Story Highlights Central York earned a 41-34 girls' basketball win vs. Spring Grove on Wednesday.

Just three weeks ago, Spring Grove beat the Central girls by 43 points.

The win gave Central's District 3 Class 6-A playoff hopes a major boost.

Buy Photo Central York's Sarah Berman is pressured by Spring Grove's Addyson Wagman in basketball action earlier this season at Spring Grove. The Panthers lost that game by 43 points. Wednesday night, Central turned the tables on the Rockets, earning a 41-34 win. Berman had 16 points for Central, including an 11 for 12 effort at the foul line. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Just three weeks ago, the Central York girls' basketball team found itself on the losing side of a 56-13 decision at Spring Grove.

Wednesday night, the Panthers turned the tables, grabbing a 41-34 verdict over the visiting Rockets.

Central jumped out to an 18-8 lead after the first quarter and managed to hold on.

Sarah Berman and Emily Prowell each scored 16 points to account for 32 of Central's 41 points. Berman finished 11 for 12 from the foul line. Overall, Central was 19 for 21 at the line, while Spring Grove was 6 for 6. The two teams combined to shoot 93 percent from the line.

Ellie Glass led Spring Grove with 14 points, while Ella Kale chipped in 10.

The loss likely eliminated the Rockets from the York-Adams Division I title race. Spring Grove dropped to 14-5 overall and 8-3 in D-I. Dallastown (16-2) leads D-I at 9-1 and has just two division games remaining.

Central improved to 9-11 and 5-6. The win gives Central a big boost in its hopes of making the District 3 Class 6-A playoffs. The Panthers are No. 12 in the District 3 6-A power ratings and the top 12 teams make the field.

OTHER GIRLS'

BASKETBALL

York Catholic 60, Littlestown 41: At Littlestown, the Lady Irish cruised to finish the regular reason at 17-5 overall and 10-2 in Y-A D-III. Littlestown fell to 8-12 and 4-7. Gabby Coley led York Catholic with 18 points, while Elena Kondrasuk added 14. Molly Watkins had 19 points for Littlestown.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Red Lion 61, York Suburban 57: At Red Lion, Phillip Douglass (19) and Davante Dennis (17) combined for 36 of Red Lion's points in the nonleague win. Aiden Hughley led Suburban with 20 points, while Cedric Walker added 13 and Anthony Brown chipped in 10. Red Lion improved to 9-10. Suburban fell to 7-12.

Central York 72, Spring Grove 22: At Spring Grove, the Panthers kept their Y-A D-I title hopes alive. Larry Hunt led a balanced Central attack with 12 points. The Panthers improved to 15-5 overall and 10-3 in D-I. Spring Grove fell to 2-17 and 2-11.

New Oxford 72, Northeastern 56: At Manchester, Abdul Janneh pumped in 27 points to power the Colonials, who improved to 16-4 overall and 11-2 in Y-A D-I. Brayden Long added 16 points for the winners, while Noah Strausbaugh had 12 points. Quay Mulbah led Northeastern (12-9, 6-8) with 17 points, while Nate Wilson added 12.