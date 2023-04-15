York-Adams weekend roundup: Dallastown baseball stays perfect with win at Red Lion

The Dallastown baseball team hasn’t blown teams away in 2023, but the Wildcats have ridden stellar pitching and timely hitting to a perfect record thus far. It was more of the same Friday in a rivalry road game against Red Lion.

Conner Barto, the reigning York-Adams Division I Player of the Year, hurled a complete game and the offense slowly built up a lead as Dallastown cruised to a 7-1 victory, bringing its record to 10-0 overall and 7-0 in the division.

Barto worked around nine hits and stayed in the game after taking a liner off his ankle in the fifth inning. He allowed a run in the first but kept the Lions off the board the rest of the way. The Shippensburg commit has now thrown three complete games this season and allowed just five runs in 28 innings for a 1.25 ERA.

After Red Lion took a 1-0 lead in the first, Dallastown quickly answered with a pair of runs in the second. The Wildcats added one in the fourth against Lions ace Jason Krieger, then plated two runs each in the sixth and seventh against the bullpen.

Barto went 2 for 4 with an RBI triple at the plate, while Cade Flinchbaugh was 2 for 4 with a double and a pair of RBIs. Micah Eveler and TJ Ohm each had triples of their own, using the spacious Horn Field outfield — which doubles as the school’s football, soccer and lacrosse field — to their advantage.

Lions sophomore shortstop Connor Lawrence was 4 for 4 from the leadoff spot with a double and a triple. Krieger had two hits at the plate and pitched five innings on the mound, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out seven.

Dallastown hosts winless York High at 4:15 p.m. Monday, while Red Lion (3-5, 3-3) is slated to visit South Western.

MORE BASEBALL

Delone Catholic and Hanover have separated themselves from the pack in York-Adams Division IV. The Squires improved to 6-0 in the division (6-3 overall) with Friday’s 13-2 win over York Tech, while Hanover reached 5-1 (8-1) by beating York Catholic, 8-0.

More Friday scores: Spring Grove 3, New Oxford 2 … York Suburban 5, Dover 4 … Kennard-Dale 4, Eastern York 3 … Fairfield 5, Biglerville 4 … Central York 19, York High 0 … Delone Catholic 13, York Tech 3 … West York 4, Boiling Springs 3

SOFTBALL

One day after Littlestown extended its perfect start to 8-0 with a 17-1 win over Bermudian Springs, Eastern York kept pace in Division III by handling Kennard-Dale, 12-1, in Fawn Grove. The Golden Knights (6-2, 6-1) trailed 1-0 through two innings but tallied three, three, one and five runs across the next four frames to mercy-rule the Rams (4-5, 4-2).

South Western handled Spring Grove, 11-0, to improve to 8-0 (5-0 D-I). Fairfield remained atop the D-IV standings with an 11-6 win at Biglerville.

More Friday scores: Dover 4, York Suburban 3 … Delone Catholic 13, York Tech 3 … York Catholic 17, Hanover 5 … West York 10, Boiling Springs 7

BOYS’ TENNIS

South Western got a scare from Central York on Friday, but the Mustangs escaped with a 3-2 victory and improved to 12-1 (5-1 Division I). Three of the five matches went to three sets, including singles wins by South Western’s Landon Salois and Michael Pigna in the No. 2 and 3 matches. The Mustangs also received a three-set triumph from Kurt Bentzel and Sean Lucey in the No. 2 doubles match.

Kai MacLennan cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 victory in the No. 1 singles match, while the Panthers (4-7, 2-3) won the No. 1 doubles match with the tandem of Joey Bevivino and Connor Shields.

More Friday scores: Northeastern 4, York Suburban 1 … Spring Grove 4, Dover 1

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Central York hosts the annual Koller Classic on Saturday, with Northeastern and Dallastown among the 20 teams in the field. Seven of the top 10 teams in the PVCA Class 3A rankings will be present, including the No. 5 Panthers and No. 10 Bobcats. Pool play began at 8:30 a.m., with the championship bracket in the afternoon. This story will be updated.

Friday scores: Lower Dauphin 3, York Catholic 0

BOYS’ LACROSSE

South Western’s boys earned a dominant non-league win Friday over Mechanicsburg, rolling to a 19-2 win in Hanover. The Mustangs are 8-1 and fifth in the District 3 Class 3A power rankings, with the lone loss coming against Susquehannock on April 6.

More Friday scores: Garden Spot 14, Spring Grove 4

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

South Western and Spring Grove both rolled to non-league road victories Friday, with the Mustangs beating Mechanicsburg 23-5 and the Rockets handling Garden Spot 18-7.

TRACK AND FIELD

York Suburban competed in the Hershey Meet of Champions on Friday and produced a slew of top-three finishers on both the boys’ and girls’ sides. Saturday’s schedule includes West York and Spring Grove at the Hempfield Invitational, while Delone Catholic, Dover, Littlestown and Bermudian Springs are in the field for the Northern York Invitational.