York High's Clovis Gallon Jr., shown here making a layup earlier this season, is one of three Bearcats scoring in double digits this season. Story Highlights Northeastern's Andrew Brodbeck and Nate Wilson have made more 3s than 15 York-Adams League teams.

Dover senior Elijah Sutton is leading the league in free throw attempts and percentage.

Two of the top girls' basketball scorers (Jaden Walker and Jayla Galbreath) are on Susquehannock

Kennard-Dale's Lexie Kopko, Jaedyn McKeon and Megan Halczuk are all scoring in double digits.

It’s the second week of January, and that means basketball season is in full swing.

No more early December football games to play. No more late-December football awards to hand out. No more national holidays to celebrate.

Most York-Adams League teams have played around 10 games in the first month of the season, and local fans are starting to see who the best players and teams are.

Here are 10 statistics that reveal who some of the top players in the league are in both boys’ and girls’ basketball:

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Bobcats duo: Northeastern was expected by many to take a step back this season after losing four starters from last year’s squad that went 28-4 and made it to the state playoffs.

There are two sharp shooters, however, who are keeping the Bobcats a top-three team Y-A Division I. Juniors Andrew Brodbeck and Nate Wilson have made 32 and 22 3-pointers, respectively. Their combined total of 54 3s is more than 15 Y-A teams, including every D-I squad except New Oxford.

Top scorers: About 15 players are scoring more than 15 points per game, but four boys have separated themselves from the pack.

Dover’s Elijah Sutton leads the way with 25.9 points per game, while Kennard-Dale’s Carter Day narrowly trails at 25.1 points. Littlestown’s Logan Collins is headlining an impressive start for the Thunderbolts with his 22.6 points a night. York Tech’s Terence Romey, who scored his 1,000th point last week, paces the Spartans at 20.9 points a contest.

Northeastern's Andrew Brodbeck, shown here making a layup in a game last season, has made 32 3-pointers this season.

Free-throw king:When it comes to Sutton’s free-throw numbers, it’s hard to determine which feat is more remarkable — his percentage or his number of attempts.

The league’s leading scorer has made 87 free throws on 98 attempts. His 88.8 free throw percentage is tops in the league for any player with more than 13 free throw attempts. He’s taken 42 more shots from the charity stripe than any player in the league.

Spreading the wealth: Only three Y-A teams have three or more players who are averaging 10 or more points a game.

It’s no surprise the three teams, York High, West York and Littlestown, are near the top in the three divisions. York High has Clovis Gallon Jr. (18.3), Marquise McClean (17.6) and Jaevon Woodyard (10.7). West York’s top scorers are Alex McClellan (19.7), Andrew LaManna (11.3) and Jared Shearer (10.3). Littlestown is the lone team with four double-digit scorers. The Thunderbolts are led by Collins (22.6), Jayden Weishaar (16.9), Jakob Lane (11.1) and Dane Gazman (10.4).

Long-range standouts: A handful of Y-A players have made 30 or more 3-pointers this season, and their teams are all in the top three of their divisions.

Eastern York’s Trevor Seitz has made 36 3-pointers, including a game-winner with 10 seconds remaining over West York last week. Biglerville’s Gavin Parker is second with 33, while Brodbeck is third with 32. Sutton is fourth with 31 and Day rounds out the list with 30.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Susquehannock's Jaden Walker, shown here dribbling in a game last week, is the leading scorer in the York-Adams league at 17.5 points a game.

Leading the pack: Only one girls’ basketball player has scored more than 15 points per game so far this season.

Susquehannock’s Jaden Walker is scoring 17.5 a game for the 8-3 Warriors. She’s scored 192 points in 11 games.

Balanced Rams offense: With fewer double-digit scorers in the girls’ game, only one Y-A team has three players averaging at least 10 points.

The Kennard-Dale Rams, who are 11-1 and are outscoring their opponents by an average of 18.8 points, are led by Lexie Kopko (13.6), Jaedyn McKeon (13.5) and Megan Halczuk (11.7).

Panthers nail free throws: The top two free-throw shooters in the league are both on Central York.

The Panthers’ Emily Prowell and Sarah Berman are both in the top three of girls with more than 10 free throw attempts. Prowell is 34 of 37 (91.9 percent), while Berman is 63 of 73 (86.3 percent). No local player has attempted more free throws than Berman.

Kennard-Dale's Lexie Kopko, shown here driving in a game last season, is one of three Rams scoring in double digits this season.

Top 3-point shooter: Gettysburg is the top team in D-II with an 11-1 overall record and a 5-0 mark in division play, and junior Cheyenne Proctor is leading the Warriors with her long-range shooting.

The guard has made a league-leading 29 3-pointers this season, with only one other player making more than 20 (Susquehannock’s Jayla Galbreath).

Susky splits top scorers list: Four players are averaging more than 14 points per game, and Susquehannock has two of them.

Walker and Galbreath are first and fourth in scoring, respectively, and York Suburban’s Alyssa Hocker and Bermudian Springs’ Skyler West are second and third, respectively. Hocker is scoring 14.9 a game for the Trojans, while West is putting up 14.8 a contest for the Eagles.

