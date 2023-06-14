York-Adams League coaches select 2023 baseball all-stars

The York-Adams League has selected its baseball all-stars for the 2023 season.

League coaches selected all-star teams in all four divisions, as well as honorable mentions, alongside a Player of the Year, Pitcher of the Year and Coach of the Year. Division all-star squads predominantly featured two additional pitchers, a catcher, four infielders, three outfielders and two utility/DH selections.

Red Lion swept the three individual honors in Division I, as did league champion Susquehannock in D-II. Kennard-Dale and Bermudian Springs standouts were celebrated in D-III, while Hanover took home Division IV hardware after a thrilling run to the state quarterfinals.

Division I: Red Lion was 3-7 halfway through its regular season. The Lions then went 9-1 in their ensuing 10 games to make the District 3 Class 6A playoffs, where they knocked off division rival Central York and stunned No. 1-seed Central Dauphin to reach the semifinals. Losses to Cedar Cliff and Manheim Township kept Red Lion out of states, but D-I Coach of the Year Kevin Lawrence couldn't be prouder of how his team persevered this spring.

Junior AJ Lipscomb was named the division's Player of the Year after hitting .478 (33 for 69) in 24 games with two triples, nine doubles and 30 runs batted in. He Lion starters with a .536 on-base percentage and a .666 slugging percentage. Lipscomb also posted a team-best 2.47 ERA on the mound in 39 2/3 innings across 11 appearances, striking out 45 and walking 13.

Pitcher of the Year Jason Krieger was also a two-way force, finishing with a 2.86 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 49 innings on the mound in addition to hitting .413 with a homer, 19 RBIs and a 1.042 OPS at the plate. The Lions' third D-I all-star was sophomore infielder Connor Lawrence, who hit .394 this spring and rounded out the rotation with a 4.16 ERA in 35 1/3 frames.

Reigning Player of the Year Conner Barto helped lead Dallastown to the Division I title and was named to the all-star team as a pitcher. Northeastern's Owen Wilhide joined him at the position, squeezing out 2022 D-I Pitcher of the Year Carlos Caraballo in a competitive race.

Division II: Moving up from Division III didn't slow Susquehannock one bit, as the Warriors not only won their new division by four games but also repeated as YAIAA tournament champions. Susky standouts Josh Preston and Joe Smith were named D-II Player and Pitcher of the Year, respectively, while Joel Stoneberg was named Coach of the Year.

Preston hit .486 (35 for 72) with an OPS over 1.300, tallying two homers, three triples, eight doubles and 18 RBIs along the way. Smith posted an 8-2 record and a 0.67 ERA in 62 1/3 innings pitched, striking out 81 and walking only 16. Teammates Brayden Heaps, Luke Geiple and Ben Koller all made the all-star team, with Jarryn Andrews as an honorable mention.

The Warriors earned the No. 3 seed in the District 3 Class 5A playoffs but were upset by Shippensburg in the opening round, ending their season at 18-4. But the five senior all-stars left the program with plenty of reasons to celebrate.

Division III: Player of the Year Koy Swanson, a Maryland signee, led Kennard-Dale to the top of the standings for most of the season. But Bermudian Springs, led by Co-Pitchers of the Year Gabe Kline and Nate Keller, overtook the Rams for the D-III title late in the spring and earned the No. 1 seed in the District 3 Class 4A playoffs. Eagles coach Jeff Carpenter was named the division's Coach of the Year after leading his squad to a fourth-place district finish.

Swanson hit .484 with a .593 on-base percentage, slugged six homer, drove in 23 and scored 29 times. The senior pitched only 14 1/3 innings this spring but struck out a staggering 36 batters and allowed only five hits and went 3-0 alongside three saves. The Rams finished with a division-high five all-stars in addition to Swanson, with Adam Loucks, Micah Wmith, Lucas Nagel, Ryan Perzanowski and Mikey McKeon all selected.

Kline and Keller gave Bermudian a dominant 1-2 punch on the mound. The junior Kline was 4-0 with a 1.12 ERA in 31 innings pitched, while Keller, a sophomore, pitched 44 2/3 innings and was 2-0 with two saves, 57 strikeouts and a 2.13 ERA. Junior catcher Liam Cook rounded out the Eagles' all-star selections after hitting .382 this season. Bermudian Springs finished 16-7, highlighted by an 11-game win streak to close the regular season.

Division IV: Hanover, after finishing second in the division and earning the sixth seed in the 4A district playoffs, ousted Kennard-Dale and stormed back against Northern Lebanon to punch its ticket to the D3 title game. After losing to East Pennsboro in the final, the Nighthawks picked up their first-ever state playoff victory with a 6-2 triumph against District 4 champion Mifflinburg. Their 17-8 season came to an end last Thursday against District 2's Dallas.

