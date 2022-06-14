York-Adams coaches recognize the top baseball players from the 2022 season

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The York-Adams baseball season came to a close on Monday when Delone Catholic’s historic postseason run ended with a PIAA Class 2-A semifinal loss.

It was a season packed with standout performances — at the plate, on the mound and in the field — from numerous players across both counties.

The league’s coaches recently got together to honor the top players, pitchers and coaches in each division.

The coaches also honored all-star teams in each division.

Here’s a look at those who were honored for the 2022 campaign:

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Division I: In Division I, Dallastown junior Conner Barto was named the player of the year, while South Western sophomore Carlos Caraballo was selected the pitcher of the year.

Barto, a third baseman and pitcher, hit .451 with a .595 on-base percentage, a .922 slugging percentage, nine doubles, five homers, 29 RBIs and 14 runs scored. As a pitcher, he was 3-0 with 0.933 ERA over 45 innings, with 47 strikeouts and 14 walks. Barto helped Dallastown to the York-Adams Division I title and a 16-6 overall record.

Caraballo, a right-hander, finished at 3-1 with one save over 50 2/3 innings pitched. He had a 1.80 ERA while allowing 25 hits and 23 walks. He struck out 52. He helped South Western to a 12-8 season.

York High’s Jim Bray, who kept the York High program together under some very trying circumstances, was named the D-I Coach of the Year.

More:Delone Catholic's bid for a state baseball title ends with a 1-0 loss in PIAA 2-A semifinals

More:Former York-Adams baseball standout named NCAA Division II All-American

More:Star player on Susquehannock's title team is also honor-roll student, mentor, role model

Division II: In Division II, Gettysburg’s Bryce Rudisill was tabbed the player of the year and New Oxford’s Mason Weaver was named the pitcher of the year.

Rudisill, a junior third baseman who has committed to Pitt, hit .413 with a 1.208 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, 26 hits, three homers, three triples, four doubles, 23 RBIs, 19 runs scored and seven stolen bases.

Weaver, a senior, had a 2.13 ERA over 49 1/3 innings pitched with 60 strikeouts and six walks. He had a 5-2 record.

New Oxford (12-8) and Gettysburg (13-9) shared the D-II title with Spring Grove (13-7). All three teams finished 11-5 in the division.

New Oxford’s Scott Anderson was picked the D-II Coach of the Year.

Division III: In Division III, Susquehannock dominated the awards.

That’s not surprising, since the Warriors finished 21-6 overall, rolled to the D-III title at 14-0 and also captured the York-Adams Tournament crown. Susquehannock finished third in the District 3 5-A playoffs and earned a state 5-A berth.

Susquehannock junior outfielder Ben Koller was named the D-III Player of the Year after hitting .456 with 19 RBIs, 12 extra-base hits, a .603 on-base percentage and 25 steals.

Two Warriors hurlers shared the D-III Pitcher of the Year honor: junior Joe Smith and senior Logan Houser. Smith was 7-1 with 87 strikeouts and a 1.84 ERA. Houser was 8-1 with a 1.65 ERA, 62 strikeouts and two no-hitters.

Susquehannock’s Joel Stoneberg was the D-III Coach of the Year.

Division IV: In Division IV, Fairfield senior Cody Valentine took the player-of-the-year honors and Delone Catholic senior Jake Sherdel captured pitcher-of-the-year accolades.

Valentine, an infielder-outfielder-pitcher, hit .532 with 13 stolen bases, one homer, seven doubles, three triples and a 1.368 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. As a pitcher, he was 5-1 with a 3.14 ERA with 34 strikeouts.

Sherdel finished 7-1 with a 1.39 ERA. In 55 1/3 innings, he struck out 71, walked 11 and allowed 46 hits.

Delone and Fairfield shared the D-IV crown at 11-4. The Squires (19-6) also won the District 3 Class 2-A crown and finished as the York-Adams Tournament runner-up. Delone’s state semifinal appearance was the best-ever PIAA finish in program history.

Fairfield finished 14-5 overall.

Fairfield’s Dave Hazlett was picked the D-IV Coach of the Year.

YORK-ADAMS COACHES BASEBALL ALL-STARS

Division I

Player of the Year: Conner Barto, Dallastown.

Pitcher of the Year: Carlos Caraballo, South Western.

Coach of the Year: Jim Bray, York High.

Pitchers: Jason Krieger, Red Lion; and Josh Marquard, Central York.

Catcher: Levi Loughry, South Western.

Infielders: Steven Bautista, York High; Connor Lawrence, Red Lion; Austin Long, South Western; and Brandon Ritchey, Red Lion.

Outfielders: Brady Altland, Dallastown; Dominic Praydis, South Western; and Owen Wilhide, Northeastern.

Utility/DH: Addison Clymer, Central York.

Honorable Mention

Colin Ahr, Dallastown; Nate Toomey, Northeastern; Camden Flinchbaugh, Dallastown; Brinden Floyd, Northeastern; Tyler Dehoff, Central York; Quin Shindler, Northeastern; Colin Dempsey, Central York; Jakob Shaffer, Red Lion.

Division II

Player of the Year: Bryce Rudisill, Gettysburg.

Pitcher of the Year: Mason Weaver, New Oxford.

Coach of the Year: Scott Anderson, New Oxford.

Pitchers: Logan Mosely, Gettysburg; and Braden Manning, Gettysburg.

Catcher: Cam Gracey, Spring Grove.

Infielders: Adam Pascoe, New Oxford; Landon Bailey, Spring Grove; Tanner Rohrbaugh, Dover; and Ethan Fuhrman, Spring Grove.

Outfielders: Kolton Haifley, New Oxford; Aaron Smith, New Oxford; and Owen Sporer, Spring Grove.

Utility/DH: Chris Boone, Gettysburg; Nizeah Mummert, Spring Grove.

Honorable Mention

Eli Tome, Spring Grove; Ricky Peters, West York; and Cody Fuhrman, Gettysburg.

Division III

Player of the Year: Ben Koller, Susquehannock.

Co-Pitchers of the Year: Joe Smith, Susquehannock; Logan Hauser, Susquehannock.

Coach of the Year: Joel Stoneberg, Susquehannock.

Pitchers: Michael Henrie, Littlestown; Josh Preston, Susquehannock; and Austin Bausman, Eastern York.

Catchers: Dave Barrett, Susquehannock; and Ryan Jones, Littlestown.

Infielders: A.J. Miller, Susquehannock; Luke Geiple, Susquehannock; Josh Pecunes, Susquehannock; Brody Hinkle, Eastern York; Liam Cook, Bermudian Springs; and Lucas Nagle, Kennard-Dale.

Outfielders: Colby Hahn, Littlestown; Gabe Kline, Bermudian Springs; Adam Loucks, Kennard-Dale; and Micah Smith, Kennard-Dale.

Honorable Mention

Austin Reinert, Bermudian Springs; Tyson Carpenter, Bermudian Springs; Bradin Peart, Littlestown; Nathan Keller, Bermudian Springs; Brayden Heaps, Susquehannock; Zack Coleman, Susquehannock; and Hank Leighty, Kennard-Dale.

Division IV

Player of the Year: Cody Valentine, Fairfield.

Pitcher of the Year: Jake Sherdel, Delone Catholic.

Coach of the Year: Dave Hazlett, Fairfield.

Pitchers: Ethan Shimmel, York Tech; and Tyler Hillson, Delone Catholic.

Catcher: Will Myers, Fairfield.

Infielders: Chase Roberts, Hanover; Ben Angstadt, Biglerville; Austin Black, Biglerville; and Yadi Cruz Cruz, York Tech.

Outfielders: Eric Ball, Fairfield; Luke Campbell, York Catholic; and Jaxon Dell, Hanover.

Utility/DH: Brady Walker, York Catholic.

Honorable Mention

Ryan Tully, York Catholic; Andrew Koons, Fairfield; Jake Myers, Fairfield; Cam Macinyak, Fairfield; Jayden Bell, Fairfield; Eli Weigle, Biglerville; Cam Hartzel, Biglerville; Brodie Collins, Delone Catholic; Trent Giraffa, Delone Catholic.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.