Littlestown falls in District 3 4-A baseball final; Susquehannock wins 5-A 3rd-place game

Littlestown’s attempt to earn a second 2022 District 3 baseball championship for the York-Adams League fell short on Thursday afternoon.

Playing at Horn Field in Red Lion, the Thunderbolts dropped a 9-4 decision to East Pennsboro in the district 4-A title contest.

Littlestown was attempting to win it first district crown since 2000, when the team’s current head coach, Robert Rohrbaugh, was the winning pitcher as a sophomore in a victory over Greencastle-Antrim. Rohrbaugh would go on to a professional baseball career.

The loss dropped the fifth-seeded Thunderbolts to 14-7. Second-seeded East Pennsboro improved to 17-4.

Both teams had already clinched state 4-A playoff berths.

Littlestown will open state action on Monday against District 1 champion Holy Ghost Prep at a site and time to be determined.

Thursday’s game was tied 3-3 before a bases-clearing, two-out triple by Justin Bentzel broke it open in the bottom of the fourth, giving East Pennsboro a 6-3 lead heading into the final three innings. East Pennsboro scored another three runs in the fifth to extend its margin to 9-3.

Nate Thomas led the Littlestown offense with three hits, three runs scored and a walk, while Brandon Clabaugh had two hits, including a triple, with two RBIs. Colby Hahn pitched a 1 1/3 innings of shutout relief for the Thunderbolts.

The District 3 baseball playoffs will end with one York-Adams champion — Delone Catholic in Class 2-A. The Squires earned their championship last Thursday, May 26, with a 5-3 win over Camp Hill.

Susquehannock wins third-place game: At the same that Littlestown was losing to East Pennsboro on Thursday afternoon, another York-Adams baseball program was enjoying significantly more District 3 success.

Susquehannock rolled to an 8-1 triumph over Donegal in the Class 5-A third-place contest.

That game was played at Susquehannock.

The York-Adams Tournament champions, who entered the district draw seeded No. 6, improved to 21-5. No. 9 seed Donegal fell to 16-8.

Starting pitcher Logan Houser picked up the win for the Warriors, going 6 1/3 innings and allowing four hits and one run. He struck out five and walked one to get the win.

The Susquehannock offense was paced by Luke Geiple (two hits, two walks, three runs), David Barrett (double, two RBIs), AJ Miller (double, two RBIs, run) and Brayden Heaps (three walks, run).

Heaps also finished up the game on the mound.

Susquehannock led 2-0 going into the bottom of the fourth inning before erupting for a six-run rally to put the game out of reach.

The Warriors will open state play on Monday vs. the District 4 or District 2 champion.

