Local roundup: Red Lion baseball stuns top-seeded Central Dauphin at districts

Staff Report

Seven shutout innings weren't enough for Jason Krieger in Red Lion's playoff baseball game at Central Dauphin on Monday. So he vaulted his team to the victory in the eighth.

Krieger's RBI single with one out in the top of the first extra frame scored Connor Lawrence from second and gave the No. 8-seed Lions a 1-0 lead. Then he went back to the mound and completed a shutout against the No. 1-seed Rams, sending Red Lion into the District 3 Class 6A semifinals in stunning fashion.

Central Dauphin threatened to spoil the party, loading the bases with one out in the bottom of the eighth. But Krieger induced a grounder and the runner was thrown out at home on a fielder's choice for the second out. Then Cade Mustard chopped a ground ball right back to Krieger, who threw to first to seal the upset for the Lions (14-8).

The senior worked around eight hits and two walks and struck out eight across his eight innings. He also went 2 for 4 at the plate, including the decisive RBI knock. Lawrence also went 2 for 4; the Lions had five hits as a team.

Red Lion is now the last York-Adams Division I or II team remaining in the district playoffs. The Lions knocked out rival Central York last Friday, while D-I champion Dallastown was sent home Monday. Division II playoff teams Susquehannock and Spring Grove were eliminated in Friday's Class 5A first round. Bermudian Springs and Hanover are the other YAIAA teams left, both in 4A.

The Lions will visit No. 5-seed Cedar Cliff at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. They're also guaranteed to play Tuesday, May 30, either for the district title or for third place and a state tournament berth.

MORE BASEBALL

District 3 Class 6A quarterfinals

Manheim Township 7, Dallastown 5: At Dallastown, the No. 11-seed Blue Streaks plated four runs in the top of the seventh to take a 7-5 lead and went on to capture the upset victory. Conner Barto pitched 6 2/3 innings and struck out 11, but couldn't close the door and send the No. 3-seed Wildcats (16-6) to the next round. Barto also went 2 for 3 with a two-run homer in the bottom of the first, while Chandler Powell connected for a three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth. Zach Leiphart went 1 for 3 with two runs scored. Dallastown's season is over.

District 3 Class 4A quarterfinals

Quarterfinals

Bermudian Springs 7, Middletown 0: At York Springs, the No. 1-seed Eagles (16-5) scored five runs in the first and cruised to the second-round victory. Nathan Keller pitched six shutout innings, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out five, and Tyson Carpenter closed the door in the seventh. Austin Reinert went 3 for 3 at the plate; Gabe Kline went 2 for 4 with a two-run double; Dylan Hubbard went 1 for 2 with two RBIs; and Carpenter was 1 for 3 with a two-run double. With the win, Bermudian Springs advances to a home semifinal matchup against East Pennsboro, with first pitch set for 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Hanover 8, Kennard-Dale 3: At Fawn Grove, Justus Feeser pitched a complete game and went 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs to lead the No. 6-seed Nighthawks (15-6) to the district quarterfinal victory. Hanover scored four runs in the first inning and took a 7-1 lead with three in the fourth. Chase Roberts and Cayden Jones each went 2 for 3 and combined for three RBIs for the visitors. Ryan Perzanowski went 1 for 3 with two RBIs for the No. 3-seed Rams (15-5), while teammate Lucas Nagel went 1 for 3 with a run scored. Hanover will host No. 7-seed Northern Lebanon at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the district semifinals. Kennard-Dale's season is over.

District 3 Class 2A semifinals

Halifax 1, Delone Catholic 0: At Halifax, the No. 1-seed Wildcats broke the scoreless tie with one out in the bottom of the seventh when Isaac Miller's ground ball was misplayed by the Squires, scoring Ben Kline and securing the walk-off victory. Aidan Wittmer threw a complete game and allowed no earned runs in the loss for the No. 4-seed Squires (13-9). Teammate Trent Giraffa went 1 for 3 with a double. Delone Catholic has been eliminated.

