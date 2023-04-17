Local roundup: South Western baseball walks off Red Lion in 9th inning

Staff Report

After one of the best pitchers' duels of the York-Adams League baseball season, South Western finally broke through in the bottom of the ninth.

Levi Loughry's RBI double brought home Colby Bealing and sealed a 2-1 victory for the Mustangs over Division I rival Red Lion on Monday afternoon in Hanover. South Western improved to 3-4 overall and 2-3 in D-I with their second straight league victory.

Carlos Caraballo, the division's reigning Pitcher of the Year, pitched 8 2/3 innings to lead the Mustangs in the victory, although he received a no-decision. Caraballo allowed three hits, walked three and struck out seven in the sterling performance.

For the Lions (3-6, 3-4), starting pitcher AJ Lipscomb threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing one run on three hits with three walks and eight strikeouts to also record a no-decision. Teammate Braylon Roberts went 1 for 2 at the plate with a triple and an RBI.

South Western will host Susquehannock and Red Lion will host New Oxford in divisional crossover matchups Wednesday.

MORE BASEBALL

Dallastown 15, York High 0 (4 innings): At Dallastown, Cade Flinchbaugh and Kyle Hampson combined to throw four perfect innings and lead the Wildcats (11-0, 8-0) to the Division I victory. Both pitchers threw two innings each, and they struck out seven of the 12 total batters they faces. Teammate Owen Morais went 2 for 3 at the plate with three runs scored and three RBIs, while Micah Eveler went 2 for 4 with four RBIs. With the loss, York High falls to 0-9 overall and 0-7 in the division.

Delone Catholic 6, Hanover 2: At Hanover, the Squires (7-3, 7-0) plated four insurance runs in the top of the seventh to extend their lead from 2-1 and went on to capture the Division IV victory. Cole Lambert pitched six innings for Delone and picked up the win, while Brodie Collins was 2 for 3 at the plate. For the Nighthawks (8-2, 5-2), Jake Bamford went 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI.

Kennard-Dale 14, Littlestown 9 (8 innings): At Littlestown, the Rams (8-2, 5-2) plated five runs in the top of the eighth to break the 9-9 deadlock and went on to capture the Division III victory. Highlighting the rally were Adam Loucks' RBI double and Mike Mckeon's RBI single. Loucks finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs; Ben Zimmerman went 2 for 3 with four runs scored and two RBIs; and Garrett McCleary was 2 for 4 with four RBIs. Nate Thomas and Brandon Clabaugh had two hits apiece for the Thunderbolts (3-6, 3-3).

Biglerville 7, York Catholic 4: At Biglerville, the Canners (2-7, 2-5) plated four runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead and went on to capture the Division IV victory. Nolan Miller and Noah Trimmer highlighted the rally in the bottom of the sixth by both connecting for RBI singles. Miller finished 3 for 4 with two RBIs, while Austin Black threw a complete game on the mound while striking out nine, walking three and allowing three earned runs to pick up the win. Brady Walker went 3 for 3 with two RBIs to lead the Irish (3-6, 3-5), while Luke Campbell was 2 for 4.

Susquehannock 6, Dover 2: At Glen Rock, the Warriors (7-3, 4-2) received two hits apiece from Luke Geiple, Josh Preston and Cam Brewer en route to the Division II victory. Geiple was 2 for 2, Brewer went 2 for 3 and Preston was 2 for 4. Joe Smith pitched four innings, striking out seven and allowed two hits and no earned runs to receive a no-decision. For the Eagles (2-7, 1-5), Dwight Bentzel went 1 for 3 with two runs scored.

Central York 11, Northeastern 4: At Central York, the Panthers (6-4, 5-2) jumped out to a a 7-3 lead after the first inning and went on to capture the Division I victory. Will Ferrell went 2 for 3, while Alex Barger and Ethan Hall finished 2 for 4 and relief pitcher Connor Brodbeck threw three hitless innings to record a save. For the Bobcats (4-6, 3-3), starting pitcher Quinn Schindler threw 5 2/3 innings and was charged with only one earned run in the loss. Teammate Conner Rippo went 2 for 3 at the plate.

Spring Grove 4, York Suburban 2: At York Suburban, Rockets pitchers Konner Marshall, Tanner Hoffman and Nick Vitale combined to work around six hits and help Spring Grove (5-5, 3-3) secure the Division II victory. Luke Andricos and Kyan Stockman each went 2 for 3 for the Trojans (3-6, 2-5).

