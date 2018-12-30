Buy Photo Clovis Gallon Jr., left, has helped the York High Bearcats get off to a 7-0 start this season. YORK DISPATCH FILE PHOTO (Photo: Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch)Buy Photo Story Highlights Three York-Adams boys' basketball teams will enter 2019 without a loss.

York High, West York and Littlestown have a combined record of 24-0.

Nine Y-A girls' basketball programs earned holiday tournament championships.

Three York-Adams League basketball teams will enter the new year without a blemish on their records.

All three are boys’ programs — York High, West York and Littlestown.

The Bearcats, Bulldogs and Thunderbolts remained perfect with victories over the weekend.

York High rolled past longtime rival J.P. McCaskey, 80-59, at the Hagelgans and Veronis Showcase in Lancaster on Saturday night. The event was supposed to be a two-day tournament, but a late withdrawal left York High with just a single game vs. McCaskey.

The Bearcats are 7-0 on the season and ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 5-A according to one poll. They are also No. 1 in the District 3 5-A power ratings.

The No. 3 team in the 5-A power ratings is unbeaten West York, which stands at 8-0 after winning its own holiday tournament over the weekend.

The Bulldogs downed Northeastern 61-53 on Friday in a highly-anticipated title match-up of York-Adams powers. Alex McClellan poured in 33 points in the finals for West York. Northeastern dropped to 7-2.

Littlestown stands at 9-0 after cruising to a pair of easy victories in the Northern Lebanon Tournament.

The Eastern York boys’ and girls’ teams also earned holiday titles over the weekend by winning their own tournaments in Wrightsville. The Eastern boys (7-2) beat York Tech in the final on Saturday night, 53-44, behind 22 points from Trevor Seitz. The Eastern girls, meanwhile, upset Spring Grove in its title game on Thursday night, 46-38.

Y-A girls’ teams shine: In all, nine Y-A girls’ teams captured holiday tournament championships.

The other Y-A girls’ teams to win titles over the weekend were: Susquehannock at the Central York tournament, Kennard-Dale at the Big Spring tournament, Delone Catholic at the Boyertown tournament, Bermudian Springs at its own tournament, Hanover at its own tournament, Littlestown at the Tulpehocken tournament, New Oxford at the Lebanon tournament and South Western at the York Suburban tournament.

Susquehannock won its crown with a 51-46 triumph over a strong Cedar Cliff side to improve to 8-1. Cedar Cliff dropped to 6-3.

K-D improved to 9-1 by crushing Big Spring on its home floor, 41-23.

Delone stands at 8-1 after beating Gov. Mifflin 47-40 in the Boyertown finale, while Bermudian moved to 6-2 with a 57-34 beating of Greenwood in the championship game in York Springs. Hanover, also playing its final at home, earned a 30-20 title win over Biglerville to improve to 6-4.

Littlestown is 4-5 after beating the host team in the Tulpehocken final, 38-29; New Oxford is 3-5 after a 60-38 beating of the host team in the Lebanon final; and South Western is 7-2 after a 53-38 championship victory over the Trojans in the Suburban final.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.