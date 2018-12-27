Susquahannock's Jaden Walker shoots over York Catholic defender Dominica Martello, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. (Photo: John A. Pavoncello photo) Story Highlights The Susquehannock girls are off to 7-1 overall start this season.

That includes a 3-0 mark in York-Adams Division II.

Two Warriors, Jayla Galbreath and Jaden Walker, are closing in on 1,000 career points.

The Susquehannock girls’ basketball team has already made a few statements this season en route to a 7-1 overall record overall, including a 3-0 mark in York-Adams Division II.

The best, however, may still be around the corner for coach Dave Schreiner and his crew.

After handing rival Kennard-Dale its first loss last week, the Warriors are atop the D-II standings with Gettysburg at the Christmas league break.

Schreiner, who is in his 34th year of coaching both boys and girls, including stints in Wisconsin, Maryland and Pennsylvania, knows that his team’s potential has yet to even be scratched. As the second half of the season kicks into gear, and as the calendar moves into January, the veteran coach is hoping to see more of that potential. The end goal is a long postseason run.

“Besides Jayla (Galbreath) and Jaden (Walker), we’re young,” Schreiner said before Thursday’s 62-55 first-round win over York Catholic at the Central York Holiday Tournament. “We have Kelsie (Gemmill), and Katelyn Duvall is coming around. And Tyler Elliott is a freshman and we have Melanie Tomasic, who’s a junior. They’re all helping out.”

Depth a key: Having depth outside of the Galbreath and Walker, who are both closing in on 1,000 points for their careers, is something that all parties involved in the Warrior program are eager to see come to fruition.

“I think that we’re very versatile,” Walker said. “We have a lot of talented girls on our team and we all work really hard.”

Depth is something that Schreiner has already seen tested this year. In the finals at the tip-off tournament at South Western, the Warriors were unable to show much depth against Kennard-Dale when both Galbreath and Gemmill got into foul trouble in a 53-42 setback.

Fast forward to last Friday when Schreiner and his team scored an impressive 56-37 triumph over the Rams when foul trouble was not a problem.

“If we can stay out of foul trouble, I think that we can compete with pretty much everyone in this league,” Schreiner said.



Approaching milestones: While Schreiner isn’t much for keeping track of milestones — he may be close to or already over 500 career victories as a coach — the countdowns for both Galbreath and Walker are imminent.

According to records kept at The York Dispatch, Walker entered Thursday night just 59 points away from 1,000. Galbreath was 88 points away.

To their credit, neither girl is giving much thought to trying to achieve their milestone quickly.

“We’re both just out here trying to play the game,” said Galbreath, who was third in the Y-A League in scoring at 15.6 points per game entering Thursday. “I know it will happen for both of us, but we’re just focused on helping our team be the best that it can be.”

While Walker, who entered Thursday leading the Y-A League in scoring at 18.0 points per game, isn’t pressing either, the circumstances of her reaching the milestone are a little more complicated.

That’s because her parents ping-pong back and forth between Glen Rock and Florida, where her younger brother, Jarace, is now playing basketball.

“With her brother playing in Florida and them kind of going back and forth, we kind of want her parents to know when it might happen,” Schreiner said. “Because we don’t want them to be caught up in Florida when Jaden’s going to reach 1,000.”

Hanover 39, York Country Day 36: At the Hanover Tournament, the Nighthawks earned the first-round win behind 12 points from Tianna Gray. No one for YCD hit double digits.

