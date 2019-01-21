LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Two losses in less than a week have caused the York High boys' basketball team to drop in the recent state rankings.

The Bearcats, however, are still ranked among the top-10 teams in Pennsylvania in Class 5-A according to a poll conducted by Michael Bullock of the (Sunbury) Daily Item.

This week, York (13-2) now comes in at No. 9 in 5-A. Last week, the Bearcats were No. 5. Two weeks ago, they No. 1 in 5-A. They dropped after losses to New Oxford on Jan. 11 and to Dallastown on Jan. 16.

York is still No. 1 in latest District 3 5-A power ratings. 

The Bearcats remain the only York-Adams team to earn a top-10 ranking in the Daily Item poll.

Several other Y-A teams are listed under "others to watch," including: Central York (12-5) in 6-A, New Oxford (12-3), Northeastern (12-5) and West York (13-2) in 5-A and Littlestown (16-0) and Eastern York (13-3) in 4-A.

Don Rebel of the (Greensburg) Tribune-Review also released his state girls' basketball rankings. There were no Y-A teams in Rebel's poll, which included the top-five teams in Pennsylvania in each of the six PIAA classifications.

Following are the two state polls:

BOYS' BASKETBALL STATE POLL

By MICHAEL BULLOCK

(Sunbury) Daily Item

(Through games of Jan. 20. Each team is listed with its home district, record and previous ranking. OW-others to watch; NR-not ranked)

CLASS 6-A

1. Roman Catholic (12), 11-4, 1.

2. Kennedy Catholic (10), 11-3, 2.

3. Abington (1), 14-1, 3.

4. La Salle College (12), 15-0, 4.

5. Coatesville (1), 13-1, 8.

6. Pine-Richland (7), 12-2, OW.

7. Lower Merion (1), 14-2, 10.

8. Allderdice (8), 12-3, 6.

9. Mount Lebanon (7), 13-2, OW.

10. Norristown (1), 14-3, 5.

Checked in: No. 6 Pine-Richland and No. 9 Mount Lebanon.

Checked out: No. 7 Upper St. Clair and No. 9 Wilson.

Others to watch: Bethlehem Freedom (11) 12-2; Butler (7) 11-3; Cedar Crest (3) 15-2; Central Bucks East (1) 9-5; Central Bucks South (1) 12-3; Central Dauphin (3) 11-4; Central York (3) 12-5; Chambersburg (3) 12-4; Cheltenham (1) 10-5; Chester (1) 11-4; Cumberland Valley (3) 12-3; Emmaus (11) 13-3; Garnet Valley (1) 12-3; Harrisburg (3) 10-4; Hazleton (2) 9-4; Latrobe (7) 12-2; Manheim Twp. (3) 10-6; McDowell (10) 8-5; Methacton (1) 13-5; Nazareth (11) 11-4; Parkland (11) 11-4; Pennridge (1) 13-2; Perkiomen Valley (1) 13-4; Peters Twp (7) 10-4; Plymouth Whitemarsh (1) 9-5; Reading (3) 11-5; St. Joseph’s Prep (12) 10-4; Upper St. Clair (7) 15-1; Warwick (3) 11-5; Wilson (3) 13-2.

CLASS 5-A

1. Archbishop Wood (12), 11-4, 1. 

2. Mars (7), 14-1, 2.

3. Moon (7), 14-0, 3.

4. Mastery Charter North (12), 12-1, 4.

5. Pottsville (11), 13-2, 6.

6. Abington Heights (2), 12-2, 7.

7. Lampeter-Strasburg (3), 15-1, 8.

8. Lower Dauphin (3), 12-2, 9.

9. York (3), 13-2, 5.

10. Crestwood (2), 13-2, OW.

Checked in: No. 10 Crestwood.

Checked out: No. 10 Woodland Hills.

