Local roundup: Barto pitches Dallastown baseball past Susquehannock

Staff Report

The Dallastown baseball team had to wait an extra day for its York-Adams League divisional crossover matchup with Susquehannock. But when the Wildcats finally got their chance, they made the most of it.

Reigning York-Adams Division I Player of the Year Conner Barto pitched a complete game on the mound and led Dallastown to a 3-1 victory over the league champion Warriors. The senior struck out 12, walked none and allowed one earned run on three hits across seven brilliant innings.

Ryan Miller delivered a two-run single in the bottom of the second inning to give the Wildcats a 2-0 lead. Susquehannock's Josh Preston answered with an RBI knock in the top of the fourth, but Dallastown's Chandler Powell connected for a solo homer in the bottom of the sixth.

Powell went 2 for 3 to lead the Wildcats (3-0, 2-0), while Preston was 2 for 3 for the Warriors (2-1, 0-1). Susquehannock's Joe Smith pitched five innings and allowed two earned runs on five hits while striking out eight.

Both teams will be back in action at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. Dallastown is set to visit Spring Grove, while Susquehannock will host Red Lion.

MORE BASEBALL

West York 11, York Tech 0 (5 innings): At Shiloh, Marcus Ropp threw five no-hit innings on the mound to lead the Bulldogs (1-3, 1-1) to the cross-divisional victory. Ropp walked one and struck out eight in the win. Teammate Will Plappert went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored, while Evan Jones went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. With the loss, York Tech falls to 2-1 (1-1).

Central York 5, New Oxford 4: At Central York, Ethan Hall stole third base and then stole home with one out in the bottom of the fifth to break the 4-4 deadlock and the Panthers (2-0, 1-0) went on capture the cross-divisional victory. Hall finished 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Teammate Kenny Laughman went 2 for 4, while relief pitcher Tyler Dehoff threw 3 2/3 innings of shutout ball to pick up the win. Coy Baker went 2 for 4 with one RBI for the Colonials (0-3, 0-1).

Northeastern 11, Spring Grove 1 (6 innings): At Manchester, starting pitcher Nate Moser led the Bobcats (1-2, 1-0) to the divisional crossover victory by throwing five innings, striking out seven and working around five walks and four hits to allow just one run. Moser also connected at the plate by going 2 for 3 with one run scored. Teammate Konner Resser went 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. For the Rockets (1-1, 0-1), Landon Bailey went 1 for 3 with a double.

SOFTBALL

New Oxford 7, Central York 3: At Central York, Bella Arnold led the Colonials (3-0, 1-0) to the crossover victory by going 2 for 4 at the plate with four RBIs. Teammate Emily Adams threw a complete game in the circle and earned the win without striking out a batter. For the Panthers (0-1, 0-1), Claire Bohannon went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and a run scored.

West York 12, York Tech 2 (6 Innings): At West York, McKenzie Tapias led the Bulldogs (1-3, 1-1) to the non-divisional victory by throwing a complete game with 12 strikeouts, two walks, three hits and one earned run allowed. Rylyn Fant went 3 for 3 at the plate, including a homer, two RBIs, two stolen bases and two runs scored. Molly Strayer went 2 for 2 with three RBIs, while Kayleigh Becker was 2 for 3 with one RBI. For the Spartans (1-2, 0-2), Ava Steinfelt went 1 for 2 with one RBI.

BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD

New Oxford 130, Eastern York 18: At New Oxford, Holden Crabbs led the Colonials (1-0, 1-0) to the Division II victory by taking first place in the long jump, high jump and 110 hurdles. As team, New Oxford captured first place in all 18 events against the Golden Knights (0-1, 0-1).

York Tech 101, Delone Catholic 49: At Spry, Eli Steele led the Spartans (1-0, 1-0) to the Division III victory by taking first place in the javelin, triple jump and long jump. Teammate Matthew Arnold won the shot put and discus. Delone Catholic falls to 0-1 (0-1).

Fairfield 77, Biglerville 64: At Fairfield, the Green Knights (1-0, 1-0) captured all three relay events to help them secure the Division III victory. Trent Witte won the discus and javelin to help lead the hosts. For the Canners (0-1, 0-1), Robert Salazar won the 110 and 300 hurdles, along with the long jump and high jump.

