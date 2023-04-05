Local roundup: Dallastown baseball roars back to beat South Western

Staff Report

With its undefeated record on the line, the Dallastown baseball team entered the seventh inning trailing South Western 2-0 on Wednesday afternoon in Hanover. But the Wildcats got the rally they needed.

Chandler Powell connected for a two-out, three-run homer to give Dallastown its first lead of the game, and the visitors held on for a 4-2 victory to improve to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in Division I this season.

Owen Morais, who went 2 for 4 in the game, drove in the first for the Wildcats in their seventh-inning rally. After Powell's go-ahead long ball, starting pitcher Conner Barto came out in the bottom of the seventh and put the finishing touches on a complete-game victory.

Ayden McMillion pitched the first 6 1/3 innings on the mound for the Mustangs and allowed two earned runs to take the no-decision. South Western has been competitive in every game this season but fell to 0-3 overall and in the division with the loss.

MORE BASEBALL

New Oxford 1, Susquehannock 0: At New Oxford, Ethan Diehl threw a complete game shutout to lead the Colonials (3-2, 3-1) to the Division II home victory. Diehl struck out three, walked one and allowed just two hits to pick up the win. Teammate Cade Baker went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI. For the Warriors (5-2, 2-2), Brayden Heaps threw a complete game on the mound and allowed only two hits but took the loss.

Spring Grove 6, Dover 5 (8 innings): At Dover, the Rockets (2-4, 1-3) plated three runs in the top of the eighth to break a 3-3 tie and held on for the Division II victory. Camron Gracey's RBI double gave Spring Grove a 4-3 lead, then Nick Vitale's RBI single scored another run and Gracey came home on a double play. Both Gracey and Vitale went 2 for 4 in the game. The Eagles (2-3, 1-2) rallied for two runs in the bottom of the eighth, but Vitale struck out the final batter to end the threat. Ryan Mitchell and Mason Murdock went 2 for 4 for the hosts.

Kennard-Dale 13, West York 4: At Fawn Grove, Koy Swanson led the Rams (5-1, 3-1) to the Division III victory by going 4 for 5 at the plate with two doubles, three runs scored and one RBI. Ryan Perzanowski went 2 for 2 at the plate while throwing 5 2/3 innings on the mound and striking out 10 batters to earn the win. Teammate Lucas Nagel was 2 for 4 with a two-run homer in the second. Marcus Ropp and Ian Thomson went 2 for 4 for the Bulldogs (3-5, 3-2).

Red Lion 12, Central York 2 (5 innings): At Red Lion, Jason Krieger led the Lions (3-2, 3-1) to the Division I home victory by throwing all five innings on the mound and allowing two runs on two hits while striking out six. For the Panthers (4-2, 3-1), Cole Grady went 1 for 2 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored.

Littlestown 11, Eastern York 1 (5 innings): At Wrightsville, Braylen Branham led the Thunderbolts (2-4, 2-2) to the Division III victory by going 3 for 3 at the plate with a double, three runs scored and one RBI. Teammates Jaden Hitchner and Josiah Reiter each had three hits and two RBIs. Colton Leiphart and Dante Solivan each had two hits for the Golden Knights (1-5, 1-4).

Hanover 9, York Tech 5: At Hanover, Justus Feeser led the Nighthawks (5-1, 3-1) to the Division IV victory by going 2 for 3 at the plate with two RBIs and one run scored. Teammates Jaxon Dell and Tyler Hansford each went 2 for 3 and combined to score five runs. For the Spartans (2-4, 1-3), Brody Dedrick was 3 for 4 and teammates Ethan Shimmel and Jake Combs were each 2 for 3.

Delone Catholic 10, Biglerville 1: At McSherrystown, Ethan Little tossed the first five innings and Chris Cole pitched the final two as the pair allowed no earned runs and helped the Squires (4-1, 4-0) clinch the Division IV victory. Teammate Trent Giraffa went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Aiden Hoffman went 2 for 4 at the plate for the Canners (1-4, 1-3).

York Catholic 9, Fairfield 1: At Fairfield, John Watson led the Irish (2-3, 2-2) to the Division IV victory by going 4 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs. Teammate Aiden Zallnick pitched six innings on the mound and allowed one earned run to pick up the win. Both Luke Campbell and Jackson Yingling went 2 for 4 for York Catholic. Andrew Koons went 2 for 3 for the Green Knights (1-4, 0-3).

SOFTBALL

South Western 1, Dallastown 0: At Hanover, the Mustangs (5-0, 3-0) plated the only run of the game in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead and they went on to capture the Division I victory. For the Wildcats (4-2, 4-1), Gabby Fowler threw a complete game on the mound, while striking out 13, walking one, allowing four hits and one earned run to take the loss. No South Western statistics were available.

Central York 14, Red Lion 3: At Red Lion, Ava Beamesderfer led the Panthers (2-2, 2-2) to the easy Division I road victory by throwing a complete game on the mound, while striking out 17, walking one and allowing two earned runs to pick up the win. Teammates Ella Heap went 4 for 5 with three runs scored, one RBI, Riley Nace went 3 for 5, including a homer, five RBIs and two runs scored, while Cammble Sterner went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. For the Lions (2-4, 2-2), Alex Poulin went 2 for 2 at the plate.

Susquehannock 10, New Oxford 6: At New Oxford, Sydney Lambdin led the Warriors (3-4, 3-2) to the Division II victory by going 3 for 5 at the plate, including a double, three RBIs and one run scored. Teammates Jocelyn Davis went 2 for 5, including a double, three runs scored, two RBIs, while Allison Karst went 2 for 3 with one RBI. With the loss, New Oxford falls to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the division. No Colonials statistics were available.

Littlestown 11, Eastern York 0 (5 innings): At Littlestown, Chelsey Stonesifer led the Thunderbolts (6-0, 4-0) to the Division III victory by throwing a complete five inning game shutout on the mound, while striking out 14, walking none and allowing just one single to pick up the win. Teammates Sarah Loveless went 2 for 2 at the plate with three RBIs, one run scored, while Adyson Popoff went 2 for 2, including a double and one run scored. For the Golden Knights (4-3, 4-1), Kendal Hengst connected for a single going 1 for 2 at the plate.

Northeastern 11, Dover 3: At Dover, Elena Mitrovich led the Bobcats (4-3, 3-1) to the Division II victory by going 4 for 5 at the plate, including two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Teammates Kalyn Markel went 4 for 5, including a double, one RBI, one run scored, Paige Reichard went 4 for 5 with a triple, three runs scored, one RBI, while Brooke Shorts threw a complete game on the mound, while striking out six, walking three and allowing two hits and no earned runs. For the Eagles (1-4, 1-2), Rileigh Lunglhoffer went 2 for 4 at the plate, including a double.

West York 18, Kennard-Dale 5 (5 innings): At Fawn Grove, Rylyn Fant led the Bulldogs (2-6, 2-4) to the Division III victory by going 3 for 5 at the plate, including a three-run homer, in the top of the second, a double, four runs scored and collected five RBIs for the game. Teammate McKenzie Tapias threw a complete five inning game on the mound, while striking out 10, walking five and allowing three earned runs to pick up the win, while also connecting at the plate by going 3 for 4 with three RBIs and one run scored. Carlee Warner also provided offense support for the Bulldogs by going 2 for 4 with two RBIs and one run scored. For the Rams (3-2, 3-1), Carly Vaughan went 2 for 3, including a double, one run scored, while Addison Argiro went 2 for 3 with two runs scored.

Biglerville 11, Delone Catholic 1 (5 innings): At McSherrystown, Olivia Miller led the Canners (2-2, 2-2) to the Division IV victory by going 3 for 4 at the plate, including a triple, four RBIs and two runs scored. Teammate Sydney McCleaf threw all five innings on the mound, while striking out three, walking four, allowing three hits and no earned runs to pick up the win. For the Squirettes (3-3, 2-2), Jill Sherdel went 1 for 2 at the plate with one run scored.

Spring Grove 26, York High 1 (3 innings): At Hoffman Complex, Eliza Lubbers led the Rockets (2-5, 2-2) to the Division I victory by going 3 for 3 at the plate, including a homer, four RBIs and three runs scored. Teammates Katie Gartrell went 2 for 2 at the plate, including a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Laiken Llgenfritz went 1 for 1, including a double, one run scored and three RBIs. For the Bearcats (0-6, 0-4), Joelie Lugo went 1 for 1 at the plate with one RBI.

Fairfield 15, York Catholic 0 (3 innings): At Fairfield, Alyssa Wiles led the Green Knights (3-1, 2-1) to the easy home Division IV victory by going 3 for 3 at the plate with three RBIs and one run scored. Wiles also threw all three innings on the mound, while striking out six, walking one and allowing just one single to pick up the win. Teammate Ellie Snyder went 2 for 2, including two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored. For the Irish (1-4, 0-4), Addisyn Hess connected for the lone team hit at the plate.

York Tech 21, Hanover 4 (4 innings): At Hanover, Mackenzie Zienkiwecz led the Spartans (3-4, 2-3) to the easy Division IV victory by going 4 for 4 at the plate, including a two-run homer in the top of the third, a double, scored four runs and collected four RBIs for the game. Teammates Ari Hampton went 1 for 2, including a double, three RBIs, two runs scored, while Noelle Holcomb went 1 for 2 at the plate, including a triple, three RBIs and one run scored. For the Hawkettes (1-6, 0-5), Bryonna Hatfield went 2 for 2 with one RBI.

BOYS' TENNIS

Red Lion 3, Central York 2: At Red Lion, the Lions captured two of the three singles matches to help them secure the Division I victory. Cooper Wheeler and Andre Nadeau each captured a straight-set singles match, while Red Lion teammates Zane Stambaugh and Joey Randazzo combined to win their doubles match. For the Panthers, Owen McClure won a straight-set singles match, while Joey Bevivino and Connor Shields won in doubles.

Susquehannock 4, Delone Catholic 1: At Glen Rock, the Warriors (4-3, 2-2) received straight-set singles wins from Colin Brusse and Dominic Dion to help them secure the Division II victory. For the Squires (3-3, 1-2), Colin Kuhn won a singles match.

Hanover 5, West York 0: At Hanover, the Nighthawks (6-0, 4-0) received singles victories from Charlie Zitto, Brian Corona and Cullen Nakielny to help them secure the Division II triumph. West York fell to 4-5 (2-2).

New Oxford 5, Dover 0: At New Oxford, the Colonials (5-5, 2-3) received straight-set singles wins from Luke Malinowski, Ethan Aiello and Edwin Gracia to capture the Division I victory. With the loss, Dover falls to 0-8 overall and 0-4 in the division.

Littlestown 5, York Catholic 0: At Littlestown, the Thunderbolts (4-5, 1-3) received straight set singles victories from Cyrus Marshall, Shawn Nelson and Carter Owning en route to the Division II win. York Catholic fell to 0-6 (0-4).

Biglerville 3, Bermudian Springs 2

Dallastown 5, South Western 0

Northeastern 5, Spring Grove 0

GIRLS' LACROSSE

Red Lion 21, West York 4: At West York, Hannah Connors scored eight goals and added two assists to lead the Lions (4-1, 3-1) to the easy league victory. Hailey Hayes and Kaelyn Eaches scored four times apiece, while Savannah Quave had two goals and three assists. Eden Ward scored twice for the Bulldogs (0-5, 0-4).

BOYS' LACROSSE

Dallastown 23, Eastern York 3

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

Northeastern 3, New Oxford 0

MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE

Gettysburg 9, York College 8: At York College, the No. 12-ranked Spartans (5-5) trailed 9-5 through three quarters, and despite outscoring the No. 5 Bullets 3-0 in the final frame, the hosts were unable to make the full comeback and dropped the non-conference matchup. Will Harnick scored three goals for York, while teammates Ryan Kazella and Ben Mayer added two goals apiece.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE

York College 14, Mary Washington 6: At York College, Gianna Huet led the No. 8 Spartans (8-2) to the non-conference victory by scoring three goals and adding two assists. Teammates Zoe Kluegel scored three goals and added one assist, while Teresa Matthias, Logan Ward and Sydney Mentzer (York Catholic) scored two goals apiece.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Spartans split with Susquehanna: At Selingsgrove, York College (9-11) split the non-conference doubleheader by dropping the first game 5-4 and taking the second contest 5-2. Bri McKeown led the Spartans at the plate by going 4 for 8 between both games with three RBIs. Amanda Criss threw a complete game in the Game 2 win.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS

York College 6, Messiah 3: At Grantham, the Spartans (7-4, 2-0) received singles victories from Elsa Oestermarker, Brianna Rohrer, Morrissey Walsh and Eleanor Beck to help them secure the MAC Commonwealth road victory. In doubles, Oestermarker and Rohrer combined to win the No. 1 doubles match, while Walsh and Beck won the No. 3 match.