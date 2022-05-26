Delone Catholic captures its first District 3 baseball championship since 2013

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Delone Catholic has won its first District 3 baseball championship since 2013.

The Squires captured the district 2-A crown on Thursday with a 5-3 win over defending champion Camp Hill at Messiah University.

Jake Sherdel got the final out on a foul pop to third baseman Trent Giraffa with the bases loaded to nail down the victory.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Delone broke a 3-3 tie in the top of the seventh when Ryan Moore was hit by a pitch with two outs, followed by a throwing error on Brady Dettinburn's grounder, which brought Moore all the way around to score. Myles Shearer then added an RBI single to make it 5-3.

Aidan Wittmer was 4 for 4 from the leadoff spot for the Squires.

No. 2 seed Delone improved to 17-5. No. 1 seed Camp Hill fell to 16-5.

In the first round of the state 2-A playoffs on Monday, June 6, Delone will face the District 1 champion at a site and time to be determined.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.