Seniors Chase Roberts and Justus Feeser were named D-IV Player and Pitcher of the Year, respectively. Roberts hit .500 (33 for 66) and drew a whopping 20 walks to post a .655 on-base percentage. On the mound, he posted a 3.55 ERA in 45 1/3 innings; his ERA was 2.41 in the regular season. Feeser, meanwhile, logged 68 innings and delivered a brilliant 2.26 ERA with 58 strikeouts. The lefty pitched a complete game in the Nighthawks' PIAA first-round win.

Roberts was also selected to the all-star team as an infielder. Hanover's other selections were Tyler Hansford (.370) and Jaxon Dell (.430).

Delone Catholic finished a game clear of Hanover in the Division IV race and reached the York-Adams League title game before suffering a heartbreaking 1-0, walkoff loss to Halifax in the district playoffs. Jimmy Smith was named D-IV Coach of the Year after leading the Squires to a 13-9 overall record. Aidan Wittmer, Brodie Collins, Trent Giraffa and Brady Dettinburn all made the all-star team.

YORK-ADAMS LEAGUE 2023 BASEBALL ALL-STARS

DIVISION I

Player of the Year: AJ Lipscomb, Red Lion

Pitcher of the Year: Jason Krieger, Red Lion

Coach of the Year: Kevin Lawrence, Red Lion

Pitchers: Owen Wilhide, Northeastern; Conner Barto, Dallastown

Catcher: Levi Loughry, South Western

Infielders: Connor Lawrence, Red Lion; Cade Baumgardner, South Western; Kenny Laughman, Central York; Nate Moser, Northeastern

Outfielders: Ethan Hall, Central York; Connor Rippo, Northeastern; Landin Eyster, South Western

Utility/DH: Steven Bautista, York High; Chandler Powell, Dallastown

DIVISION II

Player of the Year: Josh Preston, Susquehannock

Pitcher of the Year: Joe Smith, Susquehannock

Coach of the Year: Joel Stoneberg, Susquehannock

Pitchers: Brayden Heaps, Susquehannock; Nick Vitale, Spring Grove

Catcher: Coy Baker, New Oxford

Infielders: Luke Geiple, Susquehannock; Tanner Hoffman, Spring Grove; Ryan Mitchell, Dover; Kolton Haifley, New Oxford

Outfielders: Nizeah Mummert, Spring Grove; Ben Koller, Susquehannock; Devin Ryan, New Oxford

Utility/DH: Ty Pridgen, York Suburban; David Crone, Dover

DIVISION III

Player of the Year: Koy Swanson, Kennard-Dale

Co-Pitchers of the Year: Gabe Kline and Nate Keller, Bermudian Springs

Coach of the Year: Jeff Carpenter, Bermudian Springs

Pitchers: Colby Hahn, Littlestown; Marcus Ropp, West York

Catcher: Liam Cook, Bermudian Springs

Infielders: Austin Bausman, Eastern York; Micah Smith, Kennard-Dale; MJ Vottero Jr., West York; Brandon Clabaugh, Littlestown

Outfielders: Simon Lipsius, Eastern York; Ryan Perzanowski, Kennard-Dale

Pitcher/outfield: Adam Loucks, Kennard-Dale

Catcher/outfield: Mikey McKeon, Kennard-Dale

DH: Ryan Jones, Littlestown

DIVISION IV

Player of the Year: Chase Roberts, Hanover

Pitcher of the Year: Justus Feeser, Hanover

Coach of the Year: Jimmy Smith, Delone Catholic

Pitchers: Aidan Wittmer, Delone Catholic; Logan Sutton, York Catholic

Catcher: Brodie Collins, Delone Catholic

Infielders: Chase Roberts, Hanover; Ethan Shimmel, York Tech; Trent Giraffa, Delone Catholic; Tyler Hansford, Hanover

Outfielders: Brady Walker, York Catholic; Brady Dettinburn, Delone Catholic; Jaxon Dell, Hanover; Andrew Koons, Fairfield

Utility/DH: Austin Black, Biglerville

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Division I

Central York: Cole Grady

Dallastown: Cade Flinchbaugh

Red Lion: Lane Heuer

York High: Randelson Burgos

Division II

Dover: Tanner Rohrbaugh, Joey Zito, John Hartley, Parker Bankowski

New Oxford: Ethan Diehl

Susquehannock: Jarryn Andrews

York Suburban: Vincint Klinedinst

Division III

Bermudian Springs: Tyson Carpenter, Austin Reinert

Eastern York: Carter Foote-Renwick, Quinn Bramble

Kennard-Dale: Garrett McCleary, Ben Zimmerman

Littlestown: Lucas Bacher, Nate Thomas

West York: Braydon Harris, Will Plappert

Division IV

Biglerville: Kolton Trimmer

Delone Catholic: Denver Ostrum

Fairfield: Jayden Bell, Conner Joy

Hanover: Nadir Harris