Bermudian Springs 8, West York 1: At Shiloh, Dylan Hubbard led the Eagles (5-4, 4-2) to the Division II victory by going 2 for 3 with a double and four RBIs. Teammate Gabe Kline pitched five innings and allowed five hits en route to the win. MJ Vottero went 2 for 4 at the plate for the Bulldogs (5-7, 4-3).

New Oxford 7, Eastern York 1: At Wrightsville, Ethan Diehl allowed one earned run in 5 2/3 innings to lead the Colonials (6-6) to the non-divisional victory. Teammate Kristian Wolfe went 3 for 4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored, while Connor Main was 2 for 4. For the Golden Knights (2-9), Carter Foote-Renwick went 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Mount Calvary Christian 16, Christian School of York 1 (3 innings): At Mount Calvary Christian, Reuben Hilton went 1 for 2 at the plate for the Defenders (2-5). Hilton's hit was the lone hit on the day for the visitors.

SOFTBALL

New Oxford 14, Eastern York 6: At Wrightsville, the Colonials (7-5) plated nine runs in the top of the seventh to take the lead and went on to capture the non-divisional victory. Leah Noel highlighted the comeback with two doubles and two runs scored in the inning. Teammate Autumn Lehigh finished 3 for 3 at the plate with three runs scored and two RBIs. For the Golden Knights (6-3), Cassidy Crean went 2 for 4 with three RBIs.

South Western 12, Red Lion 5: At Hanover, Brooke Thoman led the Mustangs (9-0, 6-0) to the Division I victory by throwing a complete game and striking out 14 en route to the win. Teammate Kinsley Proepper was 3 for 4 with a three-run homer and four RBIs, while Olivia Bateman was 2 for 4 including a three-run homer of her own. Kennedy Fultz and Kaelyn Savinon each went 2 for 4 for the Lions (4-6, 4-3).

Susquehannock 15, Dover 7: At Glen Rock, the Warriors (6-4, 5-2 Division II) broke a 7-7 tie in the bottom of the fifth, when they plated four runs to take the lead and never looked back. Amaya Wheeler highlighted the rally with a two-run homer, and she finished 2 for 4 with four RBIs. Teammate Sydney Lambdin went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, while relief pitcher Hailey Harbin threw 5 2/3 innings, allowed three earned runs and struck out 12 to pick up the win. Kendall Noel and Rileigh Lunglhofer each went 2 for 3 with two runs scored for the Eagles (1-7, 2-5).

West York 17, Bermudian Springs 7 (6 innings): At West York, McKenzie Tapias went 4 for 4 with four RBIs and pitched a complete game in the circle to lead the Bulldogs (5-7, 3-4) to the Division III victory. Teammate Molly Strayer was 3 for 3 at the plate and Rylyn Fant was 3 for 4. Kiera Shaffer went 3 for 4 and scored a pair of runs for the Eagles (3-8, 3-4).

Biglerville 12, York Catholic 2 (5 innings): At Biglerville, Sydney McCleaf threw 4 1/3 innings of no-hit, shutout relief to pick up the Division IV win for the Canners (3-5, 3-4). Teammate McKenzie Weigle went 2 for 4 at the plate with two runs scored and an RBI. The Irish (2-8, 1-7) were unable to connect for a hit at the plate.

Central York 20, Spring Grove 5 (4 innings): At Central York, Jenna Stiffler led the Panthers (3-3, 3-3) to the Division I victory by going 3 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs. Teammate Riley Nace went 2 for 2 with three walks, three runs scored and three RBIs; Ella Heap was 3 for 5 with three runs scored; and Cammble Sterner was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Mia Young went 2 for 4 with four RBIs for the Rockets (1-8, 1-6), while Aiyana Young went 2 for 3.

Northeastern 18, York Suburban 0 (3 innings): At York Suburban, Colleen Finnegan led the Bobcats (7-4, 6-2) to the Division II victory by going 3 for 3 with a two-run inside-the-park homer, four RBIs and three runs scored. Teammate Paige Reichard went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, while Emma Holmes and Reagan Wrightstone each went 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs. Laken Kinard had the lone hit for the Trojans (1-6, 0-6).