SOFTBALL

District 3 Class 6A first round

Dallastown 3, Penn Manor 0: At Dallastown, Gabby Fowler pitched a three-hit shutout while striking out 10 to lead the No. 7-seed Wildcats (16-5) to the victory. Teammate Kameryn Paules went 2 for 3 at the plate, while Peyton Keim was 1 for 1 with a walk and Jenna Myers was 1 for 3 with a double. With the win, Dallastown moves on to the quarterfinals and will face No. 2-seed Central Dauphin on the road at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Manheim Township 9, Northeastern 0 (5 innings): At Manheim Township, the No. 11-seed Bobcats (14-8) were only able to connect for two singles at the plate and dropped the first-round matchup to the Blue Streaks. For the Bobcats, Emma Holmes and Elena Mitrovich each had hits for Northeastern, while Brooke Shorts went the distance in the circle. The Bobcats won the York-Adams Division II title this season before going one-and-done in the county and district playoffs.

Warwick 10, Central York 0 (6 innings): At Warwick, the No. 12-seed Panthers (13-8) trailed 9-0 after three innings of play and were unable to mount a comeback against the No. 5-seed Warriors. Brianna Twigg went 2 for 3 at the plate for Central, while Bailey Daughenbaugh and Olivia Holtzman each went 1 for 2. The Panthers' season is over, as is the career of Appalachian State pitching pledge Ava Beamesderfer.

District 3 Class 5A first round

South Western 9, Palmyra 4: At Hanover, Kinsley Proepper drilled a three-run homer in the bottom of the third and finished 1 for 3 with four RBIs to power the No. 3-seed Mustangs (20-2) to the first-round victory. Teammate Jayda Koontz threw a complete game with seven strikeouts, six walks and one earned run allowed. Madi Hershey went 2 for 3 with a run scored, while Kelsey Smith was 1 for 3 with 2 RBIs. South Western led 9-1 through six innings. The Mustangs will host No. 6-seed Greencastle-Antrim at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals.

Donegal 7, New Oxford 5: At Donegal, the No. 4-seed Indians plated four runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 6-3 lead and went on to capture the home victory. For the N, Aaralyn Smith went 3 for 3 at the plate for the No. 13-seed Colonials (11-10), while Brooklyn Hodges went 2 for 3 with a two-run homer in the top of the first and Autumn Lehigh went 2 for 4 with a solo homer in the seventh. New Oxford has been eliminated.

Greencastle-Antrim 10, Susquehannock 0 (6 innings): At Greencastle-Antrim, the No. 11-seed Warriors (12-9) trailed 9-0 after three innings of play and were unable to recover against the No. 6-seed Blue Devils. Hailey Harbin led Susquehannock at the plate by going 3 for 3, while teammate Allison Karst went 1 for 3. The Warriors have been eliminated.

District 3 Class 4A first round

Middletown 7, Eastern York 2: At Middletown, the No. 8-seed Blue Raiders plated three runs in the bottom of the fourth to increase their lead to 5-1 and went on to capture the first-round victory. Alexis Kirkessner pitched 5 1/3 innings for the No. 9-seed Golden Knights (13-7) and allowed seven runs, only one of which was earned. Eastern finished with four errors in the field. Cassidy Crean went 2 for 3 at the plate, while Tatum Livelsberger went 1 for 3 with a triple. The Golden Knights have been eliminated.

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

District 3 Class 2A first round

York Catholic 3, Fleetwood 0: At York Catholic, the No. 6-seed Irish (17-4) won the opening-round match by the scores of 25-21, 25-9 and 25-14. Brady Walker led the hosts with 12 kills and nine digs; Luke Forjan had 11 kills and 10 digs; and John Forjan had 28 assists, seven digs and three kills. With the win, York Catholic advanced to a quarterfinal clash with No. 3-seed Manheim Central at 7 p.m. Thursday at Manheim Central Middle School.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

District 3 Class 2A first round

York Catholic 19, Cocalico 7: At York Catholic, Katie Bullen scored a whopping nine goals and added three assists to lead the No. 6-seed Irish (16-4) to the opening-round victory. Teammate Jess Daugherty scored five goals and had three assists; Sarah Perry had seven assists and scored two goals; and Delaney Staples scored twice and added an assist. With the win, York Catholic advanced to a quarterfinal matchup at 4 p.m. Thursday at No. 7-seed Wyomissing.

BOYS' LACROSSE

District 3 Class 2A first round

Trinity 9, York Catholic 4