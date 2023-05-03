Local roundup: Pair of first-place baseball teams taken down

Staff Report

Two of the York-Adams League's four baseball division leaders went down Wednesday, with one falling from first place and another dropping from the unbeaten ranks.

Bermudian Springs knocked off Kennard-Dale, 2-1, to usurp the Division III lead from the Rams. And Central York handed Dallastown its first Division I defeat of the spring by a 4-1 final, exacting revenge from a walk-off loss to the Wildcats earlier in the season.

Eagles escape: Liam Cook homered in the top of the first and finished 3 for 3 at the plate, Gabe Kline brought in a run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth and Bermudian Springs (12-4, 9-2) wiggled out of multiple jams to jump into first place with a statement victory in Fawn Grove.

Austin Reinert pitched the first 5 1/3 innings and kept the host Rams off the board despite allowing eight hits and two walks while striking out only one batter. He left with the bases loaded in the sixth, but Nathan Keller came on to get out of the jam and record the final five outs. Keller also worked around Micah Smith's double and Lucas Nagel's RBI groundout in the bottom of the seventh.

Smith and Nagel each went 2 for 4, while Kennard-Dale teammates Ben Zimmerman and Mike McKeon each went 2 for 3 at the plate. The hosts left nine runners on base and hit into two double plays. Rams starting pitcher Adam Loucks allowed two earned runs on five hits in six innings to take the loss.

Even with a season sweep, Eagles are still just a half-game ahead of the Rams (12-3, 9-3) with a week and a half remaining in the regular season. Kennard-Dale entered the night ahead of Bermudian Springs for the No. 1 spot in the District 3 Class 4A power rankings.

Panthers pounce: Dallastown had flirted with defeat plenty of times in Division I games, but Cole Grady and Central York finally found the formula at home Wednesday.

Grady led the Panthers (10-6, 9-4) to the upset by allowing one run on three hits in six innings of work while walking five and striking out five. Ethan Hall broke a 1-1 tie with a solo homer in the bottom of the fifth, Ethan Reibold provided some cusion with a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth and Tyler Dehoff tossed a scoreless seventh to seal the 4-1 victory.

Central York finished the game with only three hits, but the Panthers drew six walks against Wildcats ace Conner Barto, who pitched 5 1/3 innings and was charged with four runs (three earned). Dallastown committed two errors in the second inning before two walks brought home Central's first run of the night.

Kyle Hampson went 2 for 3 at the plate for the Wildcats (15-2, 12-1), including an RBI triple in the top of the second. Barto also had a double in the loss.

MORE BASEBALL

York Tech 12, Biglerville 9 (8 innings): At Biglerville, the visiting Spartans (5-9, 3-8 Division IV) responded to Biglerville's seven-run rally in the seventh by taking the lead for good on Dale Dupler's two-out, three-run double in the top of the eighth, which scored Brody Dedrick, Owen Urey and Jake Combs. Combs went 3 for 4 with three runs scored and two RBIs; Urey went 3 for 5 with three runs scored and an RBI; and Jackson Shellenberger went 3 for 5 with two runs scored. Jared Hollabaugh went 3 for 4 to lead the Canners (5-10, 5-8).

Eastern York 10, West York 5: At Shiloh, Austin Bausman led the Golden Knights (5-12, 3-9) to the Division III victory by going 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored. Teammates Tyler Shimmel and Simon Lipsius each went 1 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs. For the Bulldogs (8-10, 7-6), MJ Vottero went 4 for 4 with two doubles, an RBI and three runs scored, while Will Plappert was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and Evan Jones was 2 for 4 and scored twice.

New Oxford 15, Dover 0 (5 innings): At Dover, Ethan Diehl pitched five no-hit innings with five strikeouts to lead the Colonials (9-9, 8-5) to the Division II victory. Dover's only baserunner came on a hit-by-pitch. New Oxford's Kolton Haifley went 3 for 4 with three doubles and five RBIs, while Coy Baker went 2 for 3 with another five RBIs. With the loss, Dover falls to 2-12 overall and 1-10 in the division.

Red Lion 10, Northeastern 1: At Red Lion, AJ Lipscomb pitched a one-hit complete game with four strikeouts to lead the Lions (9-7, 8-5) to the easy Division I victory. Lipscomb also went 2 for 3 at the plate with a triple and three RBIs. Teammate Jason Krieger went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Lane Heuer also drove in two. For the Bobcats (7-8, 6-5), Brandt Johnson went 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Susquehannock 11, York Suburban 0 (5 innings): At York Suburban, pitchers Josh Preston, Andrew Unglesbee and Rafael Hernandez combined to throw five one-hit innings to lead the Warriors (13-3, 10-2) to the Division II victory. Ben Koller went 3 for 3 with three RBIs, Grayson Copenhaver went 2 for 2 and Preston connected for two-run homer in the top of the second and scored three runs for Susquehannock. With the loss, York Suburban falls to 3-12 overall and 2-10 in the division.

Delone Catholic 11, York Catholic 1 (6 innings): At McSherrystown, Denver Ostrum allowed one run in six innings while striking out seven to lead the Squires (10-6, 10-3) to the Division IV victory. Teammate Trent Giraffa went 2 for 3 with three runs scored. For the Irish (4-10, 4-8), Ryan Tully went 2 for 3 and Logan Cheramie had an RBI double. Delone Catholic secured the win by mercy rule in the bottom of the sixth.

