Local roundup: Bermudian Springs baseball's surge secures outright D-III title

Staff Report

The Bermudian Springs baseball team clinched the outright York-Adams Division III championship Wednesday night with a dramatic comeback home victory over West York.

The Eagles (15-4, 12-2) plated five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the lead and held on in the seventh to win their 11th straight contest. They tied the game on Liam Cook's two-run double, took the lead on Tyson Carpenter's RBI double and added an insurance run on Lane Hubbard's RBI single.

West York (8-11, 7-7) pulled ahead with five runs in the top of the fifth inning to take a 6-2 lead. Bermudian Springs got one run back in the bottom half before charging ahead in the sixth.

Carpenter went 2 for 2 at the plate with a walk, and he also pitched 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, hitless relief to pick up the win. Hubbard was also 2 for 2, while Brayden Heller finished 2 for 3 with an RBI of his own. Starting pitcher Austin Reinert allowed six runs (three earned) on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Marcus Rupp went 2 for 4 to lead the Bulldogs on offense, while West York starter MJ Vottero allowed three runs on six hits in five innings pitched.

Bermudian Springs will join fellow division champions Dallastown, Susquehannock and Delone Catholic in the York-Adams League tournament on Monday, May 15.

MORE BASEBALL

Northeastern 10, Central York 7: At Manchester, Conner Rippo went 2 for 4 with a solo homer in the bottom of the second and two RBIs to lead the Bobcats (9-9, 8-6) to the Division I victory. Teammate Brandon Charleston was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, while Nate Moser was 1 for 3 and drove in two more. For the Panthers (12-8, 10-5), Ethan Hall went 3 for 4 with a two-run homer in the top of the fifth, while teammate Eric Rebert went 2 for 3 with three runs scored.

Hanover 5, Delone Catholic 1: At McSherrystown, Justus Feeser pitched a complete game and allowed just three hits to lead the Nighthawks (13-6, 9-5) to the Division IV victory. Teammate Nadir Harris went 3 for 4, including a solo homer in the top of the sixth, while Jaxon Dell went 2 for 4 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored. For the Squires (11-7, 11-4), Aidan Bealmear was 2 for 2 with a double.

Spring Grove 13, York Suburban 8: At Spring Grove, Tanner Hoffman went 4 for 4 with four runs scored and four RBIs to lead the Rockets (11-8, 8-6) to the Division II victory. Teammate Nizeah Mummert went 2 for 4 with three runs scored and two RBIs, while Landon Bailey went 1 for 2 with two RBIs. For the Trojans (3-14, 2-12), Dylan Beschler went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, while Vincint Klinedinst and Turner Hare had two hits apiece.

Susquehannock 6, Dover 0: At Dover, pitchers Joe Smith, Rafael Hernandez and Josh Preston combined to throw a four-hit shutout and lead the Warriors (16-3, 12-2) to the Division II victory. Teammate Jarryn Andrews went 2 for 3 at the plate, while Grayson Copenhaver was 1 for 2 with a triple and two RBIs. For the Eagles (5-13, 2-11), Ryan Mitchell went 2 for 4 at the plate.

York Catholic 2, Biglerville 1: At York Catholic, Logan Sutton pitched a complete game, allowed one run on five hits and struck out 10 to lead the Irish (6-11, 6-9) to the Division IV victory. Teammate Aiden Zallnick went 1 for 1 with an RBI, while Evan Kipple and Jack Lawrence each went 1 for 2. Austin Black went 2 for 3 for the Canners (5-13, 5-10).

Fairfield 5, York Tech 2: At Fairfield, Brady Cree pitched a complete game and allowed no earned runs on seven hits to lead the Green Knights (5-11, 3-10) to the Division IV victory. Teammate Stephen Higgs went 2 for 4 at the plate. For the Spartans (5-13, 3-11), Ethan Shimmel threw a complete game and also allowed no earned runs but took the loss. Shimmel and Lucas Grazuties each went 2 for 3 at the plate.

Dallastown 17, York High 1 (3 innings): At Smalls Athletic Field, Caden Snyder led the Wildcats (16-3, 13-2) to the Division I victory by going 2 for 2 with a double four runs scored and two RBIs. Teammate Kyle Hampson went 2 for 3 with four RBIs; Ethan Schultz went 2 for 3 with three runs scored; and Micah Eveler went 2 for 2 and drove in two. For the Bearcats (0-17, 0-13), Steven Bautista went 2 for 2.

SOFTBALL

Delone Catholic 17, Hanover 6 (5 innings): At McSherrystown, the Squirettes (13-5, 11-4) clinched a share of the Division IV title and advanced to the York-Adams League tournament with the home victory. Olivia Kale led Delone by going 2 for 2 with five RBIs and three runs scored. Teammate Jill Sherdel connected for a two-run homer in the bottom of the first and scored three runs; Mackenzie Ecker went 1 for 1 with three RBIs; and Amy Anderson threw three perfect innings with six strikeouts. Hanover fell to 1-17 overall and 0-15 in the division.

Fairfield 15, York Tech 4 (5 Innings): At Fairfield, the Green Knights (13-4, 11-4) secured their share of the Division IV title with the easy home victory. Maddy Payne went 2 for 4 with four RBIs; Alyssa Wiles went 2 for 4 with two RBIs; and Ellie Snyder went 2 for 3 with an RBI while also pitching 3 1/3 innings and striking out nine. For the Spartans (9-11, 5-10), Mandy Estes went 2 for 2 and Mackenzie Zienkiewicz went 2 for 3.

