Coach Clovis Gallon has led the York High Bearcats to a 6-0 start this season. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch) Story Highlights The York High boys' basketball team is off to a 6-0 start this season.

The Bearcats are ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 5-A according to one state poll.

Another poll has the Bearcats at No. 2 among 5-A boys' programs in Pennsylvania.

York High is the best Class 5-A boys' basketball team in the state of Pennsylvania — at least according to one new state poll.

The Sunbury Daily Item has released its latest PIAA boys' basketball rankings, organized by veteran sports reporter Mike Bullock.

In those rankings, the Bearcats (6-0) moved up from the No. 2 spot to the No. 1 position after a loss by previous 5-A No. 1 Archbishop Wood (6-1), which fell to No. 3. The No. 2 spot in 5-A belongs to Mastery Charter North (7-0). Both Mastery Charter North and Archbishop Wood are District 12 (Philadelphia City) schools.

Archbishop Wood's loss was a 62-58 setback to Bishop McDevitt (Wyncote), which is 7-0 and ranked No. 2 in Class 3-A.

York High has been dominant thus far this season, winning each of its six games by double digits. On average, the Bearcats are outscoring their foes by nearly 30 points per game, 74.2-45.5

Coach Clovis Gallon's Bearcats are also No. 1 in the latest District 3 5-A power ratings.

Another state poll, the TribLive High School Sports Network rankings put out by Don Rebel of the (Greensburg) Tribune Review, has the Bearcats No. 2 in the state in 5-A behind Mastery Charter North.

The hype surrounding the Bearcats is undoubtedly gaining steam throughout the city, but Gallon is trying his best to keep it under control.

“You don’t want to peak so soon,” Gallon said after a win last week. “I’ve got to make sure I keep these guys humble. These guys are mature enough to know they haven’t won anything. ... They haven’t really accomplished anything.”

Bearcats uncertain of tournament foe: York High is scheduled to compete in the Hagelgans and Veronis Tournament this weekend at McCaskey High School in Lancaster.

There's just one problem. The Bearcats don't know if they'll have a semifinal foe on Friday. Right now, York High's opponent is listed as TBA because of a late withdrawal.

The other semifinal features Lower Dauphin (6-1) vs. McCaskey (4-2).

Others under consideration: Other than York High, no other Y-A team has earned a state ranking in either poll.

However, a number of Y-A teams are listed under teams to watch in the Daily Item poll: Central York (4-2) in boys' 6-A; New Oxford (5-2), Northeastern (6-1) and West York (6-0) in boys' 5-A; and Littlestown (7-0) in boys' 4-A.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.



STATE RANKINGS

SUNBURY DAILY ITEM STATE BOYS' BASKETBALL RANKINGS

By MIKE BULLOCK

(Through games of Dec. 23. Each team name is followed by its district, record, and previous ranking. OW-others to watch. NR-not ranked)

CLASS 6-A

1. Roman Catholic (12), 5-2, 1.

2. Kennedy Catholic (10), 3-1, 2.

3. Abington (1), 7-1, 3.

4. La Salle College (12), 7-0, 4.

5. Norristown (1), 6-1, 6.

6. Lower Merion (1), 6-1, 7.

7. Allderdice (8), 5-2, 8.

8. Emmaus (11), 6-0, 10.

9. Plymouth Whitemarsh (1), 4-2, 5.

10. Coatesville (1), 5-0, OW.

Checked in: No. 10 Coatesville.

Checked out: No. 9 Butler.

Others to watch: Abraham Lincoln (12) 2-4; Butler (7) 6-1; Cedar Crest (3) 7-1; Central Bucks East (1) 5-1; Central Bucks South (1) 5-2; Central Dauphin (3) 6-0; Central York (3) 4-2; Cheltenham (1) 5-2; Chester (1) 3-2; Cumberland Valley (3) 5-1; Easton (11) 5-2; Garnet Valley (1) 5-1; Harrisburg (3) 4-2; Hempfield (3) 6-1; Latrobe (7) 6-1; Manheim Twp. (3) 4-3; McDowell (10) 5-2; Methacton (1) 5-2; Mount Lebanon (7) 6-1; Nazareth (11) 5-2; Pennridge (1) 6-2; Perkiomen Valley (1) 5-2; Pine-Richland (7) 5-2; Reading (3) 3-4; Upper St. Clair (7) 8-0; Warwick (3) 5-2; Wilson (3) 6-0.

CLASS 5-A

1. York High (3), 6-0, 2.

2. Mastery Charter North (12), 7-0, 3.

3. Archbishop Wood (12), 6-1, 1.

4. Sun Valley (1), 8-0, 4.

5. Mars (7), 7-1, 6.

6. Moon (7), 7-0, 7.

7. Abington Heights (2), 4-2, 5.

8. Penn Hills (7), 5-1, 9.

9. Franklin Regional (7), 6-1, OW.

10. Lower Dauphin (3), 6-1, 10.

Checked in: No. 9 Franklin Regional.

Checked out: No. 8 Bayard Rustin.

Others to watch: Academy Park (1) 4-0; Archbishop Ryan (12) 4-3; Bangor (11) 7-1; Bayard Rustin (1) 2-3; Blue Mountain (11) 8-0; Cardinal O’Hara (12) 4-3; Crestwood (2) 4-2; Elizabethtown (3) 3-4; Lampeter-Strasburg (3) 6-1; Martin Luther King (12) 4-2; Meadville (10) 7-0; Milton Hershey (3) 3-2; New Oxford (3) 5-2;Northeastern (3) 6-1; Penncrest (1) 5-1; Phoenixville (1) 5-3; Pottsgrove (1) 5-3; Pottsville (11) 5-2; Unionville (1) 6-1; West Chester East (1) 5-1; West York (3) 6-0.

CLASS 4-A

1. Imhotep Charter (12), 6-2, 1.

2. Bonner-Prendergast (12), 6-0, 2.

3. Berks Catholic (3), 4-0, 4.

4. Bethlehem Catholic (11), 4-2, 3.

5. Quaker Valley (7), 6-0, 6.

6. Scranton Prep (2), 5-1, 5.

7. New Castle (7), 5-1, OW.

8. Huntingdon (6), 6-0, 9.

9. Nanticoke (2), 7-0, OW.

10. Danville (4), 6-2, 10.

Checked in: No. 7 New Castle and No. 9 Nanticoke.

Checked out: No. 7 Allentown Central Catholic and No. 8 Lancaster Catholic.

Others to watch: Allentown Central Catholic (11) 3-3; Ambridge (7) 5-3; Archbishop Carroll (12) 5-2; Bishop McDevitt (3) 4-1; Central Martinsburg (6) 5-1; Hickory (10) 5-0; Highlands (7) 3-2; John Bartram (12) 4-5; Lancaster Catholic (3) 4-3; Littlestown (3) 7-0; Lower Moreland (1) 5-1; Shamokin (4) 5-1; Tamaqua (11) 6-1; Uniontown (7) 4-1; Valley View (2) 5-2.

CLASS 3-A

1. Neumann-Goretti (12), 4-1, 1.

2. Bishop McDevitt (12), 7-0, 7.

3..Loyalsock (4), 5-0, 2.

4. Trinity (3), 6-0, 3.

5. Lincoln Park (7), 6-0, 4.

6. Notre Dame-Green Pond (11), 5-2, 5.

7. Sharon (10), 6-1, 6.

8. Aiquippa (7), 3-2, 8.

9. Wyoming Seminary (2), 6-1, 9.

10. North Catholic (7), 5-2, 10.

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to watch: Brandywine Heights (3) 7-0; Camp Hill (3) 4-1; Central Columbia (4) 6-1; Everett (5) 4-1; Fairview (10) 5-0; Holy Redeemer (2) 4-0; Lakeland (2) 5-1; Ligonier Valley (6) 7-1; Mercyhurst Prep (10) 4-3; Mid Valley (2) 3-1; Mount Carmel (4) 7-0; Neshannock (7) 5-2; Richland (6) 3-2; Seton-La Salle (7) 6-0; Southern Columbia (4) 4-1; Washington (7) 3-1.

CLASS 2-A

1. Constitution (12), 4-5, 1.

2. Our Lady Sacred Heart (7), 6-0, 2.

3. Math, Civics & Sciences (12), 4-3, 3.

4. Sewickley Academy (7), 4-2, 4.

5. Moravian Academy (11), 7-0, 6.

6. West Middlesex (10), 5-0, 7.

7. Bishop Guilfoyle (6), 6-0, 10.

8. Holy Cross (2), 3-3, 5.

9. Serra Catholic (7), 4-2, 9.

10. Dock Mennonite (1), 4-2, 8.

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to watch: Antietam (3) 5-0; Bishop McCort (6) 4-2; Church Farm (1) 5-1; Conemaugh Twp (5) 5-2; Coudersport (9) 5-0; Delco Christian (1) 4-3; Executive Education Academy (11) 5-1; Farrell (10) 3-2; Jeannette (7) 5-2; Millville (4) 4-1; North Star (5) 6-1; Northwest (2) 3-2; Purchase Line (6) 7-1; Ridgway (9) 7-0; Steelton-Highspire (3) 2-3.

