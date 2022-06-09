No. 1 Delone Catholic earns another dominating win, moves to 2-A state baseball semifinal

STEVE HEISER

Earlier this week, the latest Trib HSSN baseball state rankings were released.

Delone Catholic was listed as No. 1 Class 2-A team in the state, moving up from No. 4 in the previous rankings.

Thursday, the Squires certainly looked the part of a No. 1 team, dominating defending state champion Schuylkill Haven, 9-1, at Cedar Cliff High School in a PIAA quarterfinal contest.

Delone, under first-year head coach Jim Smith, has now outscored its two PIAA foes, 18-4, following a 9-3 first-round victory over District 1 champion Dock Mennonite.

The Squires jumped on Schuylkill Haven early, using a four-run second inning to break a 1-1 tie and take a 5-1 advantage. Delone was never headed after that, extending the lead to 8-1 after four innings.

Tyler Hillson, meanwhile, was dominant on the mound for Delone. He struck out 11 over six innings, while allowing three hits, two walks and one run. He also tripled and drove in three runs.

District 3 champion Delone (19-5) now moves on to Monday’s semifinals at a site and time to be determined. The Squires will take on the winner of Monday’s quarterfinal game pitting District 4 champion South Williamsport (17-5) against District 5 champion Everett (18-2).

In the latest Trib HSSN 2-A rankings, South Williamsport was No. 2 and Everett was No. 3.

Delone, if it can win Monday’s semifinal, will advance to the state final at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Penn State’s Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Delone is chasing its first-ever state championship in baseball. In fact, the Squires have advanced to the state semifinals for the first time in program history. It’s also the first time ever that the Squires have won consecutive state playoff baseball games.

District 11 champion Schuylkill Haven finished its season at 15-9.

Delone is the last remaining York-Adams team that still has a chance to win a state championship.