Delone Catholic 18, Hanover 0 (3 innings): At Hanover, Olivia Kale led the Squirettes (7-3, 5-2) to the Division IV road victory by going 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs. Teammate Kathryn Keller was 1 for 1, also with a double and three RBIs. Hanover fell to 1-10 overall and 0-8 in the division.

Fairfield 21, York Tech 2 (3 innings): At Spry, Sarah Devilbiss led the Green Knights (7-1, 5-1) to the Division IV victory by going 3 for 3 at the plate with a homer and five RBIs, while Christiana Hamilton went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Audrey Arter went 1 for 1 with a double and one run scored for the Spartans (5-5, 3-5).

Littlestown 18, Kennard-Dale 1 (3 innings): At Littlestown, Isabella Olvera went 3 for 3 with a homer, six RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Thundersbolts (9-0, 6-0) to the Division III victory. Teammate Sarah Loveless went 3 for 3 with a homer, a double, a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored. For the Rams (4-6, 4-3), Julia Snyder went 1 for 1 with a double.

BOYS' TENNIS

Red Lion 3, Northeastern 2: At Red Lion, the Lions (11-2, 6-2) received straight-set singles wins from Cooper Wheeler and Andre Nadeau to help them secure the Division I victory on senior day. Teammates and brothers Liam Lynch (senior) and Keenan Lynch (freshman) combined to win the No. 2 doubles match. For the Bobcats (6-6, 4-4), Hayden Dallam won a straight-set singles match, while teammates Ryan Maley and Evan Merrill won the No. 1 doubles match. Six of the Lions' seven starters in the match were seniors.

Central York 5, Spring Grove 0: At Spring Grove, the Panthers (6-6, 3-3) received straight-set singles victories from 'Kai MacLennan, Owen McClure and David Bluett to help them secure the Division I win. In doubles, Joey Bevivino and Connor Shields won the No. 1 match, while teammates Evan Imscweiler and Thomas Guadagnino won the No. 2 match. Spring Grove fell to 1-10 (1-6).

Hanover 5, Bermudian Springs 0: At McSherrystown, the Nighthawks (9-1, 6-0) received singles wins from Chalie Zitto, Brian Corona and Cullen Nakielny to help them secure the Division II victory. With the loss, Bermudian Springs falls to 6-5 overall and 2-3 in the division.

West York 5, York Catholic 0: At Penn State York, the Bulldogs (5-7, 3-3) received straight-set singles victories from Ryan Steele, Kevin Vue and Steve Steele to help them secure the Division II win. In doubles, Randelle Agavante and Adam Noal combined to win the No. 1 match, while teammates Nick Whitacre and Aidan Godfrey won the No. 2 match. York Catholic fell to 1-8 (0-6).

York Suburban 5, Dover 0

Bermudian Springs 4, Susquehannock 1

Biglerville 5, Littlestown 0

South Western 5, New Oxford 0

BOYS' LACROSSE

Central York 17, South Western 7

Eastern York 18, York Suburban 5

Mechanicsburg 17, Spring Grove 6

GIRLS' LACROSSE

New Oxford 20, Gettysburg 4: At New Oxford, Ally Mathis scored nine goals and added four assists to lead the Colonials (4-4) to the non-league victory. Teammate Sydney Winpigler tallied three goals and four assists.

Eastern York 13, York Suburban 10

Spring Grove 13, Mechanicsburg 9

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

Ephrata 3, West York 0

Central Dauphin 3, Red Lion 1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Penn State York 3, Penn State Hazleton 2: At Penn State Hazleton, Carter Williams led the visiting Lions (14-8, 10-2) to the PSUAC victory by pitching the first six innings, allowing two runs and striking out five to pick up the win. Teammate Camden Flinchbaugh (Dallastown) went 3 for 3 with a double; Andrew Miller (Susquehannock) was 2 for 3 with a double and two runs scored; and Ryan Schubert (Kennard-Dale) had a two-run double in the top of the first. Neither team plated a run following the third inning. This was a completion of a suspended game from Saturday.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF

Spartans take first place at home invitational: At Regents Glen Country Club, York College (650) took first place in the two-day Spartan Invitational. Individually for the Spartans, Natalie Robson (154) tied for second, Grace Strickland (159) took seventh, while Tori Blanc (162) took eighth. In the team standings, Lynchburg (653) took second place, Alvernia (664) took third, Bridgeport (Va.) (676) took fourth, Shenandoah (717) took fifth and Arcadia (766) took sixth.