Local roundup: Swanson leads Kennard-Dale baseball to season-opening win

Staff Report

Koy Swanson has been one of the premier baseball players in the York-Adams League for multiple years, but the Maryland pledge opened his senior campaign in dominant fashion Monday.

Swanson threw four no-hit innings with one walk and 11 strikeouts and went 2 for 4 at the plate with a homer, double, three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Rams to a 15-0 victory over Lancaster Mennonite in their season opener in Fawn Grove.

Ryan Perzanowski went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and four runs scored; Adam Loucks went 3 for 3 with a triple, five RBIs, Micah Smith went 2-3 with three runs scored, while Logan Mahns hit a solo homer.

Kennard-Dale (1-0) hosts Biglerville on Friday.

MORE BASEBALL

Bermudian Springs 9, New Oxford 7: At York Springs, the Eagles (1-0) scored nine runs in the bottom of the fifth inning after falling behind 7-0 against the Colonials (0-1). Tyson Carpenter led Bermudian Springs at the plate by going 3 for 5 with two RBIs. Teammates Ben Ogle and Austin Keller each went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored. Bryce Martin threw four shutout innings in relief, striking out seven, walking none and allowing two hits to pick up the win. For the Colonials, Connor Main went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored, while teammate Cade Baker went 2 for 4 with a double.

Trinity 5, Delone Catholic 3: At Trinity, the Squires trailed 4-1 after two innings and were unable to rally all the way back and dropped the non-league road contest. Brady Dettinburn led the Squires at the plate by going 2 for 3 at the plate with one RBI and one run scored. Teammate Chris Doyle threw 4 2/3 innings of relief on the mound and allowed one run. With the loss, Delone Catholic falls to 0-1 overall.

Hanover 17, York High 0 (3 Innings): At Hanover, Chase Roberts led the Nighthawks (1-0) to the easy non-divisional home victory by going 3 for 3 at the plate, including a double, four RBI's and three runs scored. Teammate Nadir Harris went 2 for 2 including a homer, four RBIs and two runs scored. The Bearcats are 0-1.

Shippensburg 10, Littlestown 1: At Shippensburg, the Thunderbolts (0-1) trailed 5-0 after the second inning and were unable to recover. Logan Claggett went 1 for 1 with an RBI double, while Peyton Bossom went 1 for 2 at the plate.

Waynesboro 14, West York 3 (6 Innings): At Waynesboro, the Indians plated nine runs in the bottom of the third and cruised to the non-league victory. Ian Thompson went 2 for 3 at the plate for the Bulldogs (0-1) and collected three RBIs on the day.

Hempfield 10, Northeastern 2: At Hempfield, the Black Knights held the Bobcats (0-1) offense to just two hits for the game. Nate Moser went 1 for 3 with an RBI for Northeastern, while Brandon Charleston threw 4 1/3 innings of relief on the mound and allowed one earned run.

SOFTBALL

Hanover 32, York High 18 (3 innings): At Hanover, Albany Shue led the Hawkettes (1-0) to the easy non-divisional home victory by going 3 for 3 at the plate, including a double, four runs scored and one RBI. Teammate Hannah Church went 1 for 1 with a double, three RBIs, three runs scored and four walks. For the Bearcats (0-1), Alondra Mendez went 1 for 1 with two RBIs, two runs scored and two walks. A total of 44 walks were issued between both teams.

Trinity 4, Delone Catholic 1: At Trinity, the Squirettes (0-1) trailed 4-0 after four innings and were unable to recover. Amy Anderson threw a complete game on the mound, striking out nine, walking three and allowing three earned runs to take the loss. Anderson also connected at the plate by going 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Waynesboro 12, West York 1 (5 Innings): At Waynesboro, the Bulldogs (0-1) trailed 8-1 after four innings of play and were unable to recover and dropped the non-league matchup. Rylyn Fant hit a solo homer to lead West York.

Shippensburg 16, Northeastern 7: At Manchester, the Bobcats (0-1) plated seven runs in the bottom of the fifth to cut the Greyhounds' lead from 9-0 to 9-7, but were unable to come any closer. Elena Mitrovich connected for a two-run homer; Kaylen Markel and Paige Reichard each had a double and two RBIs; and Kaitlyn Fauth had double and an RBI for Northeastern.

Donegal 30, Dover 2 (4 Innings): At Dover, the Indians plated 10 runs in the top of the first and went on to capture the easy non-league victory. For the Eagles, Cameryn Sturgeon went 1 for 2 at the plate with an RBI triple and a run scored.

Big Spring 16, Bermudian Springs 1

BOYS' TENNIS

Dallastown 5, Red Lion 0: At Dallastown, the Wildcats (1-0, 1-0 Division I) received straight-set singles victories from Hayden Koons, Andrew Chronister and Jacob Horn to help them secure the victory. Teammates Bobby Nicholson and Neil Patel combined to win the No. 1 doubles match, while Ethan Sult and Walter Mattiko won the No. 2 match. With the loss, Red Lion falls to 2-1 overall and 0-1 in the division.

Littlestown 4, York Suburban 1: At Littlestown, the Thunderbolts (2-1) captured both doubles matches to help them secure the non-divisional home victory. Carter Owings and Dylon Smith won the No. 1 doubles match, while Jason Wang and Daren Wang won the No. 2 match in three sets. Teammates Cyrus Marshall and Isaac Marshall each won a singles match. For the Trojans (0-1), Dominick Riccio won the No. 2 singles in straight sets.

Bermudian Springs 5, Dover 0: At Dover, the Adams County Eagles (1-0) received straight-set singles victories from Parker Sanders and Eli Snyder to help them secure the non-divisional victory. Dover fell to 0-2.

Hanover 5, Harrisburg Academy 0: At Harrisburg Academy, the Nighthawks (1-0) received straight set singles victories from Chalie Zitto, Brian Corona and Cullen Nakielyn to help them secure the non-league victory.

Annville-Cleona 7, West York 0: At Annville-Cleona, the Bulldogs (0-2) were unable to capture any matches and dropped the non-league match up.

New Oxford 3, York Country Day 2

BOYS' LACROSSE

West York 8, Northern York 7: At West York, Nasir Jones led the Bulldogs (1-1) the to the non-league victory by scoring four goals and adding one assist. Teammates Jaidyn Wilkins scored two goals, one assist, Tyler Michael scored one goal, added one assist, while goalie Griff Brumbaugh made 32 saves in goal to record the win.

Dallastown 17, Exeter Township 2

GIRLS' LACROSSE

Dallastown 12, Exeter Township 2

Northern York 20, West York 16

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

York Catholic 3, Antietam 0: At Antietam, the Irish (1-0) won the non-league contest by the scores of 25-18, 25-10, 25-13. Luke Forjan led the Irish with 15 kills and 12 digs. John Forjan had 33 assists and three kills, while Nick Moir had 11 kills and six digs.

Red Lion 3, Carlisle 2

Governor Mifflin 3, Dallastown 0