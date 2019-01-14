Buy Photo Edward Minter of York High goes airborne for the slam on a break away from Central York, Tuesday, December 18, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

After suffering its first loss of the season, the York High boys' basketball team has dropped from No. 1 to No. 5 in the state in Class 5-A according to rankings compiled by Michael Bullock of the Sunbury Daily Item.

The Bearcats now stand at 11-1 after falling to New Oxford on Friday night, 79-73.

New Oxford (10-3), Northeastern (10-4) and West York 10-2) are listed among teams to watch in 5-A. Central York (10-4) is a team to watch in 6-A, while Littlestown (13-0) and Eastern York (10-3) are teams to watch in 4-A.

In Bullock's rankings, there are 10 teams recognized in each of the six PIAA classifications, plus a list of teams to watch.

The complete boys' rankings are listed below, as are state girls' rankings from Don Rebel of the (Greensburg) Tribune Review. There are no York-Adams League girls' teams mentioned in Rebel's rankings, which only list the top five teams in each class.

STATE BOYS’ RANKINGS

By Michael Bullock, Sunbury Daily Item

(Notes: Each school is listed with its district, its record and its previous ranking. Through games of Jan. 13).

CLASS 6-A

1. Roman Catholic (12) 9-4 1

2. Kennedy Catholic (10) 8-3 2

3. Abington (1) 10-1 3

4. La Salle College (12) 13-0 4

5. Norristown (1) 12-1 5

6. Allderdice (8) 10-2 7

7. Upper St. Clair (7) 13-0 8

8. Coatesville (1) 10-1 10

9. Wilson (3) 13-0 OW

10. Lower Merion (1) 11-2 6

Checked in: No. 9 Wilson.

Checked out: No. 9 Emmaus.

Others to watch: Bethlehem Freedom (11) 10-2; Butler (7) 10-3; Cedar Crest (3) 13-2; Central Bucks East (1) 9-4; Central Bucks South (1) 10-3; Central Dauphin (3) 10-2; Central York (3) 10-4; Chambersburg (3) 10-4; Cheltenham (1) 9-4; Chester (1) 7-4; Council Rock North (1) 9-4; Cumberland Valley (3) 11-1; Emmaus (11) 11-3; Garnet Valley (1) 9-3; Harrisburg (3) 7-4; Hazleton (2) 8-3; Hempfield (3) 9-5; Latrobe (7) 11-2; Manheim Twp. (3) 9-5; McDowell (10) 7-5; Methacton (1) 10-5; Mount Lebanon (7) 12-2; Nazareth (11) 9-4; Pennridge (1) 11-2; Perkiomen Valley (1) 10-3; Peters Twp (7) 9-3; Pine-Richland (7) 11-2; Plymouth Whitemarsh (1) 7-4; Reading (3) 9-5; Spring-Ford (1) 8-5; St. Joseph’s Prep (12) 8-4.

CLASS 5-A

1. Archbishop Wood (12) 10-2 2

2. Mars (7) 12-1 3

3. Moon (7) 12-0 4

4. Mastery Charter North (12) 10-1 5

5. York (3) 11-1 1

6. Pottsville (11) 10-2 OW

7. Abington Heights (2) 10-2 8

8. Lampeter-Strasburg (3) 12-1 9

9. Lower Dauphin (3) 10-2 10

10. Woodland Hills (7) 9-1 OW

Checked in: No. 6 Pottsville and No. 10 Woodland Hills.

Checked out: No. 6 West Chester East and No. 7 Sun Valley.

Others to watch: Academy Park (1) 8-3; Archbishop Ryan (12) 9-4; Bangor (11) 11-2; Bayard Rustin (1) 8-5; Blue Mountain (11) 12-1; Crestwood (2) 11-2; Franklin Regional (7) 10-4; Johnstown (6) 11-0; Meadville (10) 10-2; Milton Hershey (3) 5-3; New Oxford (3) 10-3; Northeastern (3) 10-4; Northern York (3) 12-1; Penn Hills (7) 10-2; Penn Wood (1) 7-3; Penncrest (1) 11-2; Shaler (7) 9-4; Sun Valley (1) 10-3; Unionville (1) 10-3; West Chester East (1) 11-2; West York (3) 10-2.

CLASS 4-A

1. Bonner-Prendergast (12) 10-1 1

2. Imhotep Charter (12) 9-4 2

3. Bethlehem Catholic (11) 10-2 3

4. Scranton Prep (2) 11-1 5

5. Berks Catholic (3) 9-2 6

6. Huntingdon (6) 11-0 7

7. Quaker Valley (7) 10-1 4

8. Bishop McDevitt (3) 12-1 10

9. Danville (4) 9-2 9

10. New Castle (7) 9-3 8

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to watch: Allentown Central Catholic (11) 8-5; Ambridge (7) 9-4; Archbishop Carroll (12) 9-5; Athens (4) 8-2; Central Martinsburg (6) 10-1; Eastern York (3) 10-3; Grove City (10) 8-5; Hickory (10) 12-1; Highlands (7) 7-4; Knoch (7) 10-3; Lancaster Catholic (3) 9-5; Littlestown (3) 13-0; Lower Moreland (1) 9-2; Montoursville (4) 8-2; Nanticoke (2) 9-3; Ringgold (7) 10-3; Shamokin (4) 7-4; Tamaqua (11) 9-4; Uniontown (7) 8-3; Valley View (2) 9-4.

