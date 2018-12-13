Buy Photo Dover's Elijah Sutton drives past Garden Spot defenders Andrew Zenter, left, and Keontae Nunn on his way to the basket during District 3 boy's basketball, Monday, February 18, 2018. Submitted photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Elijah Sutton is putting up some scary numbers so far this season.

The 6-foot, 4-inch senior standout collected his third straight 30-plus point game on Thursday night to lead the Dover Eagles to a 69-39 nonconference triumph at Red Land.

Sutton scored 38 against the Patriots, which followed a 39-point effort in a win over Kennard-Dale and a 32-point outburst in a loss to Camp Hill. Sutton scored 17 points in Dover's season-opening victory over Bermudian Springs.

For the season, Sutton is averaging 31.5 points per game for the Eagles (3-1). Red Land fell to 0-4.

Thursday, Sutton was 12 for 12 from the free throw line and added four 3-pointers.

Victor Dorm chipped in 14 points for Dover.

OTHER BOYS'

BASKETBALL

West York 67, Susquehannock 46: At Glen Rock, West York improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in York-Adams Division II.

Susquehannock fell to 1-3 and 0-2.

Alex McClellan (23) and Jared Shearer (22) combined for 45 of West York's 67 points. Each had three 3-pointers.

Jalen Franklin's 15 points and Will Ogude's 10 points led Susquehannock.