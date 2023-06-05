BASEBALL

Hanover baseball beats Mifflinburg for first-ever state playoff win

The Nighthawks overcame an early deficit to win 6-2 and reach the PIAA Class 4A quarterfinals.

Thomas Kendziora
York Dispatch

Hanover baseball's improbable playoff run will continue into the state quarterfinals for the first time ever.

The Nighthawks rallied for a 6-2 win over Mifflinburg on Monday afternoon in the opening round of the PIAA Class 4A tournament at Central Columbia High School in Bloomsburg. Hanover, the District 3 runner-up in the class, trailed 2-0 early against the District 4 champion Wildcats but claimed the lead and pulled away in the late innings. It's the first state playoff win in school history.

Hanover’s Tyler Hansford, left, tries to stop Northern Lebanon’s Jared Ecenroad at second during baseball semifinal action at Hanover High School in Hanover, Thursday, May 25, 2023. Hanover would win the game 6-5. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Justus Feeser pitched a complete game for the Nighthawks (17-7), shutting out the Vikings over the final six frames after surrendering two runs in the first. Hanover battled back with runs in the third, fifth and sixth innings before a three-run breakthrough in the seventh.

Chase Roberts opened the Hanover scoring with an RBI single in the third, scoring Tyler Hansford and cutting the deficit to 2-1. Hansford then brought home Daniel Corbin on an RBI groundout in the top of the fifth to even the score. Corbin then singled home the go-ahead run in the sixth, and with the bases loaded in the seventh, Cayden Jones delivered a three-run single to blow the game open.

Hanover will play District 2 champion Dallas in the Thursday's quarterfinal at a time and place to be determined. Dallas handled District 12 runner-up Esperanza, 12-1, in five innings Monday.

Mifflinburg finished its season 16-8.

This story will be updated.