Others to watch: Academy Park (1) 10-4; Archbishop Ryan (12) 10-4; Bangor (11) 11-5; Bayard Rustin (1) 11-5; Blue Mountain (11) 14-1; Chartiers Valley (7) 10-3; Elizabethtown (3) 10-7; Franklin Regional (7) 12-4; Johnstown (6) 14-0; Meadville (10) 12-3; Milton Hershey (3) 7-4; Muhlenberg (3) 11-4; New Oxford (3) 13-3;Northeastern (3) 12-5; Northern York (3) 14-1; Penn Hills (7) 12-3; Penn Wood (1) 9-5; Penncrest (1) 11-5; Shaler (7) 11-4; Sun Valley (1) 11-6; Unionville (1) 10-5; West Chester East (1) 14-2; West York (3) 13-2; Woodland Hills (7) 11-3.

CLASS 4-A

1. Bonner-Prendergast (12), 12-1, 1.

2. Imhotep Charter (12), 11-4, 2.     

3. Bethlehem Catholic (11), 12-2, 3.     

4. Berks Catholic (3),12-2, 5.

5. Huntingdon (6), 14-0, 6.

6. Scranton Prep (2), 12-2, 4.    

7. Hickory (10), 13-1, OW.

8. Danville (4), 12-2, 9.

9. Bishop McDevitt (3), 13-2, 8.

10. Quaker Valley (7), 10-2, 7.

Checked in: No. 7 Hickory.

Checked out: No. 10 New Castle.

Others to watch: Allentown Central Catholic (11) 9-6; Ambridge (7) 10-5; Archbishop Carroll (12) 9-7; Central Martinsburg (6) 11-2; Eastern York (3) 13-3; GAR Memorial (2) 9-5; Grove City (10) 9-6; Highlands (7) 9-4; Knoch (7) 11-3; Lancaster Catholic (3) 11-6; Littlestown (3) 16-0; Lower Moreland (1) 12-2; Montoursville (4) 10-2; Nanticoke (2) 11-3; New Castle (7) 11-3; Ringgold (7) 11-3; Shamokin (4) 9-5; Tamaqua (11) 11-4; Titusville (10) 10-3; Tyrone (6) 9-4; Uniontown (7) 10-3; Valley View (2) 10-5; Wilson Area (11) 10-4.

CLASS 3-A

1. Neumann-Goretti (12), 9-3, 1.  

2. Lincoln Park (7), 12-1, 2.

3. Loyalsock (4), 14-1, 4.

4. Trinity (3), 13-2, 5.

5. Bishop McDevitt (12), 11-4, 3.

6. Wyoming Seminary (2), 13-1, 6.

7. Notre Dame-Green Pond (11), 13-3, 7.

8. Sharon (10), 12-2, 8.

9. Aliquippa (7), 10-4, 9.

10. Seton-La Salle (7), 12-1, 10.

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to watch: Brandywine Heights (3) 13-2; Brookville (9) 10-4; Camp Hill (3) 11-3; Central Columbia (4) 10-3; Deer Lakes (7) 10-4; Erie First Christian (10) 10-3; Everett (5) 11-2; Fairview (10) 10-3; Holy Redeemer (2) 11-2; Lakeland (2) 10-4; Ligonier Valley (6) 15-1; Mercyhurst Prep (10) 11-4; Mid Valley (2) 11-2; Mount Carmel (4) 15-1; Neshannock (7) 10-4; North Catholic (7) 11-3; North Penn-Mansfield (4) 10-4; Panther Valley (11) 11-4; Richland (6) 12-3; Sharpsville (10) 9-5; Southern Columbia (4) 9-3; Wellsboro (4) 12-2.

CLASS 2-A

1. Constitution (12), 10-7, 1. 

2. Math, Civics & Sciences (12), 12-4, 2.

3. Our Lady Sacred Heart (7), 13-1, 3. 

4. Sewickley Academy (7), 8-4, 4.

5. Moravian Academy (11), 14-0, 5.

6. Serra Catholic (7), 11-2, 6.

7. Bishop Guilfoyle (6), 13-2, 7.

8. Executive Education (11), 10-3, 9.

9. Dock Mennonite (1), 12-3, 10.

10. Farrell (10), 10-3, OW.

Checked in: No. 10 Farrell.

