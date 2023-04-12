Local roundup: Flinchbaugh's walk-off lifts Dallastown baseball over Central York

Staff Report

Dallastown baseball's undefeated record was put on the line several times during Wednesday's game against Central York. The Wildcats led by as many as four runs early but surrendered the tying single in the seventh. But then Cade Flinchbaugh brought the heroics.

Flinchbaugh led off the bottom of the seventh with a walk-off home run, giving the host Wildcats an 8-1 victory over the Division I rival Panthers.

Dallastown improved to 9-0 overall and 6-0 in division games with the victory. Central York fell to 4-4 (3-2).

The Wildcats jumped out to a 5-1 lead through two innings, scoring two in the first and three in the second. The Panthers answered to make it 5-4 by the fifth, only for Dallastown to respond with two more insurance runs. But Central battled back with two more runs in the sixth, making it 7-6. And with Wildcats ace Conner Barto on for the save, Colin Dempsey delivered the game-tying RBI single with two outs in the seventh. He was quickly upstaged.

Flinchbaugh went 2 for 3 at the plate, including a double and the walk-off homer, and finished with four RBIs in the game. Barto also went 2 for 3 as the duo had four of Dallastown's five hits. Starting pitcher Kamden Sowers pitched five innings and allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits with eight strikeouts. Flinchbaugh came on in the sixth and allowed two runs, then Barto blew the save in the seventh but picked up the win.

Alex Barger went 3 for 4 with two RBIs to lead the Panthers, while Dempsey finished 2 for 4. After Barger allowed five runs (four earned) in 1 1/3 innings, Ethan Hall threw 4 2/3 innings of relief and allowed two earned runs while striking out six. But he took the loss on Flinchbaugh's walk-off shot.

MORE BASEBALL

Northeastern 14, Red Lion 4 (5 innings): At Manchester, Owen Wilhide hit three-run homers in the third and fifth to lead the the Bobcats (4-4, 3-1) to the Division I victory. Wilhide finished 3 for 4 at the plate — he also hit a double — with seven RBIs and four runs scored. Teammate Brandon Charleston went 2 for 3 and scored three runs, while Quinn Schindler threw all five innings on the mound and allowed one earned run to pick up the win. Jason Krieger went 2 for 3 at the plate with two RBIs for the Lions (3-4, 3-2).

West York 6, Eastern York 2: At Wrightsville, Braeden Flower struck out 10 batters and allowed one earned run in 5 1/3 innings to lead the Bulldogs (4-6, 4-2) to the Division III victory. Teammate Braydon Harris went 2 for 2 with an RBI, while Dylan Krout was 1 for 2 with a triple and two RBIs. For the Golden Knights (2-7, 1-5), Parker Strayer and Kiernan Snyder each went 1 for 2 and picked up one RBI apiece.

Bermudian Springs 6, Kennard-Dale 0: At York Springs, Gabe Kline pitched six innings and worked around four singles and five walks to lead the Eagles (4-3, 3-1) to the Division III victory. Teammate Liam Cook connected for an RBI double in the bottom of the sixth. For the Rams (6-2, 3-2), Ben Zimmerman went 1 for 2 at the plate.

New Oxford 4, Dover 1: At New Oxford, Ethan Diehl pitched a complete game, struck out nine and allowed one run on three hits to lead the Colonials (5-5, 5-1) to the Division II victory. Teammate Coy Baker went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. For the Eagles (2-5, 1-3), starting pitcher David Crone struck out six in two hitless innings and was 1 for 1 with a double at the plate.

Susquehannock 7, York Suburban 0: At Glen Rock, Brayden Heaps allowed just one walk and two singles in five shutout innings to lead the Warriors (6-3, 3-2) to the Division II victory. Teammate Josh Preston went 2 for 4, while Ben Koller went 1 for 3, including a double and two RBIs. For the Trojans (2-5, 1-4), Ty Pridgen went 1 for 2 at the plate and pitched four innings on the mound, allowing six runs (one earned) to take the loss.

