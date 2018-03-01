CLOSE York High lost to Milton Hershey, 69-62, in the District 3 Class 5-A boys' basketball title game Thursday at Hershey's Giant Center. Elijah Armold, York Dispatch

Milton Hershey's Carrington Smith battles for a rebound against Seth Bernstein, left, and Kyree Generett of York High in District 3, 5-A basketball championship, Thursday, March 1, 2018.

York High fell to Milton Hershey 69-62 on Thursday at the Giant Center in Hershey.

The loss came in the District 3 Class 5-A championship game.

The Bearcats will enter the PIAA Class 5-A state playoffs as the No. 2 seed from District 3.

HERSHEY — York High knew it had a big task ahead of itself in defending Milton Hershey star guard Don'yae Baylor-Carroll.

Unfortunately for the Bearcats, the Spartans have more than just their 5-foot, 8-inch guard to rely on to score points.

Baylor-Carroll was held to just nine points, well below his season average of more than 21.

Jaiden Young, who was one of four Spartans to reach double digits in scoring, poured in a team-best 18 points to lead Milton Hershey to a 69-62 victory over the Bearcats in the District 3 Class 5-A title game Thursday evening at the Giant Center.

“The difference in my eyes was we haven't seen that style of basketball, probably since we played Chester back in January," York High coach Clovis Gallon said. "We made the adjustment in the game and there were opportunities for us to finish off plays that we just didn't finish off. And that was pretty much the difference in the ball game.”

York played a game of catch-up all night long against a talented Milton Hershey squad. The Spartans (23-3) ended the first-quarter on a 9-0 run and never trailed after that.

The closest that the Bearcats would come was five points after Kyree Generett (23 points) scored on a lay-up to make it 65-60 with under a minute left.

With only one timeout and in the double-bonus, however, the 10th-seeded Bearcats could pull no closer. Milton Hershey got a pair of back-to-back lay-ups by Pedro Rodriguez (15 points) that pushed the deficit back to nine, 69-60, with 25 seconds left.

"We had to just control ourselves," Gallon said. "We had to get in the half court and be able to finish off plays and we didn't do that.”

Marquise McClean, who scored 21 points, was a dominating force in the paint for York all night. The 6-foot-3 junior collected nine rebounds and nine of his 21 points came in the fourth quarter.

Besides Generett and McClean, however, York had issues finding others to score. Edward Minter scored nine points but he was the only other player with more than four points for the 'Cats.

It was a disappointing end to a district run that included a big upset of York-Adams League Division I rival and defending 5-A champ Northeastern in the semifinals.

York High (16-10) will now have to get ready for next week's PIAA playoffs. The Bearcats will face the No. 6 seed from District 1 on Friday, March 9, at a time and location yet to be determined.

OTHER BOYS'

BASKETBALL

Dallastown 64, Harrisburg 61: At Cumberland Valley, the Wildcats triumphed in the District 3 Class 6-A fifth-place game.

No. 9 seed Dallastown improved to 16-10. No. 6 seed Harrisburg fell to 17-9.

The Wildcats advance to the PIAA 6-A state playoffs as the No. 5 seed out of District 3. In a first-round state playoff game on Saturday, March 10, Dallastown will play the District 1 runner-up at a site and time to be determined.

GIRLS'

BASKETBALL

Northern Lebanon 35, Kennard-Dale 22: At Cumberland Valley, the Rams lost in the District 3 Class 4-A fifth-place game

Lexie Kopko had 10 points to lead the Rams.

No. 6 seed K-D dropped to 14-12. No. 5 seed Northern Lebanon is now 20-6.

The Rams still qualified for the PIAA 4-A state playoffs as the sixth seeded from District 3. In the first round of the PIAA playoffs on Saturday, March 10, K-D will take on the District 4 champion.

Twin Valley 48, Susquehannock 44: At Milton Hershey, the Warriors dropped the District 3 Class 5-A third-place game.

Jaden Walker (12)​, Anna Mahan (11) and Kelsey Gemmill (10) each hit double digits in scoring for the Warriors.

No. 5 seed Susquehannock falls to 22-6. No. 3 seed Twin Valley improved to 25-3.

The Warriors will still advance to the PIAA state 5-A playoffs as the No. 4 seed from District 3. They'll face the second-place team from District 2 on Saturday, March 10, at a site and time to be determined.

Cedar Cliff 43, Dallastown 35: At Cumberland Valley, Dallastown lost in the District 3 Class 6-A fifth-place contest.

Julia Sutton, Aniya Matthews and Sam Miller each had nine points for the Wildcats.

No. 5 seed Dallastown drops to 19-9. No. 6 seed Cedar Cliff moves to 19-7.

The Wildcats still advance to the PIAA 6-A state playoffs as No. 6 seed from District 3.

Palmyra 58, Spring Grove 36: At Milton Hershey, the Rockets lost in the District 3 Class 5-A seventh-place game.

Haley Wagman and Brooklyn Naylor each had nine points for the Rockets.

No. 6 seed Spring Grove fell to 16-10. No. 8 seed Palmyra improved to 15-11.

The Rockets still qualified for the PIAA state playoffs as the No. 8 seed out of District 3. On Saturday, March 10, Spring Grove will face the District 1 champ at a site and time to be determined.

Lancaster Country Day 52, Christian School of York 27: At Hershey, the Christian School of York fell in the District 3 Class 1-A third-place contest.

No. 4 seed CSY fell to 20-7. No. 6 seed LCD improved to 18-7.

CSY still qualified for PIAA 1-A state playoffs as the No. 4 seed from District 3. The Crusaders will have a first-round game on Saturday, March 10, at a site and time to be determined against a foe to be determined.