Checked out: No. 8 West Middlesex.

Others to watch: Antietam (3) 13-2; Church Farm (1) 10-3; Cochranton (10) 11-4; Conemaugh Twp (5) 11-3; Coudersport (9) 12-1; Holy Cross (2) 9-5; Keystone (9) 10-3; Millville (4) 11-1; North Star (5) 12-2; Northwest (2) 9-5; Purchase Line (6) 10-5; Ridgway (9) 11-3; South Side Beaver (7) 11-4; Summit Academy (7) 8-3; Union City (10) 10-3; West Branch (6) 10-4; West Middlesex (10) 10-3.

CLASS 1-A

1. Sankofa Freedom (12), 9-6, 1.

2. Shanksville-Stonycreek (5), 13-1, 2.

3. Elk County Catholic (9), 14-0, 3.

4. Shade (5), 13-3, 4.

5. Lourdes Regional (4), 13-3, 5.

6. Bishop Carroll (6), 10-3, 7.

7. Cornell (7), 13-2, OW.

8. Halifax (3), 12-3, 8.

9. Cameron County (9), 10-2, 9.

10. Vincentian (7), 7-6, 6.

Checked in: No. 7 Cornell.

Checked out: No. 10 Faith Christian.

Others to watch: Berlin Brothersvalley (5) 8-4; Blacklick Valley (6) 8-5; Clarion-Limestone (9) 11-3; Conestoga Christian (3) 12-1; Faith Christian (1) 10-5; Greenwood (3) 9-5; Johnsonburg (9) 8-3; Juniata Valley (6) 9-4; Lancaster Country Day (3) 9-3; Monessen (7) 7-6; Nazareth Prep (7) 9-2; North Clarion (9) 13-0; Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg (11) 8-3; Phil-Mont Christian (1) 9-7; Plumstead Christian (1) 9-5; Southern Fulton (5) 8-4; St. John Neumann (4) 8-3; St. Joseph’s Catholic (6) 13-4; Union Area (7) 12-3.

Email comments to michaelbullock1960@gmail.com. Follow Bullock on Twitter @thebullp_n.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL STATE POLL

By DON REBEL

(Greensburg) Tribune-Review (TribHSSN)

CLASS 6-A

1. North Allegheny (15-0, 1)

2. Upper Dublin (13-2, 2)

3. Peters Township (13-0, 3)

4. Garnet Valley (14-0, 4)

5. Spring-Ford (13-2, 5)

Out: None

CLASS 5-A

1. Chartiers Valley (16-0, 1)

2. Malvern Villa Maria Academy (11-2, 2)

3. Archbishop Carroll (10-5, 5)

4. Springfield-Delco (12-2, 3)

5. Warren (12-1, 4)

Out: None

CLASS 4-A

1. Lancaster Catholic (16-0, 1)

2. Bishop McDevitt (15-0, 2)

3. North Catholic (12-1, 3)

4. Erie Villa Maria Academy (10-2, 4)

5. Scranton Prep (13-1, 5)

Out: None

CLASS 3-A

1. Neumann-Goretti (10-6, 1)

2. St. Basil Academy (16-0, 2)

3. Dunmore (13-0, 3)

4. Loyalsock Township (14-1, 4)

5. Camp Hill Trinity (13-1, 5)

Out: None

CLASS 2-A

1. Bellwood-Antis (12-2, 1)

2. Bishop Canevin (13-2, 2)

3. Penns Manor (14-1, 3)

4. West Middlesex (13-1, 4)

5. Steelton-Highspire (14-1, 5)

Out: None

CLASS 1-A

1. Jenkintown (16-0, 1)

2. West Greene (13-1, 3)

3. Bishop Carroll (7-5, 2)

4. Lourdes Regional (9-3, 4)

5. The Christian School (11-3, NR)

Out: Weatherly

Don Rebel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Don at drebel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TheDonRebel.

 