Hanover 14, Fairfield 10: At Hanover, Jaxon Dell led the Nighthawks (7-1, 4-1) to the Division IV victory by going 2 for 5, including a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth, and collecting four RBIs. Teammate Jake Bamford went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs. For the Green Knights (2-5, 0-4), Connor Joy went 2 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored.

York Tech 8, Biglerville 3: At Spry, Brody Dedrick pitched a complete game for the Spartans (3-5, 2-4) en route to the Division IV victory. Dedrick struck out just one batter but allowed only two earned runs. Teammate Ethan Shimmel went 1 for 2 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Jake Combs collected three RBIs. With the loss, Biglerville falls to 1-6 overall and 1-4 in the division.

Delone Catholic 12, York Catholic 0 (5 innings): At York Catholic, Aidan Wittmer led the Squires (5-3, 5-0) to the Division IV victory by throwing all five innings on the mound, striking out nine, walking none and allowing two hits to pick up the win. Teammates Trent Giraffa went 1 for 2 with a three-run homer in the top of the third, while Brady Dettinburn was 2 for 3. For the Irish (3-4, 3-3), Brady Walker went 1 for 2 with a double.

Daniel Boone 5, Spring Grove 4: At Daniel Boone, the Blazers plated two runs in the bottom of the seventh to capture the walk-off non-league victory. For the Rockets (3-5), Nick Vitale went 2 for 3 at the plate with three RBIs, while Nizeah Mummert pitched six innings, struck out seven and allowed three earned runs to receive a no-decision.

SOFTBALL

Red Lion 16, Spring Grove 12 (8 innings): At Spring Grove, the Lions (4-5, 4-2) plated four runs in the top of the eighth to pull out the Division I victory. Alyssa Dennison went 4 for 5 with four RBIs; Samantha Stenger also went 4 for 5; Kaelyn Savinon and Alex Poulin each had three hits; and Kennedy Fultz was 2 for 5 with three RBIs. For the Rockets (1-6, 1-4), Mia Young was 4 for 5 with two triples and two RBIs; Katie Gartrell and Alexis Martz had three hits apiece; and Elza Lubbers was 2 for 2 with a two-run homer in the third.

Dallastown 2, Central York 0: At Dallastown, Gabby Fowler pitched a complete-game shutout, striking out 12 and allowing just two hits, to lead the Wildcats (5-3, 5-1) to the Division I victory. Teammate Kameryn Paules went 3 for 3 at the plate. Ava Beamesderfer went the distance for the Panthers (2-3, 2-3), taking the loss despite allowing no earned runs.

Eastern York 10, West York 9: At Wrightsville, Cassidy Crean's RBI double with one out in the bottom of the seventh scored Alexis Kirkessner from second to break the 9-9 tie and clinch the Division III walk-off victory for the Golden Knights (5-2, 5-1). This capped off a two-run inning, with Kendal Hengst scoring earlier in the inning on an error to tie the game. Crean finished 3 for 4 with two RBIs and one run scored, while Allison Cook was 3 for 5 and Tatum Livelsberger was 2 for 2 with three RBIs. For the Bulldogs (3-7, 2-4), Kayleigh Becker went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, while McKenzie Tapias was 2 for 4 with a triple, a double and three RBIs.

Susquehannock 8, York Suburban 0: At Glen Rock, Kara Paterniti and Hailey Harbin combined to pitch a three-hitter with 13 strikeouts to lead the Warriors (5-4, 4-2) to the Division II victory. Harbin also went 2 for 3 at the plate, while Michelle Morris went 2 for 4 with three runs scored and an RBI. DeAnna Eaton was 2 for 3 for the Trojans (1-4, 0-4).

New Oxford 14, Dover 4 (5 innings): At New Oxford, Brooklyn Hodges led the Colonials (6-5, 4-3) to the Division II victory by going 4 for 4 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs. Teammates Brooke Becker went 3 for 3, while Autumn Lehigh was 2 for 4 with three RBIs. For the Eagles (1-6, 1-4), Cameryn Sturgeon was 1 for 3 with a two-run homer in the third and finished with three RBIs.