CLASS 1-A

1. Sankofa Freedom (12), 5-3, 1.

2. Lourdes Regional (4), 8-1, 2.

3. Shanksville-Stonycreek (5), 7-0, 4.

4. Shade (5), 5-2, 3.

5. Halifax (3), 6-0, 6.

6. Union Area (7), 7-0, 9.

7. Vincentian (7), 3-4, 5.

8. Elk County Catholic (9), 5-0, 8.

9. Bishop Carroll (6), 4-2, 7.

10. St. John Neumann (4), 4-1, 10.

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to watch: Berlin Brothersvalley (5) 5-1; Blacklick Valley (6) 5-2; Cameron County (9) 6-1; Cornell (7) 6-2; Faith Christian (1) 4-3; Greenwood (3) 4-2; Juniata Valley (6) 3-2; Lancaster Country Day (3) 6-2; MMI Prep (2) 3-2; Monessen (7) 3-3; Nativity (11) 4-3; Nazareth Prep (7) 4-0; North Clarion (9) 6-0; Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg (11) 4-2; Phil-Mont Christian (1) 5-2; Plumstead Christian (1) 4-1; Southern Fulton (5) 2-1; St. Joseph’s Catholic (6) 4-3; Weatherly (11) 4-3.

Email comments to michaelbullock1960@gmail.com. Follow Bullock on Twitter @thebullp_n.

TRIBLIVE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS NETWORK

BOYS' BASKETBALL RANKINGS

(Each team is followed by its record and previous ranking).

CLASS 6-A

1. Roman Catholic (4-2, 1)

2. Kennedy Catholic (3-1, 2)

3. LaSalle College (6-0, 3)

4. Emmaus (5-0, 4)

5. Norristown (6-1, NR)

Out: Butler

CLASS 5-A

1. Mastery Charter North (7-0, 1)

2. York High (6-0, 2)

3. Archbishop Wood (5-1, 3)

4. Mars (7-1, 4)

5. Sun Valley (7-0, NR)

Out: Abington Heights

CLASS 4-A

1. Imhotep Charter (6-2, 1)

2. Berks Catholic (4-0, 2)

3. Nanticoke (6-0, 4)

4. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast (6-0, 5)

5. Quaker Valley (6-0, NR)

Out: Scranton Prep

CLASS 3-A

1. Camp Hill Trinity (6-0, 1)

2. Lincoln Park (6-0, 2)

3. Loyalsock Township (5-0, 3)

4. Neumann-Goretti (4-1, 5)

5. Wyncote Bishop McDevitt (6-0, NR)

Out: Aliquippa

CLASS 2-A

1. Constitution (3-4, 1)

2. Sewickley Academy (4-2, 2)

3. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (6-0, 3)

4. Moravian Academy (6-0, 4)

5. Math, Civics & Sciences (4-3, 5)

Out: None

CLASS 1-A

1. Our Lady of Lourdes Regional (8-1, 1)

2. Sankofa Freedom (5-2, 2)

3. Halifax (5-0, 3)

4. Shanksville Stonycreek (6-0, 4)

5. Lancaster Country Day (6-1, 5)

Out: None

TRIBLIVE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS NETWORK

GIRLS' BASKETBALL RANKINGS

(Each team is followed by its record and previous ranking).

CLASS 6-A

1. North Allegheny (8-0, 2)

2. Upper Dublin (5-1, 1)

3. Neshaminy (7-0, 5)

4. Abington (5-1, 3)

5. Cumberland Valley (6-0, NR)

Out: William Allen

CLASS 5-A

1. Chartiers Valley (6-0, 1)

2. Mars (6-0, 2)

3. Grove City (7-0, NR)

4. Springfield-Delco (4-0, NR)

5. Archbishop Wood (3-4, 4)

Out: West Chester Henderson, Strath Haven

CLASS 4-A

1. Lancaster Catholic (6-0, 1)

2. North Catholic (5-0, 2)

3. Villa Maria Academy (4-0, 3)

4. Bishop McDevitt (6-0, 4)

5. Scranton Prep (5-0, NR)

Out: Valley View

CLASS 3-A

1. Neumann-Goretti (1-1, 1)

2. St. Basil Academy (6-0, 3)

3. Loyalsock Township (7-0, 4)

4. Beaver (6-0, 5)

5. Dunmore (5-0, NR)

Out: East Allegheny

CLASS 2-A

1. Bellwood-Antis (4-2, 1)

2. West Catholic (4-3, 2)

3. Bishop Canevin (5-1, 3)

4. Penns Manor (5-0, 4)

5. West Middlesex (6-0, 5)

Out: Nobody

CLASS 1-A

1. Jenkintown (7-0, 1)

2. Lourdes Regional (5-0, 3)

3. Lancaster Country Day (7-1, NR)

4. Bishop Carroll (3-2, 2)

5. The Christian Academy (5-2, 4)

Out: Lebanon Catholic

Don Rebel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Don at drebel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TheDonRebel.