points.