CLASS 3-A

1. Neumann-Goretti (12) 8-2 1

2. Lincoln Park (7) 9-1 3

3. Bishop McDevitt (12) 11-2 2

4. Loyalsock (4) 12-1 5

5. Trinity (3) 10-2 6

6. Wyoming Seminary (2) 11-1 8

7. Notre Dame-Green Pond (11) 10-3 7

8. Sharon (10) 10-2 4

9. Aliquippa (7) 8-4 9

10. Seton-La Salle (7) 10-1 10

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to watch: Brandywine Heights (3) 11-2; Camp Hill (3) 11-1; Central Columbia (4) 9-2; Erie First Christian (10) 9-2; Everett (5) 9-2; Fairview (10) 9-2; Holy Redeemer (2) 9-2; Lakeland (2) 8-4; Ligonier Valley (6) 12-1; Mercyhurst Prep (10) 9-4; Mid Valley (2) 9-2; Mount Carmel (4) 13-1; Neshannock (7) 10-3; New Hope-Solebury (1) 8-4; North Catholic (7) 9-3; North Penn-Mansfield (4) 8-4; Panther Valley (11) 11-2; Richland (6) 10-3; Southern Columbia (4) 8-2; Wellsboro (4) 9-2.

CLASS 2-A

1. Constitution (12) 9-6 1

2. Math, Civics & Sciences (12) 10-4 2

3. Our Lady Sacred Heart (7) 11-1 3

4. Sewickley Academy (7) 7-3 4

5. Moravian Academy (11) 11-0 5

6. Serra Catholic (7) 9-2 6

7. Bishop Guilfoyle (6) 10-2 7

8. West Middlesex (10) 9-2 8

9. Executive Education (11) 9-3 9

10. Dock Mennonite (1) 9-3 10

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to watch: Antietam (3) 12-0; Bishop McCort (6) 7-5; Church Farm (1) 9-1; Conemaugh Twp (5) 8-3; Coudersport (9) 9-1; Delco Christian (1) 7-4; Farrell (10) 8-3; Holy Cross (2) 8-4; Jeannette (7) 8-5; Keystone (9) 9-2; Millville (4) 9-1; North Star (5) 10-2; Northwest (2) 8-4; Purchase Line (6) 9-3; Ridgway (9) 10-2.

CLASS 1-A

1. Sankofa Freedom (12) 9-5 1

2. Shanksville-Stonycreek (5) 10-1 2

3. Elk County Catholic (9) 12-0 3

4. Shade (5) 11-3 4

5. Lourdes Regional (4) 11-3 5

6. Vincentian (7) 6-5 7

7. Bishop Carroll (6) 8-3 8

8. Halifax (3) 10-3 10

9. Cameron County (9) 8-2 9

10. Faith Christian (1) 8-4 OW

Checked in: No. 10 Faith Christian.

Checked out: No. 6 Union Area.

Others to watch: Berlin Brothersvalley (5) 7-2; Blacklick Valley (6) 7-4; Clarion-Limestone (9) 9-3; Cornell (7) 11-2; Greenwood (3) 8-4; Johnsonburg (9) 7-2; Juniata Valley (6) 7-4; Lancaster Country Day (3) 8-3; Monessen (7) 6-5; Nazareth Prep (7) 8-1; North Clarion (9) 11-0; Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg (11) 8-3; Plumstead Christian (1) 8-3; Southern Fulton (5) 7-3; St. John Neumann (4) 7-3; St. Joseph (7) 11-2; St. Joseph’s Catholic (6) 10-4; Union Area (7) 10-3.

Email comments to michaelbullock1960@gmail.com. Follow Bullock on Twitter @thebullp_n.

STATE GIRLS’ RANKINGS

By Don Rebel, (Greensburg) Tribune-Review

(Notes: Each school is listed with its record and its previous ranking. Through games of Jan. 13).

Class 6-A

1. North Allegheny (13-0, 1)

2. Upper Dublin (10-2, 2)

3. Peters Township (11-0, 5)

4. Garnet Valley (10-0, NR)

5. Spring-Ford (11-2, NR)

Out: Neshaminy, Cumberland Valley

Class 5-A

1. Chartiers Valley (13-0, 1)

2. Malvern Villa Maria Academy (10-2, 4)

3. Springfield-Delco (8-1, 2)

4. Warren (11-0, NR)

5. Archbishop Carroll (7-5, NR)

Out: Harbor Creek, Mars

Class 4-A

1. Lancaster Catholic (13-0, 1)

2. Bishop McDevitt (12-0, 2)

3. North Catholic (10-1, 3)

4. Erie Villa Maria Academy (8-2, 4)

5. Scranton Prep (11-1, 5)

Out: None

Class 3-A

1. Neumann-Goretti (8-5, 1)

2. St. Basil Academy (13-0), 2)

3. Dunmore (11-0, 3)

4. Loyalsock Township (10-1, 4)

5. Camp Hill Trinity (10-1, 5)

Out: None

Class 2-A

1. Bellwood-Antis (10-2, 1)

2. Bishop Canevin (12-2, 3)

3. Penns Manor (11-1, 4)

4. West Middlesex (11-1, 5)

5. Steelton-Highspire (11-1, 2)

Out: None

Class 1-A

1. Jenkintown (15-0, 1)

2. Bishop Carroll (7-3, 4)

3. West Greene (10-1, NR)

4. Lourdes Regional (7-2, 2)

5. Weatherly (9-3, 5)

Out: The Christian Academy

Don Rebel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Don at drebel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TheDonRebel.