Kennard-Dale 18, Bermudian Springs 8: At York Springs, Rylie Fram led the Rams (4-4, 4-1) to the Division III victory by going 4 for 5 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored. Teammate Julia Snyder was 3 for 6 with two RBIs, while Mackenzie Warner went 2 for 4 and drove in three. With the loss, Bermudian Springs falls to 3-5 overall and 3-2 in the division.

York Tech 9, Biglerville 7: At Spry, Mandy Estes' solo homer in the bottom of the fifth broke a 7-7 tie and helped clinch the Division IV victory for the Spartans (5-3, 3-3). Estes finished 2 for 3, adding a triple and three runs scored. Teammate Ava Steinfelt threw a complete game with 10 strikeouts and four earned runs allowed. For the Canners (2-4, 2-3), Paige Slaybaugh went 1 for 2 with a two-run, inside-the-park homer in the top of the third. She scored two runs and collected three RBIs for the game.

Delone Catholic 18, York Catholic 1 (3 innings): At York Catholic, Amy Anderson led the Squirettes (5-3, 3-2) to the Division IV victory at the plate by going 2 for 2 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Teammates Teagan Funkhouser and Victoria Staub also went 2 for 2. Emily Raugh went 1 for 2 and had the lone hit for the Irish (1-7, 0-6).

BOYS' TENNIS

Dallastown 5, Spring Grove 0: At Dallastown, the Wildcats (8-2, 7-0) received straight-set singles wins from Bobby Nicholson, Neil Patel and Ethan Sult to help them secure the Division I victory. In doubles, Nirvan Joshi combined with Walter Mattiko to win the No. 1 match, while teammates Ted Crosset and Julien Thiry won the No. 2 match. Spring Grove fell to 0-9 (0-5) with the loss.

Hanover 5, Littlestown 0: At Hanover, the Nighthawks (8-1, 5-0) received straight-set singles victories from Charlie Zitto, Brian Corona and Cullen Nakielyn to help them secure the Division II win over the Thunderbolts (4-6, 1-4).

Susquehannock 5, West York 0: At West York, the Warriors (8-3, 3-2) received straight-set singles wins from Derek Baughman, Colin Brusse and Dominic Dion to help them secure the Division II victory. In doubles, Ethan Amara and Jacob Iwanowicz won the No. 1 match, while teammates Mateo Ramirez-Snell and Vincent Chen won the No. 2 match. West York fell to to 4-7 (2-3).

Bermudian Springs 5, York Catholic 0: At Penn State York, the Eagles (5-4, 2-2) received singles victories from Parker Sanders, Eli Snyder and Tyler Chenault to help them secure the Division II win. With the loss, York Catholic fell to 1-7 (0-5).

Biglerville 4, Delone Catholic 1

South Western 5, Dover 0

Northeastern 5, New Oxford 0

BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD

Susquehannock 86, York Suburban 62.

GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD

Susquehannock 94, York Suburban 56.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Randolph-Macon 13, York College 7: At Ashland, Va., Andrew Santarpia led the Spartans (14-13) in the losing effort against the No. 6-ranked Yellow Jackets by going 3 for 4 at the plate with a two-run homer in the third. Teammates Jacob Deimling and Gabe Trevena each went 2 for 5.

MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE

York College 19, Alvernia 1: At York College, Ben Mayer scored four goals to lead the Spartans (7-5, 3-0) to the MACC victory. Teammates JD Townsend and Rhys McCarver scored three goals apiece, while Eric Burbank scored twice and added two assists.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE

York College 17, Alvernia 7: At Alvernia, Kiersten Blanchard led the Spartans (9-3, 3-0) to the MACC road victory by scoring two goals and adding six assists. Logan Ward and Teresa Matthias each scored three goals.

MEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS

York College 8, Hood College 1

WOMEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS

York College 9, Hood 0