Littlestown 9, Kennard-Dale 3: At Fawn Grove, Chelsey Stonesifer pitched a complete game and struck out 14 to lead the Thunderbolts (19-1, 15-0) to the Division III victory. She allowed three runs on three hits with seven walks on the mound and went 2 for 3 with two RBIs at the plate. Teammate Emma Peart went 1 for 2 with three RBIs. For the Rams (8-10, 8-6), Kara Golden went 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Central York 20, Spring Grove 5 (5 innings): At Spring Grove, Jenna Stiffler hit two-run homers in the second and fifth innings, and Riley Nace went 4 for 4 with four RBIs and four runs scored to lead the Panthers (13-6, 11-4) to the Division I victory. Stiffler finished 3 for 5 at the plate; Brianna Twigg went 4 for 5 with four RBIs; and Olivia Holtzman went 3 for 3. For the Rockets (4-13, 4-11), Mia Young and Eliza Lubbers each went 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Susquehannock 12, Dover 3: At Dover, Hailey Harbin went 4 for 5 with an RBI and also pitched four innings, striking out 10 and allowing no earned runs on two hits, to lead the Warriors (11-8, 9-5) to the Division II victory. Teammate Jenna Mummert was 3 for 4 with three RBIs, while Sarah Bauhaus went 3 for 4 and drove in one. With the loss, Dover falls to 5-13 overall and 3-11 in the division.

Northeastern 15, York Suburban 0 (4 innings): At Manchester, Colleen Finnegan led the Bobcats (14-6, 11-3) to the Division II victory by going 2 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Teammates Paige Reichard and Kalyn Markel each went 2 for 2, with Reichard scoring three times and Markel crossing home once. For the Trojans (2-13, 0-13), Jasmin Neumann went 2 for 2 at the plate.

Dallastown 17, York High 2 (3 innings): At Hoffman Complex, Margaret Polek led the Wildcats (14-5, 13-2) to the Division I victory by going 2 for 2 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored. Teammate Oceanonia Conners went 1 for 1 with two RBIs. With the loss, York High falls to 0-16 overall and 0-13 in the division.

West York 22, Bermudian Springs 1 (3 innings): At York Springs, Rylyn Fant went 2 for 2 with a two-run homer in the first, four runs scored and three RBIs to lead the Bulldogs (10-9, 8-6) to the Division III victory. Teammate Shelby Stough went 2 for 2 with three RBIs, while Maddison McGlynn was 2 for 4 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI. With the loss, Bermudian Springs falls to 4-16 overall and 3-11 in the division.

Biglerville 19, York Catholic 0 (3 innings): At Hoffman Complex, Olivia Miller went 4 for 4 with three runs scored and two RBIs to lead the Canners (9-10, 7-8) to the Division IV road victory. Teammate Paige Slaybaugh went 3 for 3 with a triple, a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. With the loss, York Catholic falls to 3-15 overall and 2-13 in the division.

TRACK AND FIELD

South Western boys capture title at league meet: At Central York, the Mustangs recorded 111.5 points as a team to take home the title. Bernard Bell led South Western by placing first in the 110 hurdles and long jump, and he was also part of the Mustangs' winning 4x400 relay team. Jackson Hersh (javelin) and Austin Martin (high jump) added wins for South Western. Dallastown was second with 83 points, led by Michael Scott's win in the triple jump, and West York was third with 63 as Nico Wright-Phillips won the 100 and 200 while competing for the winning 4x100 relay team.

Dallastown girls edge Spring Grove for league title: At Central York, the Wildcats piled up 102.5 points, led by victories from Kailey Granger in the 1600, Ke'Ahjaj Lawrence in the shot put and the 4x800 relay team. Spring Grove tallied 87.5 points, with Ella Bahn winning all four of her events (100 and 300 hurdles, 800m, high jump) and Laila Campbell capturing the 100 and 200. York Suburban finished third with 52 points.

BOYS' TENNIS

District 3 Class 3A championship

Dallastown 3, Cedar Crest 2: At Hershey Racquet Club, the No. 3-seed Wildcats (17-2) received singles victories from Hayden Koons, Andrew Chronister and Jacob Horn to secure their second consecutive District 3 Class 3A title and knock off the No. 1-seed Falcons (15-1). Dallastown will begin play in the state tournament next week.

District 3 Class 2A third-place match

Pequea Valley 3, Hanover 2: At Pequea Valley, the visiting No. 7-seed Nighthawks (12-4) dropped two of three singles matches and split the doubles matches to end their season as a team.

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

Cedar Cliff 3, Spring Grove 1

BOYS' LACROSSE

Lampeter-Strasburg 16, York Catholic 3

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF

Spartans in 21st place after second day of NCAAs: At Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida, York College rose a spot to 21st of 29 teams in the second round of the NCAA Division III Championships with a team score of 691. Individually for the Spartans, Victoria Blanc (164) is tied for 50th after two days of play, while teammate Natalie Robson (172) is tied for 85th and Jessica Shay (175) is tied for 97th. Play was suspended due to darkness and the will be completed Thursday morning with the third round to follow. The Spartans did complete their second round.