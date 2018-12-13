Elijah Sutton is putting up some scary numbers so far this season.
The 6-foot, 4-inch senior standout collected his third straight 30-plus point game on Thursday night to lead the Dover Eagles to a 69-39 nonconference triumph at Red Land.
Sutton scored 38 against the Patriots, which followed a 39-point effort in a win over Kennard-Dale and a 32-point outburst in a loss to Camp Hill. Sutton scored 17 points in Dover's season-opening victory over Bermudian Springs.
For the season, Sutton is averaging 31.5 points per game for the Eagles (3-1). Red Land fell to 0-4.
Thursday, Sutton was 12 for 12 from the free throw line and added four 3-pointers.
Victor Dorm chipped in 14 points for Dover.
OTHER BOYS'
BASKETBALL
West York 67, Susquehannock 46: At Glen Rock, West York improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in York-Adams Division II.
Susquehannock fell to 1-3 and 0-2.
Alex McClellan (23) and Jared Shearer (22) combined for 45 of West York's 67 points. Each had three 3-pointers.
Jalen Franklin's 15 points and Will Ogude's 10 points led Susquehannock.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.section_name: