Local roundup: Swanson's walk-off homer lifts Kennard-Dale baseball over Susquehannock

Staff Report

With Kennard-Dale baseball staring at extra innings against local rival Susquehannock, Koy Swanson sent the home fans home happy.

The senior Maryland pledge connected for a two-out, walk-off solo homer to secure a 4-3 victory for the Rams in Fawn Grove on Monday night.

The teams went back and forth throughout Monday's contest before Kennard-Dale improved to 6-1 with the non-divisional victory. The Warriors fell to 5-3 with the loss.

Swanson and Micah Smith each went 2 for 4 for the Rams, while Adam Loucks threw all seven innings on the mound. He struck out eight, walked one and allowed two hits and three earned runs.

Luke Geiple had one of those hits for Susquehannock, delivering a two-run homer in the top of the sixth and finishing the evening 1 for 2. Joe Smith started the game on the mound threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs and ultimately taking a no-decision.

Both teams have division games slated for Wednesday. Division III leader Kennard-Dale will visit Bermudian Springs, while the Division II Warriors will host York Suburban.

MORE BASEBALL

Eastern York 5, Dover 3: At Dover, Austin Bausman led the Golden Knights (2-6) to the non-divisional victory by pitching six innings on the mound while striking out five, walking three and allowing no earned runs to pick up the win. Teammate Simon Lipsius went 2 for 3 at the plate with a double and two RBIs, while Carter Foote-Renwick went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored. For the Eagles (2-4), Tanner Rohrbaugh went 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored.

Gettysburg 10, Littlestown 1: At Littlestown, the Warriors plated four insurance runs in the top of the seventh to put the non-league game out of reach. Josiah Reiter led the Thunderbolts (2-5) at the plate by going 3 for 3 with the team's lone RBI, while teammate Jackson Bacher went 2 for 3.

Hanover 9, James Buchanan 5: At Hanover, Nadir Harris led the Nighthawks (6-1) to the non-league victory by going 3 for 4 at the plate with a double and four RBIs. Jaxon Dell went 2 for 4, including a two-run homer in the bottom of the first. Chase Roberts threw a complete game on the mound and allowed two earned runs to pick up the victory.

Carlisle 7, New Oxford 5: At Carlisle, the Colonials (4-5) plated one run in the top of the sixth to draw within a run but were unable to come any closer in the non-league contest. Devin Ryan went 2 for 3 and Jake Sharrer was 2 for 4 in the loss.

Central Dauphin 10, Red Lion 2: At WellSpan Park, the Rams plated five insurance runs in the top of the seventh to take a large lead and put the game away. Jason Krieger led the Lions (3-3) at the plate by going 2 for 3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. Red Lion only connected for three hits in the game.

SOFTBALL

South Western 10, Northeastern 1: At Manchester, Jayda Koontz led the Mustangs (6-0, 4-0) to the non-divisional crossover victory by throwing a complete game in the circle, striking out eight, walking one and allowing no earned runs to pick up the win. Koontz also went 3 for 4 at the plate with two doubles. Teammate Kinsley Proepper went 2 for 3 with a solo homer in the top of the first, while Olivia Bateman connected for a grand slam in the second. Mercy Smyser went 1 for 3 and scored a run for the Bobcats (5-4, 3-2).

Susquehannock 10, Kennard-Dale 4: At Fawn Grove, Sydney Lambdin led the Warriors (4-4) to the non-divisional victory by going 4 for 5 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored. Haily Harbin pitched the final five innings, struck out eight and allowed one earned run while also going 2 for 4 with two runs scored offensively. Teammate Stephanie Bauhaus was 3 for 5, while Carly Vaughan went 3 for 3 to lead the Rams (3-4).

Carlisle 4, New Oxford 3: At Carlisle, Alexis Kline connected for a one-out RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to secure the walk-off victory for the Thundering Herd. Autumn Lehigh went 2 for 4 at the plate for the Colonials (5-4), while Emily Adams threw a complete game on the mound, striking out two and walking none.

Berks Catholic 20, York Catholic 0 (3 innings): At Berks Catholic, the Irish (1-6) were held hitless at the plate and dropped the non-league contest.

BOYS' TENNIS

Red Lion 5, York Suburban 0: At York Suburban, the Lions (10-2, 5-2) received straight-set singles victories from Cooper Wheeler, Andre Nadeau and Parker Keiser to help them secure the Division I win. In doubles, teammates Zane Stambaugh and Joey Randazzo won the No. 1 match, while Liam Lynch and Marquise DeVelde took the No. 2 match. With the loss, York Suburban falls to 2-6 overall and 2-3 in the division.

Susquehannock 3, Central York 2: At Glen Rock, the Warriors (6-3) captured two of three singles matches to help them secure the non-divisional victory. Colin Brusse and Dominic Dion each won a singles match for the hosts, while teammates Ethan Amara and Jacob Iwanowicz won the No. 1 doubles match. For the Panthers (5-5), Kai MacLennan won the No. 1 singles match and the tandem of Joey Bevivino and Connor Shields captured the No. 2 doubles match.

Hanover 5, York Country Day 0: At Hanover, the Nighthawks (7-1) received singles wins from Chalie Zitto, Brian Corona and Cullen Nakielyn to help them secure the non-league victory.

South Western 4, Bermudian Springs 1

GIRLS' LACROSSE

Hempfield 18, Kennard-Dale 6

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

Red Land 3, New Oxford 0

COLLEGE BASEBALL

York College 15, Eastern University 4: At St. Davids, Andrew Santarpia led the Spartans (14-12, 10-5) to the MACC road victory by going 4 for 5 at the plate, including a solo homer in the eighth. Teammate Jacob Deimling went 4 for 6 with four RBIs; Chris Betler connected for a grand slam in the top of the ninth; and Robby Elzinga (Northeastern) was 3 for 5 with two RBIs.

MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF

Spartans in second after opening round: At LedgeRock Golf Club, the Spartans (294) are in second place after the first day of the Alvernia Spring Invitational. They trail only Eastern University (293) by one stroke. Individually for the Spartans, Riley Rohlfs (68) is in second place overall, while teammate Jason Velez (74) is in 10th place. The second final round of the tournament is set for Tuesday.