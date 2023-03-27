Local roundup: Delone Catholic baseball walks off with win over West York

Staff Report

Delone Catholic baseball earned its first win of the 2023 season Monday, walking off West York for a 3-2 victory in McSherrystown.

Aidan Wittmer's bunt scored Cole Lambert from third to break the 2-2 tie and clinch the victory for the Squires, who improved to 1-1 overall and 1-0 in York-Adams Divisions III and IV. Delone plated a run earlier in the inning to tie the game when Chris Cole's single scored Brady Dettinburn from second.

Wittmer and Cole also combined on the the mound to strike out five, walk five and allow just one earned run.

For the Bulldogs (0-3, 0-1), starting pitcher MJ Vottero threw 3 2/3 innings while striking out seven, walking two and allowing three hits and one earned run to take a no-decision. Evan Jones went 1 for 2 at the plate with a double, one RBI and two walks; Reed Fultz went 1 for 1 with a double; and Marcus Ropp was 1 for 2 with an RBI.

MORE BASEBALL

York Tech 3, Eastern York 2: At Spry, Donovan Walker's infield grounder in the bottom of the seventh scored Pherun Sary from second by way of error to capture the walk-off victory for the Spartans (2-0, 1-0). Walker also recorded the final out in the top of the seventh to pick up the win. Teammate Ethan Shimmel threw the first 6 2/3 innings on the mound, striking out 11, walking none, allowing no earned runs and four hits to pick up a no-decision. Shimmel also went 2-3 at the plate, including a double. Austin Bausman tossed four shutout innings with seven strikeouts and one hit allowed for the Golden Knights (1-1, 1-1).

Kennard-Dale 12, Hanover 0 (5 innings): At Hanover, Micah Smith led the Rams (2-0, 1-0) to the divisional crossover victory by going 3 for 3 at the plate with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs. Teammate Mike McKeon went 2 for 3 with a solo homer and a double; Ryan Perzanowski went 2 for 4 with three RBIs; Henry Beighley and Ben Zimmerman each had two hits; and Koy Swanson went 1 for 3 with three RBIs. Adam Loucks threw a five-inning shutout on the mound and one hit. With the loss, Hanover falls to 2-1 (0-1).

Red Lion 12, York Suburban 2 (6 innings): At Red Lion, the Lions (1-0, 1-0) got two hits apiece from Connor Lawrence, Lane Heuer and Jayden Taylor en route to the crossover victory. Conner Decker and Jackson Harris combined on the mound to allow just four hits and one walk to secure the win. Ty Pridgen went 2 for 2 with a triple, a double, an RBI and a run scored for the Trojans (0-2, 0-2), while teammate Gaven Barshinger was 2 for 2 with a double and a run scored.

Littlestown 9, Biglerville 3: At Biglerville, Ryan Jones went 3 for 4 and launched a three-run homer in the top of the sixth to help the Thunderbolts (1-1, 1-0) secure the crossover victory. Teammate Brandon Morgret went 3 for 4 at the plate with two runs scored and one RBI, while starting pitcher Jacob Dennis threw five innings on the mound with nine strikeouts, five walks and three runs and hits allowed to pick up the win. Austin Black went 2 for 2 at the plate with three RBIs for the Canners (0-1, 0-1), while teammate Aiden Hoffman went 2 for 3 with two runs scored.

SOFTBALL

Kennard-Dale 19, Hanover 0 (3 innings): At Hanover, Carly Vaughan led the Rams (1-0, 1-0) to the divisional crossover victory by going 1 for 1 with a triple, three RBIs, three runs scored and two walks. Teammates Kara Golden and Madelyn Argiro each went 2 for 2. Golden also threw all three innings on the mound and allowed no hits to pick up the win. With the loss, Hanover falls to 1-1 (0-1).

Eastern York 13, York Tech 3 (5 innings): At Spry, Lauren Stiffler led the Golden Knights (2-0, 2-0) to the divisional crossover victory by driving in four and going 1 for 3. Teammates Makenzie Deaner went 2 for 2. Deaner and Alexis Kirkessner also combined in the circle to strike out eight, walk one and allow two earned runs. Mackenzie Zienkiewicz went 3 for 3 with a solo homer for the Spartans (1-1, 0-1).

Delone Catholic 10, West York 0 (5 innings): At McSherrystown, Amy Anderson led the Squirettes (2-1, 1-0) to the divisional crossover victory by throwing a five-inning shutout while striking out 10, walking none and allowing one hit to pick up the win. Anderson also helped herself out at the plate by going 3 for 3, including a double, two runs scored and one RBI. Teammates Carolina Arigo and Teagan Funkhouser went 2 for 4. Rylyn Fant had the lone single for the Bulldogs (0-3, 0-1).

Dallastown 11, Susquehannock 0 (5 innings): At Dallastown, Gabby Fowler led the Wildcats (2-0, 2-0) to the crossover league victory by throwing a five-inning shutout on the mound with 11 strikeouts, no walks and one hit allowed. Teammates Alexi Dowell and Kendra Allison each went 1 for 2 with a pair of RBIs. Susquehannock fell to 0-2 (0-1).

Littlestown 15, Biglerville 3: At Biglerville, Chelsey Stonesifer led the Thunderbolts (2-0, 1-0) to the easy divisional crossover road victory by striking out 14 in 5 2/3 innings pitched. She allowed two walks, three hits and one earned run to pick up the win. Stonesifer also connected at the plate by going 4 for 4 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs. Teammates Emma Peart went 3 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs, while Isabella Olvera went 2 for 3 with a double and four RBIs. Olivia Miller went 3 for 4 with a double and drove in two for the Canners (0-1, 0-1).

Northeastern 20, Spring Grove 5: At Spring Grove, the Bobcats (1-2, 1-0) plated 10 runs in the top of the seventh to put the game out of reach and went on to capture the divisional crossover victory. Paige Reichard went 2 for 3 with three walks, drove in four runs and scored twice. Madison Redding was 1 for 1 with a homer and two RBIs; Addison Lehman was 2 for 3 with two doubles; Elena Mitrovich and Mercy Smyser each went 2 for 6; and Kaitlyn Fauth was 1 for 3 with three RBIs and four runs scored. Mia Young went 3 for 4 at the plate for the Rockets (0-2, 0-1), while teammates Eliza Lubbers and Andrina Camilleri each went 2 for 4.

Red Lion 15, York Suburban 1

BOYS' TENNIS

West York 3, Delone Catholic 2: At McSherrystown, the Bulldogs (2-2, 1-0) received straight-set singles victories from Kevin Vue and Randelle Agravante to help them secure the Division II victory. In doubles, teammates Adam Noel and Aidan Godfrey combined to win the No. 2 match in straight sets; the No. 1 match was ruled a no contest due to rain. Collin Kuhn won the No. 1 singles match in straight sets for the Squires (1-2, 0-1).

Hanover 4, York Catholic 0: At Hanover, the Nighthawks (3-0, 1-0) captured all three singles matches in straight sets to help them secure the Division II victory. Chalie Zitto, Brian Corona and Cullen Nakielny each captured a singles match for the Nighthawks. With the loss, York Catholic falls to 0-2 overall and 0-1 in the division.

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

West York 3, Wyomissing 0: At Wyomissing, the Bulldogs won the non-league match by scores of 25-11, 27-25 and 25-18. Zachary Hirn had eight kills, while teammates Donovan Justice and Donovan Reiber each added five.

Cedar Cliff 3, Dover 0

GIRLS' LACROSSE

New Oxford 21, Spring Grove 13: At Spring Grove, Ally Mathis scored nine goals and added two assists to lead the Colonials (1-1, 1-1) to the league victory. Teammate Cameryn Cohee scored seven goals and added one assist, while Madison Cohee had two goals and an assist. For the Rockets (0-3, 0-2), Kendall Smith and Delaney Ayers scored four goals apiece for the Rockets (0-3, 0-2), while Talia Klunk and Caylee Markle each scored twice.

Eastern York 16, Schuylkill Valley 8

BOYS' LACROSSE

New Oxford 16, Spring Grove 3

Eastern York 13, Schuylkill Valley 3

York Catholic 10, Berks Catholic 9