Local roundup: South Western baseball comes back to beat Northeastern

Staff Report

Staring at an 0-4 start in York-Adams Division I action, South Western baseball rallied for a 12-8 road win at Northeastern on Thursday afternoon.

The Mustangs (2-3, 1-3) plated seven answered runs in the final three innings, turning an 8-5 deficit into their first division win of the season. Northeastern dropped to 4-5 overall and slipped to 3-2 in the division.

Landen Eyster led the Mustangs at the plate by going 3 for 4 with a leadoff solo homer in the top of the fifth. Teammate Brandon Rummel went 2 for 3, including two doubles and a run scored, while Levi Loughry went 2 for 4 and joined Eyster with his own solo homer in the top of the fifth.

Northeastern's Konner Reeser went 2 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI; Quinn Shindler went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored; and Owen Wilhide connected for a leadoff solo homer in the bottom of the fourth.

MORE BASEBALL

Littlestown 7, Bermudian Springs 1: At Littlestown, Colby Hahn pitched a complete game, allowing one hit and striking out 10, to lead the Thunderbolts (3-5, 3-2) to the Division III victory. Teammate Ryan Jones went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI, while Brandon Morgret went 2 for 4 with two runs scored. With the loss, Bermudian Springs falls to 4-4 overall and 3-2 in the division.

Lancaster County Christian 13, Christian School of York 3 (5 innings): At Lancaster County Christian, the Lions plated nine runs in the bottom of the fifth to secure the home victory. For the Defenders (2-4), Noah Cunningham went 1 for 3 with two RBIs, while Max Kruth was 1 for 2 with a run scored.

SOFTBALL

Chambersburg 3, Central York 2 (10 innings): At Chambersburg, Samantha Paetow's RBI single in the bottom of the 10th scored Breanne Paetow from second to give the Trojans a walk-off non-league home victory. Ava Beamesderfer pitched seven innings for the Panthers (2-4) while striking out four, walking two and allowing no earned runs to take a no-decision, while Olivia Holtzman and Jenna Stiffler each went 2 for 4 at the plate.

Littlestown 17, Bermudian Springs 1

BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD

York Tech 100, Littlestown 50: At Spry, Richard Rouse and Eli Steel led the Spartans (2-0) to the Division III victory by each capturing first place in two individual events. Rouse took first in the long jump and 110 hurdles, while Steel won the triple jump and javelin. For the Thunderbolts (1-3), Zyan Herr won the 100 and 200.

Kennard-Dale 93, Eastern York 51: At Fawn Grove, the Rams (1-2) were led by Aidan Hardester and Dominic Smith each capturing first in two individual events to help them secure the Division II victory. Hardester won the 100 and 200, while Smith won the long jump and high jump. For the Golden Knights (0-3), Ian Fritz won the discus and shot put.

New Oxford 90, Dover 60: At Dover, Holden Crabbs led the Colonials (3-0) to the Division II victory by capturing first place in the high jump, 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles. For the Eagles (1-1), Caleb Hogan won the 1600 and 3200, while teammate Phillip Ford won the 100 and long jump.

Delone Catholic 98, Hanover 52: At Hanover, the Squires (3-2) were led by Camden Keller capturing first in the discus and shot put, while teammate Ryder Noel won the 100 and 200. With the loss, Hanover falls to 1-2 in the division.

Dallastown 120, Northeastern 25

GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD

York Tech 106, Littlestown 39: At Spry, Madeline Murphy led the Spartans (1-1) to the Division III victory by taking first place in the 1600, 800 and 3200. Teammates Tasiyah Johnson won the 400 and 200, while Jazlyn Price won the triple jump and long jump. With the loss, Littlestown falls to 0-4.

Eastern York 80, Kennard-Dale 70: At Fawn Grove, Diamond Bailey and Kendall Felix led the Golden Knights (1-2) to the Division II victory by each capturing first place in three individual events. Bailey won the 100 hurdles, 400 and long jump, while Felix won the shot put, javelin and high jump. Teammates Kaydence Strange won the 1600 and 3200, while Halana Brubaker won the 100 and 200. With the loss, Kennard-Dale falls to 0-3.

Dover 98, New Oxford 51: At Dover, Gemma Galligani led the Eagles (2-0) to the Division II victory by capturing first place in the 200, 100 and 300 hurdles. Teammate Melanie Thoman won the discus and shot put. For New Oxford (1-2), Maya Richwine broke the school record in the 100 hurdles, with her time of 15.2 seconds besting the record of 15.4 established in 2004.

Delone Catholic 86, Hanover 58: At Hanover, the Squirettes (4-1) were led by Emma Bunty capturing first in the 100 and 300 hurdles, while Fina Mochi won the high jump and pole vault and Ella Hughes won the 800 and 3200. For the Hawkettes (2-1), Reagan Wildasin won the shot put and discus, while Finley Mummert won the 100 and long jump.

Dallastown 106, Northeastern 42

BOYS' TENNIS

Manheim Township 5, Central York 0: At Central York, the Blue Streaks captured all five matches in straight sets to secure the non-league victory. With the loss, Central York falls to 5-6 overall.

Delone Catholic 3, York Country Day 2: At McSherrystown, the Squires (4-4) captured both doubles matches to help them secure the non-league victory. Evan Glass and Lance Keller won the No. 1 doubles match, while Max Reinhardt and Jackson Arigo took the No. 2 match. Teammate Sabastian Fielding won a singles match. For the Greyhounds (3-7), Ethan Jacoby and McClean Abbott each won a singles match.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

York Catholic 11, South Western 10: At York Catholic, Dulaney Staples scored the go-ahead goal with 16.2 seconds left to lead the Irish (7-2, 5-1) to the league victory. Staples and Katie Bullen scored three goals apiece, while teammate Sarah Perry added six assists and Anna Seufert scored two goals. For the Mustangs (7-1, 6-1) Leah Leonard scored five goals, while Lexi Plesic scored two goals and added an assist.

Red Lion 20, Central York 2: At Red Lion, Hannah Connors and Hailey Hayes each scored six goals and added three assists to lead the Lions (7-1, 6-1) to the league victory. Teammate Savannah Quave scored four goals. With the loss, Central York falls to 0-8 overall and 0-5 in league play.

Spring Grove 22, West York 10

Dover 14, Eastern York 12

Susquehannock 21, York Suburban 0

BOYS' LACROSSE

Central York 17, Red Lion 3

Dallastown 19, New Oxford 4

Eastern York 17, Dover 10

South Western 14, York Catholic 7

Kennard-Dale 6, Delone Catholic 5

West York 11, Spring Grove 5

Susquehannock 25, York Suburban 6

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

York Suburban 3, Red Lion 2

Eastern York 3, Dover 0

Spring Grove 3, West York 0

Dallastown 3, Susquehannock 0

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Spartans split doubleheader with Arcadia: At York College, the Spartans (10-14) split the non-divisional doubleheader with the visiting Knights by capturing game one 3-0 and dropping game two 3-2. Amanda Criss led the Spartans to the game one victory by throwing a complete-game shutout on the mound, striking out five, walking two and allowing just two hits to pick up the win. Teammates Daphney Adams connected for a solo homer in the bottom of the fourth, while Kaela Fritz also went 1 for 2 with a double and two RBIs. In game two, Natalie Rietema threw a complete game while striking out five, walking one and allowing two earned runs to take the loss.