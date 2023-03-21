Local roundup: Susquehannock baseball opens season with home victory

Staff Report

The Susquehannock baseball team has high expectations once again after capturing a York-Adams League title in 2022, and the Warriors started their new campaign on a high note Tuesday.

Susquehannock opened the year with a 4-2 home victory over Chambersburg, hanging on after taking a 4-0 lead into the top of the seventh. The Warriors (1-0) scored a pair of runs in both the fourth and sixth innings.

Starting pitcher Joe Smith led the hosts by tossing four shutout innings. He allowed one hit, walked three and struck out seven. Brayden Heaps pitched the final three frames and gave up two unearned runs, four hits and three walks while fanning four.

At the plate, Josh Preston went 2 for 2 with a triple and two runs scored, while Jarryn Andrews went 2 for 3 with two stolen bases, two runs scored and an RBI. Rafael Hernandez was 1 for 1 with an RBI single, while Ben Koller finished 1 for 3. Manny Cartagena and Cameron Brewer also drove in runs.

Susquehannock will visit Palmyra on Thursday before hosting Northeastern on Friday.

MORE BASEBALL

Dallastown 8, Governor Mifflin 1: At Dallastown, Conner Barto led the Wildcats (1-0) to the non-league victory by starting the game on the mound, throwing five innings, while striking out seven, walking two and allowing one run on four hits. Teammates Kyle Hampson went 2-4 with two RBI's, one run scored, Cade Flinchbaugh went 2-3 at the plate, including a double, Chandler Powell went 1-3 at the plate with three RBI's, two runs scored, while Micah Eveler went 1-2, including a double and one RBI.

Central York 4, Warwick 2: At Central York, Alex Barger led the Panthers (1-0) to the non-league home victory by throwing five shutout innings on four hits while striking out eight on the mound pick up the win. Teammate Kenny Laughman went 4 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.

Fairfield 3, Lancaster County Christian 0: At Fairfield, Jayden Bell threw a complete-game shutout on the mound to lead the Green Knights (1-0) to the non-league victory. Bell struck out 12 batters, walked two and allowed just one single to pick up the win. Teammate Jacob Liller went 1 for 2 at the plate with a double and collected three RBIs.

Gettysburg 8, Dover 0: At Dover, the Warriors' Braden Manning, Carson Kuhns, Wes Coolbaugh and John Darnell combined to no hit the Eagles while striking out 11 and walking four in seven innings. Gettysburg's Hunter Gillin went 3 for 4 at the plate with a double, four RBIs and one run scored. For the Eagles (0-1), John Hartley threw three innings of relief, allowing one run and striking out five.

Mechanicsburg 7, Northeastern 2: At Manchester, the Bobcats (0-1) trailed the Wildcats 5-0 after three innings and were unable to recover, dropping the non-league contest. Nate Moser led Northeastern at the plate by going 1 for 3 with a a double, a run scored and an RBI.

SOFTBALL

Mechanicsburg 14, Northeastern 4 (6 innings): At Manchester, the Wildcats plated six runs in the top of the sixth to put the game out of reach. Kalyn Markel led the Bobcats (0-2) by going 2 for 2 with two doubles, two runs scored and one RBI. Teammate Elena Mitrovich went 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, while Paige Reichard went 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored.

South Western 2, Hempfield 0: At Hanover, Jayda Koontz led the Mustangs (1-0) to the non-league victory by throwing a complete-game shutout in the circle while striking out nine, walking three, and allowing just four singles. Teammates Kelsey Smith went 2 for 2 at the plate, while Olivia Bateman connected for a solo homer.

Carlisle 18, Red Lion 7

BOYS' TENNIS

Hanover 5, Spring Grove 0: At Hanover, the Nighthawks (2-0) received straight-set singles victories from Charlie Zitto, Brian Corona and Ricardo Martinez to help them secure the non-divisional victory. With the loss, Spring Grove falls to 0-2 on the young season.

Trinity 5, York Catholic 0: At Penn State York, the Irish (0-1) were unable to capture a match and dropped the non-league contest.

Cedar Crest 3, Dallastown 2: At Cedar Crest, the Wildcats (1-1) received straight-sets singles victories from Hayden Koons and Andrew Chronister but couldn't come away with the road victory.

South Western 5, Littlestown 0

Delone Catholic 3, York Suburban 2

BOYS' LACROSSE

Susquehannock 17, Berks Catholic 2: At Berks Catholic, Tristan Coleman led the Warriors (1-0) to the non-league victory by scoring five goals and adding three assists. Teammate Ben Oestrike scored two goals and added three assists, while Doug Reineke scored three goals and one assist. Carter Kernan and Dominic Eckels each scored twice and assisted twice.

South Western 9, Carlisle 8 (OT)

Trinity 18, York Catholic 6

GIRLS' LACROSSE

York Catholic 16, Trinity 12: At Trinity, Katie Bullen powered the Irish (1-0) offense to the non-league victory by scoring five goals and adding four assists. Teammate Jessica Daugherty scored five goals and added one assist; Sarah Perry scored two goals and had three assists; and Delaney Staples and Emma Bullen each scored twice. It was the first win for new York Catholic coach Jim Mullen.

Red Lion 14, Carlisle 7: At Red Lion, Hannah Connors led the Lions (1-0) to the non-league home victory by scoring three goals and adding three assists. Teammates Haley Hayes scored four goals and added one assist, while Tori Fumia scored twice and had an assist.

Dover 12, West Shore Christian 7

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

York Suburban 3, Susquehannock 0

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Penn State Harrisburg 10, York College 7: At York College, the Spartans (8-8) took a 7-3 lead after two innings but were unable to hold on, allowing four runs in the sixth, two in the seventh and one in the eighth. Jacob Deimling went 2 for 3 at the plate with a double and three RBIs for York. Teammates Robby Elzinga (Northeastern), Brendan Martin and Andrew Santarpia all had two hits apiece.