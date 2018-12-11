Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school sports events for Tuesday, Dec. 11. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
York Tech at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.
Central York at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.
Dallastown at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Dover, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern York at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.
York Catholic at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.
Gettysburg at West York, 7:30 p.m.
Littlestown at Hanover, 7:30 p.m.
New Oxford at South Western, 7:30 p.m.
York High at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Calvary Christian at Christian School of York, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Mount Calvary Christian at Christian School of York, 6 p.m.
Hanover at Littlestown, 7 p.m.
Biglerville at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Red Lion at Central York, 7:30 p.m.
Conestoga Valley at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.
Dover at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.
Susquehannock at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.
West York at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.
South Western at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.
Northeastern at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.
Spring Grove at York High, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SWIMMING
Susquehannock at Gettysburg (Gettysburg College), 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SWIMMING
Susquehannock at Gettysburg (Gettysburg College), 6 p.m.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.section_name: