York Tech's Terance Romey, right, advances the ball down the court while Biglerville's Ray Wompler defends during boys' basketball action at York County School of Technology in York Township, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. York Tech would win 51-50.

Terence Romey is now the all-time leading scorer in York Tech basketball history, and he set the record in style.

Romey pumped in 37 points on Friday night to lead the Spartans to an 84-73 road victory over previously unbeaten Littlestown.

Listed at just 5 feet, 7 inches tall, Romey also collected 10 rebounds and four assists in the contest.

Romey broke the school's previous all-time scoring record of 1,229 points that was set in 1982 by Ron Zeager.

Littlestown's Logan Collins also broke his school's scoring record in the same game, finishing with 39 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. He broke the school mark of 1,427 points set by David Gartrell. That mark had stood for 21 years.

Individual stats for both games were provided by the Gettysburg Times.

Littlestown now stands at 18-1 overall and 11-1 in York-Adams Division III. Tech, after losing to Big Spring 61-51 on Saturday, stands at 12-7 overall and 9-3 in Y-A D-III.

Both Romey and Collins are now averaging more than 22 points per game.

OTHER PREP

BASKETBALL

Eastern York boys clinch tie for D-II: The Eastern York boys' basketball team clinched a tie for the York-Adams Division II title on Friday night with a 59-55 triumph over visiting West York.

Demonte Martin had 17 points to pace Eastern, while West York was led by Alex McClellan's 22 points.

Eastern now stands at 16-3 overall and 10-1 in D-II. West York fell to 15-3, 8-2. Two of West York's three losses came vs. Eastern.

The Golden Knights can clinch the outright D-II championship with a win at third-place Dover (11-8, 7-3) on Tuesday. Eastern's last outright Y-A division crown came in 2011, when the Knights won D-III. Eastern won a piece of the D-III title in 2013.

Eastern York is No. 2 in the latest District 3 Class 4-A power ratings, behind only Bishop McDevitt (15-2).

Dallastown girls now alone in first in D-I: The Dallastown girls' basketball team took a giant stride toward the Y-A D-I championship with a 50-37 showdown triumph at Spring Grove.

The Wildcats now stand at 16-2 overall and 9-1 in D-I, while Spring Grove fell to 13-4 and 8-2.

Dallastown has league games remaining at rival Red Lion (10-9, 5-6) and at home vs. Central York (8-11, 4-6) on Friday. With wins in both games, Dallastown will clinch its first outright D-I championship since 2015.

The Wildcats also earned a nonleague win on Saturday night over Hempfield, 39-28. Dallastown is No. 2 in the latest District Class 6-A power ratings, behind only Cumberland Valley (14-1).

Aniya Matthews (14) and Samantha Miller (10) combined for 24 points vs. Spring Grove. The Rockets were led by Ellie Glass, who had 13 points.

