York Tech's Terence Romey, right, reached the 1,000-point mark on Friday night for his career. YORK DISPATCH FILE PHOTO Dover's Elijah Sutton passed the 1,000-point mark for his career on Thursday night.

Susquehannock's Jaden Walker and York Tech's Terence Romey hit the milestone on Friday night.

The York County 1,000-point club has grown by three more basketball players during the past several days.

It started Thursday night, when Elijah Sutton passed the milestone in style.

The Dover High School senior poured in 42 points to help the Eagles to a 65-50 nonleague triumph over visiting Donegal.

Sutton entered the game needing 41 points to reach 1,000 points. He got the milestone basket with two minutes left in the game. For the night, he had 14 baskets, including three 3-pointers, and was 11 for 16 from the foul line.

Sutton has been a scoring machine this season for the Eagles (7-5) and is now averaging just under 26 points per game.

Susquehannock's Jaden Walker, center, went over the 1,000-point mark for her career on Friday night. YORK DISPATCH FILE PHOTO

Friday night, two more area players reached the milestone.

York Tech’s Terence Romey scored 27 points in a 75-62 loss to unbeaten Littlestown. Romey entered the game needing 13 points to reach the milestone. The game was a meeting of the top two teams in York-Adams League Division III.

Romey is averaging 20.4 points per game for the Spartans (5-4).

Also on Friday, Susquehannock’s Jaden Walker reached the milestone in a 55-49 setback at Gettysburg in a Y-A D-II girls’ showdown.

Dover's Elijah Sutton went over the 1,000-point mark for his career on Thursday night. DISPATCH FILE PHOTO

Walker needed 16 points to get to 1,000 and she finished with 21. She got the milestone on a rebound basket in the third quarter. Walker is a St. Joseph’s recruit who is averaging 17.5 points per game.

The loss left Susquehannock at 8-3 overall and 4-1 in the division. Gettysburg improved to 10-1 and 5-0. Gettysburg is alone in first, a half game ahead of Kennard-Dale (5-1) and a full game clear of Susquehannock.

OTHER Y-A BASKETBALL NOTES

Only two unbeaten teams left: There are now just two unbeaten teams left in the Y-A League — the York High boys (8-0) and the Littlestown boys (10-0).

The Bearcats, however, had to survive their closest game yet to improve to 5-0 in D-I. York High outlasted Northeastern on Friday night, 69-65. That was York High’s first win this season by fewer than 10 points.

The Bearcats are ranked first in the state in Class 5-A according to rankings put out by Mike Bullock of the Sunbury Daily Item.

Two-time defending D-I champion Northeastern fell to 8-3 and 3-2.

Littlestown’s 75-62 win over York Tech was its closest win of the season. Logan Collins poured in 32 points for the Thunderbolts and is averaging 22.6 points per game.

West York, meanwhile, fell from the ranks of the unbeaten with heartbreaking 59-58 home-court loss to Eastern York on Friday in a Y-A D-II battle. West York fell to 8-1 and 3-1. Eastern (8-2 overall) now leads D-II at 4-1.

South Western girls alone in first in D-I: The South Western girls took over sole possession of first place in Y-A D-I after a 44-39 triumph over defending D-I champion Central York on Friday.

In another key D-I contest on Friday, Dallastown outlasted Spring Grove in overtime, 38-36.

The Mustangs (9-2 overall) are now 4-0 in D-I, while Dallastown (8-2 overall), Spring Grove (5-3 overall) and Central York (5-5 overall) are each 3-1 in the division.

