As its season ends, Red Lion baseball takes pride in what it achieved

The Red Lion baseball team certainly drew some stares when it walked in for breakfast at Lion’s Pride Restaurant on Wednesday morning. It took three tables along the side of the back room to accommodate most of the 17-player roster. Head coach Kevin Lawrence was happily saddled with the mile-long receipt.

All of 12 hours earlier, the Lions’ season had come to a close with a 4-3 loss to Manheim Township in the District 3 Class 6A third-place game, in which only the winner advanced to the PIAA tournament. Lawrence didn’t want that night to be the last time the team was together.

Red Lion was 3-7 halfway through the regular season. The Lions rallied to finish 12-8 and earn the No. 9 seed in the district playoffs. They won at Central York, then stunned top-seeded Central Dauphin in an unforgettable 1-0 pitcher’s duel, with senior Jason Krieger pitching eight shutout innings and driving home the lone run in extra frames. They battled to the bitter end in last Thursday’s semifinals at Cedar Cliff, just as they did Tuesday.

There was no singular moment or meeting that turned the tide of the season. The results came slowly but noticeably, as Red Lion knocked off multiple teams it had lost to early on. The final record of 14-10, without a state playoff appearance, masks just how well the Lions were playing down the stretch.

“We were asking a lot of guys who had not competed at this level to compete, and they did the best they could through 10 games, but it wasn't nearly as good as it was through the last 14,” Lawrence said. “I think that we should be measuring our success by the growth that we showed — 3-7 (to) 11-3, five losses to teams that we then beat in the second half.

“This is my 29th year coaching. I don’t know if I’ve ever coached a group that showed more in-season growth and progress. And if we can’t celebrate that, then we’re not doing the right things for young people.”

Tuesday was the final high school game for Krieger, who’s been a two-way lynchpin throughout his time with the program. The 6-foot-4 righty hit .413 at the plate and posted a 2.86 ERA on the mound in 2023. Junior AJ Lipscomb led the York-Adams League with a .478 average, while sophomore Connor Lawrence (Kevin’s son) hit .394. The turnaround and playoff push, though, took contributions from all over the roster.

“The one thing that stood out was the consistency of effort, the grit and the workman-like approach that they showed from day one,” Kevin Lawrence said. “We only got three wins in 10 (games) to show for it, and they never wavered. That's what got them 11 wins out of 14. They kept doing the same hard things over and over again.”

Red Lion held workouts from 7 to 9 a.m. on Saturday mornings this spring, after which players would often gather at Lion’s Pride. The family-style restaurant has become a regular gathering ground for Lions players, so it was the proper venue for Wednesday’s breakfast. Players swapped stories and jokes rather than dwelling on the night before. When they look back on their time together, Lawrence says, they’ll cherish those small moments as much as the big wins.

Next year’s group will have a chance to build on this team’s success, although four seniors — Krieger, Benton Koons, Caleb Naylor and Jimmy Stenger — will be off to new ventures. Krieger is committed to pitch for the University of Maine and has drawn some pro interest ahead of the MLB draft. And the Lions no there’s no replacing what he brought, amid personal tragedy and struggles, to the field and dugout.

“We always joke that pitchers are an odd breed, and he’s as odd as they get. But he also possesses a very unique combination of silliness and focus, fun and competitiveness all at the same time,” Lawrence said. “He provided a lot of leadership by example. He's a relatively quiet kid, so when he spoke, he was kind of like EF Hutton — people listened.

“So the strikeouts, the wins, the innings, they're easy to quantify. What we're really going to miss is the great personality and the high character kid that he is.”

Manheim Township struck first against Krieger on Tuesday with a two-out RBI double in the top of the second. The Blue Streaks opened the third with a single and RBI triple, then scored their third run on an error and their fourth on a wild pitch. Red Lion didn’t roll over, though, striking for three runs on four hits in the bottom of the frame and jolting life into the home dugout and bleachers.

The Lions had their chances. They left a runner on second in the fourth. After Krieger’s one-out triple in the fifth, courtesy runner Stenger was tagged out at the plate on a fielder’s choice. A two-out rally in the sixth ended with runners on first and second. Krieger’s one-out walk in the seventh chased Blue Streaks pitcher Gavin Glass, only for two groundouts to leave the tying run stranded halfway home.

The postgame hugs carried a range of emotions; behind the shared sadness of elimination was an air of appreciation and pride. Red Lion’s two-month season may have ended in a flash, but the year-long grind certainly wasn’t for naught.

“We've talked about this with them repeatedly — life is a really tough sport,” Lawrence said. “Every time you make a mistake or fall down, there are plenty of people there to tell you that you did it. You already know, yet they're going to tell you again. What we don't do as human beings is take enough time to celebrate the things that we did right. They've done so many great things. All people deserve, when they do something good, to celebrate themselves.”