Dallastown 103, York High 38

West York 84, York Suburban 54

Red Lion 82, Spring Grove 66

GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD

New Oxford 95, Eastern York 51: At New Oxford, Maya Richwine and led the Colonials (1-0, 1-0) to the Division II victory by capturing first place in the 100 hurdles, 100 and 200. For the Golden Knights (0-1, 0-1), Kendall Felix captured first place in three field events by taking the discus, shot put and javelin. Teammate Kaydence Strange won the 1600 and 3200.

Delone Catholic 77, York Tech 69: At Spry, the Squirettes (1-0, 1-0) saw Emma Bunty capture first place in the 100 and 300 hurdles, Kaitlyn Schwarz win the shotput and javelin and Fina Mochi take the high jump and pole vault. For the Spartans (1-0, 1-0), Tasiyah Johnson won the 200, 400 and long jump, while teammate Madeline Murphy won the 1600, 800 and 3200.

Fairfield 86, Biglerville 53: At Fairfield, Ava Deming led the Green Knights (1-0, 1-0) to the Division III victory by taking first place in the 100, 400 and 200. Also a team, Fairfield captured first place in all three relay events. Biglerville is 0-1 (0-1).

Dallastown 123, York High 24

West York 75, York Suburban 73

Spring Grove 82, Red Lion 68

BOYS' LACROSSE

Susquehannock 20, Kennard-Dale 0: At Glen Rock, the Warriors (3-0, 2-0) received five goals apiece from Tristan Coleman, Doug Reinecke and Dominic Eckels to secure the easy league victory. Coleman added three assists, while Reinecke had two and Eckels had one. With the loss, Kennard-Dale falls to 2-1 overall and 1-2 in the league.

York Catholic 12, Dover 3

Dallastown 17, York Suburban 0

South Western 10, Red Lion 8

Eastern York 12, West York 2

GIRLS' LACROSSE

Dallastown 21, York Suburban 7

York Catholic 22, Dover 6

Eastern York 22, West York 9

South Western 11, Red Lion 8

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

York Suburban 3, Central York 0

New Oxford 3, West York 0

Spring Grove 3, Dover 0

Northeastern 3, Susquehannock 0

BOYS' TENNIS

South Western 3, Northeastern 2: At Manchester, the Mustangs (5-0, 1-0) received straight-set doubles victories from Owen Lucey/Aba Turka in the No. 1 match and Kurt Bentsen/Sean Lucey in the No. 2 match to earn the Division I victory. Teammate Chase Anderson won a singles match. On the other side, Gavohn Conley and Hayden Dallam each won a singles match for the Bobcats (2-1, 0-1).

New Oxford 3, Spring Grove 2: At Spring Grove, the Colonials (3-2, 1-0) captured both doubles matches in straight sets to help them secure the Division I victory. Blaine Paris and Karl Warren won the No. 1 doubles match, while Elijah Rohler and Tom Davis won the No. 2 match. Teammate Edwin Garcia won a singles match. For the Rockets (0-3, 0-1), James Raub and Sam Raub each won singles matches in straight sets.

Red Lion 5, Dover 0: At Dover, the Lions (4-1, 1-1) received straight-set singles victories from Cooper Wheeler and Andre Nadeau, while Keenan Lynch won a singles match by forfeit to help them secure the Division I victory. In doubles, teammates Zane Stambaugh and Joey Randazzo won the No. 1 match, while Marquise De Velde and Paul Lehman won the No. 2 match. With the loss, Dover falls to 0-4 overall and 0-1 in the division.

Hempfield 4, Central York 1: At Hempfield, David Bluett and teammate Andrew Gao combined to capture the No. 1 doubles match in straight sets for the Panthers (0-3).

Dallastown 5, York Suburban 0

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

York College splits doubleheader at Gettysburg: The Spartans (8-8) followed a 7-2 loss in the first game of Tuesday's twin bill with a 7-2 win in the nightcap. York College trailed 2-0 through six innings of the second contest but scored seven runs in the top of the seventh to capture the come-fro- behind victory. Individually for the Spartans in Game 2, Bri McKeown went 3 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI; Taylor Coon went 2 for 5 with a double and drove in three; and Emma Keller was 2 for 4.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Bucks County Community College 10, Penn State York 8