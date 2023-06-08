Local roundup: Hanover baseball's playoff run ends in state quarterfinals

Staff Report

Hanover baseball's unforgettable season came to a close Thursday night, as the Nighthawks fell 6-0 against Dallas in the PIAA Class 4A quarterfinals at Muhlenberg High School in Reading.

Dallas jumped out to an early lead with three runs in the first and slowly padded its lead with runs in the second, third and fourth innings. The District 2 champions advanced to the state semifinals for the second time in six seasons.

The Nighthawks finished the campaign 17-8. They won the first state playoff game in program history on Monday, beating District 4 champion Mifflinburg 6-2.

Hanover's playoff run began with an 8-3 triumph over York-Adams League rival Kennard-Dale in the District 3 Class 4A quarterfinals. The Nighthawks then came back for a thrilling 6-5 win over Northern Lebanon in the district semis, and they stayed with East Pennsboro early in the title game before losing 14-4 to settle for silver. They made another comeback Monday after falling behind 2-0 in the first. But they had no such luck this time around.

This story will be updated as statistics from Thursday's game become available.

LOCAL BASEBALL

Central League and Susquehanna League teams linked up for six interleague games Thursday, with the Central League going 6-0.

Jefferson 12, Hallam 7: At Jefferson, Andrew Kramer went 3 for 3 with two homers and six RBIs to lead the Titans (6-3) to the interleague home victory. Kramer launched a two-run homer in the bottom of the second, a three-run shot in the fifth and also had a double in the game. Teammate Joe Jasinski went 3 for 3 and Campbell Brusman went 2 for 4 with a two-run homer in the sixth. For the Express (4-8), Alex Tucci went 2 for 3 with a two-run homer in the top of the fourth, while teammates Zach Zambito and Gavin Flinchbaugh had two hits apiece.

Manchester 9, York Township 0: At Manchester, Kody Reeser pitched a one-hit shutout with nine strikeouts to lead the Indians (6-4) to the interleague home victory. Teammate Nate Moser went 2 for 3 at the plate, while Christian LaBarbera went 1 for 2 with a triple and three runs scored. For York Township (3-8), Tyler Page connected for a single in the top of the first.

South Mountain 7, Jacobus 0: At Dillsburg, Ryan Kelly threw a two-hit shutout on the mound with 13 strikeouts to lead the Sox (2-6) to the interleague home victory. Teammate Jeremy Gilbert went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI, while Cam Kearns was 2 for 4 with an RBI. For the Jackals (5-7), Jason Johnson went 1 for 1 at the plate.

Mechanicsburg 5, East Prospect 2: At Mechanicsburg, Teed Wertz led the Cardinals (7-1) to the interleague home victory by throwing a complete game on the mound, allowing two unearned runs on six hits while striking out three. For the Pistons (7-3), Ryky Smith went 2 for 4 and August Bednar went 1 for 3 with a triple and two runs scored.

Vikings 4, Conrads 3: At Shiloh, the Vikings (1-7) plated three runs in the bottom of the second to take an early 4-3 lead and that score held for the final five innings. Jeff Minot went 2 for 2 for the Vikings, while Marcus Hill went 1 for 3 with two RBIs. For Conrads (6-5), Gavin Constein went 2 for 4 with an RBI, while relief pitcher Steve Lehman threw four shutout innings.

Pleasureville 8, Felton 0: At Pleasureville, Josh Marquad led the Hawks (3-6) to the interleague victory by pitching five shutout innings with six strikeouts and four hits allowed. Teammate Owen Hutchinson went 2 for two with a triple and three RBIs; Ty Pridgen was 3 for 3; Evan Keefer was 2 for 4; and Landon Ness struck out five batters in the final two innings. For Felton (3-8), David Miller went 1 for 2 with a double.

LEGION BASEBALL (WEDNESDAY)

Red Lion 1, New Oxford 0: At New Oxford, pitchers Conner Decker and AJ Lipscomb combined for a shutout to lead Red Lion (2-0) to the road victory. Decker allowed three hits over the first four innings, while Lipscomb struck out seven and allowed two hits over the final three frames. Teammate Connor Lawrence went 3 for 3, while Elijah Morales tripled home Logan Knaubb in the second for the game's lone run. For New Oxford (1-2), Tyson Carpenter allowed one run on six hits over six innings to take the loss.

Northeastern 4, Gettysburg 3 (8 innings): At Manchester, Derek Gross' RBI single in the bottom of the eighth scored Ethan Reibold from third to clinch the walk-off victory for Northeastern (2-1). The game was scoreless through seven, and after Gettysburg (0-2) scored three in the top of the eighth on Zach Williams' bases-clearing triple, Northeastern responded with four. Reibold finished 3 for 4 at the plate, while Brinden Floyd went 2 for 4. Northeastern starting pitcher Drew Barshinger threw seven no-hit innings with 18 strikeouts and two walks to receive a no-decision.