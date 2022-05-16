Susquehannock earns first York-Adams tournament championship; other Monday baseball action

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

RED LION – The Susquehannock baseball team recently completed a regular season when the Warriors broke several school records.

Monday evening, the Warriors added to their history-making season.

The York-Adams Division III champs rallied to upend Division I champion Dallastown 4-3 in the semifinals at Red Lion’s Horn Field, earning a berth in the final opposite Division IV champ Delone Catholic about an hour later, again at Horn Field.

After riding a dominant pitching staff to an unbeaten run in the division, the Warriors continued dealing under the lights against the Squires.

Led by a lockdown performance by Logan Houser, the Glen Rock boys handcuffed Delone, limiting the Squires to just a pair of hits over seven innings.

Runs in the first and second innings proved to be more than enough, helping the Warriors claim their first-ever Y-A tournament title with a 3-0 shutout of Delone.

“I couldn’t be any more proud,” Susquehannock coach Joel Stoneberg said. “We came in as the little guy and I’m just happy for all of the kids.”

Despite a 14-0 record in Division III, the Warriors (18-4) were not really expected to be able to knock off a Dallastown side that claimed the title in D-I – generally considered the toughest section in the league. But that is exactly what they did, twice rallying late to earn a coveted berth in the final.

Even after the thrill of advancing to the finals, the Warriors were anything but exhausted. They quickly jumped on the Squires. A.J. Miller rapped an RBI double in the first to put the Warriors on the board, before Susquehannock cashed in another run in the second via an error.

Miller capped things off in the sixth with an RBI single, which was plenty enough for starter Houser, who yielded just one hit over six innings to earn the victory.

“It is just good to get the win,” Houser said. “I would have liked (to go seven innings), because that would have been sick. I think I still had some pitches left, but it would have been close.”

The only time the Squires (15-5) put together a threat against Houser came in the fourth inning. Leading 2-0, the Susquehannock southpaw walked the first two batters to put himself in a jam.

A rare display of failing to execute the fundamentals by a solid Delone outfit, however, presented Houser with a much-appreciated gift. A bunt attempt was popped up to Miller at first. Miller caught it and fired a strike to second to complete a double play.

Houser than got himself out of trouble by picking off a runner to end the inning.

“That was huge,” Houser said. “My pitch count was going to go so high, but A.J. really bailed me out on that one.”

Josh Preston finished off the two-hit shutout with a clean seventh. The Warriors then stormed the field to celebrate the championship.

“This was fun,” Stoneberg said. “Because this is the group that I came in on. I had them in JV when they were freshmen and now they’re seniors. I had a little extra special bond with this group.”

OTHER BASEBALL

York-Adams semifinals

Susquehannock 4, Dallastown 3: At Glen Rock, the Warriors plated the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh to secure the walk-off victory in a York-Adams semifinal. Joe Smith led the Warriors by starting the game on the mound and throwing 6 1/3 innings, striking out seven, walking three and allowing three runs in a no-decision. Josh Preston tripled for Susquehannock with one run scored, while AJ Miller scored two runs. For the Wildcats, Cade Flinchbaugh went 2 for 3, while Conner Barto doubled with one run scored and Colin Ahr had three RBIs. Ahr also started the game on the mound and threw five innings, striking out four and walking four, while allowing one hit and one earned run in a no-decision. Dallastown fell to 16-5.

Delone Catholic 2, New Oxford 1 (8 innings): At Dallastown, the Squires plated the go-head run in the top of the eighth to take the lead and went on to capture the York-Adams semifinal victory. Jake Sherdel led the Squires individually by starting the game on the mound and throwing six innings, striking out nine and walking one, while allowing no earned runs in a no-decision. Brodie Collins and Brady Dettinburn each went 2 for 3 at the plate for Delone, while Aidan Wittmer threw two shutout innings of relief, striking out one, walking two and allowing one hit to pick up the win. For the Colonials, Kolton Haifley went 3 for 4, including two doubles, while Adam Pascoe went 2 for 4 with one run scored. New Oxford’s Mason Weaver started the game on the mound and threw 5 1/3 innings, striking out five, walking one and allowing no earned runs in a no-decision. New Oxford fell to 12-6.

Nonleague games

Big Spring 4, Biglerville 3: At Big Spring, the Canners dropped a nonleague contest. Abi Sosa started the game on the mound for Biglerville and threw five innings, striking out seven, walking four and allowing three earned runs, but took the loss. Gavin Taylor went 2 for 2 for Biglerville, including a double, while Nolan Miller went 1 for 3 with two RBIs.

High Point Baptist 6, York Catholic 2: At York Catholic, the Irish were led individually by Brady Walker belting a double while collecting two RBIs. Also for YC, Chase Ford went 2 for 2 with one run scored, while Luke Campbell went 2 for 4 with with one run scored.