SOFTBALL

Dallastown 4, Central York 1: At Central York, Gabby Fowler led the Wildcats (11-5, 10-2) to the Division I victory and season sweep of the Panthers by pitching a complete game, allowing one run on four hits and striking out 11. Kameryn Paules was 2 for 3 at the plate with a triple and two RBIs, while Alexi Dowell connected for a solo homer in the top of the seventh. For the Panthers (10-6, 8-4), Ava Beamesderfer allowed four runs (one earned) and fanned 11 in the complete-game loss. Teammates Jenna Stiffler and Brianna Twigg both went 2 for 3, with Stiffler supplying the lone RBI

West York 9, Eastern York 5: At West York, the Bulldogs (9-9, 7-6) plated five runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead and went on to capture the Division III victory. Highlighting the outburst were RBI singles from Maddison McGlynn, Addison Skimski and Molly Strayer. McKenzie Tapias then finished a complete game in the circle with two earned runs allowed and eight strikeouts. Rylyn Fant went 3 for 4, including three doubles, four RBIs and one run scored; McGlynn finished 2 for 2 with three runs scored; and Tapias went 2 for 4 with an RBI. For the Golden Knights (9-6, 9-4), Makenzie Deaner and Alexis Kirkessner each went 2 for 4.

Biglerville 7, York Tech 6: At Biglerville, Hannah Naylor scored from third on a wild pitch with one out in the bottom of the seventh to give the Canners (8-8, 7-7) the Division IV walk-off victory. Olivia Miller went 2 for 3, including a three-run homer in the bottom of the first, while teammate Sydney McCleaf pitched a complete game and allowed two earned runs to pick up the win. For the Spartans (7-9, 4-8) Mackenzie Zienkiewicz went 2 for 4 at the plate with an RBI and three runs scored.

Red Lion 21, Spring Grove 6 (4 innings): At Red Lion, Alyssa Dennison went 4 for 4 with a three-run homer, three doubles, four runs scored and a whopping nine RBIs to lead the Lions (6-10, 6-7) to the easy Division I victory. Teammates Katy Potter and Alex Poulin each went 3 for 4, while Kaelyn Savinon went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Lexi Martz went 2 for 2 to lead the Rockets (4-10, 4-8).

Kennard-Dale 8, Bermudian Springs 5: At Fawn Grove, Addison Argiro led the Rams (8-8, 8-4) to the Division III victory by going 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. Teammates Julia Snyder, Mackenzie Warner and Carly Vaughan all also went 2 for 4, while Hailey Serruto pitched a complete game on the mound and allowed two earned runs while working around seven walks. With the loss, the Eagles fall to 3-14 (3-9).

Susquehannock 22, York Suburban 3 (5 innings): At York Suburban, Sydney Lambdin went 3 for 4 with six RBIs to leadthe Warriors (9-7, 8-5) to the Division II victory. Stephanie Bauhaus was 3 for 4 with two doubles, four runs scored and three RBIs; Sarah Bauhaus was 3 for 4 with two RBIs; and Amaya Wheeler was 2 for 2 with three walks and five runs scored. For the Trojans (1-11, 0-11), Naomi Carrasquillo went 1 for 2 with a double and an RBI.

Delone Catholic 15, York Catholic 0 (3 innings): At McSherrystown, Carolina Arigo led the Squirettes (11-5, 9-4) to the Division IV victory by going 3 for 3 with a triple, a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Teammates Olivia Kale and Kathryn Keller each went 2 for 2 and combined for three RBIs. With the loss, York Catholic falls to 2-12 overall and 1-11 in the division.

Fairfield 16, Hanover 1 (3 innings): At Fairfield, Alyssa Wiles led the Green Knights (10-4, 8-4) to the Division IV victory by going 1 for 1 at the plate with four RBIs and striking out seven over three one-run innings in the circle. Teammates Aubrey Gillitzer and Maddy Payne each went 2 for 2 with two RBIs. With the loss, Hanover falls to 1-14 overall and 0-12 in the division.

Red Land 10, Northeastern 8: At Red Land, the Bobcats (10-6) plated four runs in the top of the seventh but were unable to make the full comeback and dropped the non-league road contest. Paige Reichard went 3 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI, while teammate Colleen Finnegan went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Northeastern.

South Western 1, York High 0 (FF)

BOYS' TENNIS

District 3 team tournament

Class 3A quarterfinals

Manheim Township 5, South Western 0

GIRLS' LACROSSE

Red Lion 25, Garden Spot 7: At Garden Spot, Hailey Hayes scored eight goals and added three assists to lead the Lions (10-1) to the non-league victory. Teammate Hannah Connors scored six goals and added two assists; Tori Fumia had three goals and one helper; and Kaelyn Eaches had two goals and assists each.

BOYS' LACROSSE

Hempfield 19, New Oxford 4

WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE

York College 16, Widener 1: At York College, Kiersten Blanchard led the No. 1-seed Spartans (15-3) to the MAC Commonwealth semifinal victory by scoring three goals and adding an assist. Teammates Teresa Matthias and Gianna Huet scored three goals apiece, while Logan Ward had two goals with one assist and Sydney Mentzer (York Catholic) scored twice. With the win, York College now advances to the conference championship game and will host No. 2-seed Messiah at 3 p.m. Saturday.

MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE

York College 23, Widener 9: At York College, Will Harnick scored five goals to lead the No. 1-seed Spartans (13-5) to the MAC Commonwealth semifinal victory. Teammate Ben Mayer scored three goals and JD Townsend and Justin Hartz had two goals apiece. Michael Russo had a goal and three assists, while Ames Clark scored once and added two helpers. York College will face Stevenson in the MACC championship game at noon Saturday.