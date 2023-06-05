Hanover baseball beats Mifflinburg for first-ever state playoff win

Hanover baseball's improbable playoff run will continue into the state quarterfinals for the first time ever.

The Nighthawks rallied for a 6-2 win over Mifflinburg on Monday afternoon in the opening round of the PIAA Class 4A tournament at Central Columbia High School in Bloomsburg. Hanover, the District 3 runner-up in the class, trailed 2-0 early against the District 4 champion Wildcats but claimed the lead and pulled away in the late innings. It's the first state playoff win in school history.

Justus Feeser pitched a complete game for the Nighthawks (17-7), shutting out the Vikings over the final six frames after surrendering two runs in the first. Hanover battled back with runs in the third, fifth and sixth innings before a three-run breakthrough in the seventh.

Chase Roberts opened the Hanover scoring with an RBI single in the third, scoring Tyler Hansford and cutting the deficit to 2-1. Hansford then brought home Daniel Corbin on an RBI groundout in the top of the fifth to even the score. Corbin then singled home the go-ahead run in the sixth, and with the bases loaded in the seventh, Cayden Jones delivered a three-run single to blow the game open.

Hanover will play District 2 champion Dallas in the Thursday's quarterfinal at a time and place to be determined. Dallas handled District 12 runner-up Esperanza, 12-1, in five innings Monday.

Mifflinburg finished its season 16-8.

This story will be updated.