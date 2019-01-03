Buy Photo Dover's Elijah Sutton scored 42 points on Thursday to go over 1,000 points for his career. DISPATCH FILE PHOTO (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Elijah Sutton passed a major basketball milestone on Thursday night and he did it in style.

The Dover High School senior poured in 42 points to pass the 1,000-point mark for his career to help the Eagles to a 65-50 nonleague triumph over visiting Donegal.

Sutton entered the game needing 41 points to reach 1,000 points. He got the milestone basket with two minutes left in the game.

For the night, he had 14 baskets, including three 3-pointers, and was 11 for 16 from the foul line.

Sutton has been a scoring machine this season for the Eagle and is now averaging just under 26 points per game.

Victor Dorm added 11 points for the Eagles, who took a 22-5 edge after the first quarter and led the rest of the way.

The Eagles improved to 7-5, while Donegal fell to 0-10.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Red Lion Christian 44, TEACH 27: At Red Lion, Bailey Sanders led the Swordsmen to the home victory by scoring a game-high 16 points while also grabbing 10 rebounds. Also for RLC, Christine Ort knocked in 14 points, including three from behind the arc, while Hailee Thompson scored 10 points.