Dallastown earns another York-Adams Division I title; other Monday high school baseball

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The Dallastown Wildcats have claimed another outright York-Adams Division I baseball championship.

The Wildcats captured a 3-1 victory over visiting Central York on Monday afternoon.

Dallastown improved to 15-3 overall with its 12th consecutive victory. The Wildcats sit at 13-1 in D-I and have a three-game lead in the loss column with only two division games remaining.

Dallastown has now won the last six contested D-I championships.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Central York dropped to 10-8 overall and 9-6 in the division.

Conner Barto got the win on the mound for Dallastown, going six innings and allowing six hits and one run. He struck out five and walked one. Colin Ahr pitched the final inning and achieved an exceedingly rare feat – striking out four batters in one inning. A dropped third strike allowed one batter to advance to first. Ahr also walked a batter in the frame, but recorded the final out on a strikeout with runners at first and third.

Dallastown made the most of its three hits. Camden Flinchbaugh belted a two-run homer in the fifth inning, erasing a 1-0 Central York lead.

Chandler Powell doubled and scored a run for Dallastown. Kyle Hampson had Dallstown’s other RBI.

Alex Barger was a tough-luck loser for Central, pitching a complete game and allowing two earned runs. He struck out seven and walked four. Barger also had two hits and scored a run. Ethan Reibold also had two hits for the Panthers.

Colin Dempsey had Central’s RBI.

OTHER BASEBALL

Red Lion 5, Northeastern 1: At Manchester, Jason Krieger led the Lions (14-4) by throwing a complete game, striking out nine, walking none and allowing six hits. Also for Red Lion, Jaden Taylor doubled with one run scored and Connor Lawrence doubled with one RBI. For the Bobcats, Owen Wilhide went 2 for 3, including a double, while Cole Eichelberger went 2 for 3.

Spring Grove 7, Dover 0: At Dover, Nizeah Mummert led the Rockets by starting the game on the mound and throwing five innings, striking out seven, walking one and allowing three hits to pick up the win. At the plate, Spring Grove’s Cam Gracey went 3 for 4, including two doubles, with one RBI, while Owen Sporer went 1 for 2 with one RBI and one run scored, while also throwing the final two innings in a shutout relief effort, striking out three, walking none and allowing two hits. For the Eagles, Tanner Rohrbaugh had two doubles. Spring Grove improved to 9-5 in York-Adams Division II and 11-6 overall.

Kennard-Dale 10, Eastern York 2 (5 innings): At Wrightsville, Ryan Perzanowski led the Rams by pitching all five innings, striking out nine, walking two and allowing two hits to pick up the win. Also for K-D, Hank Leighty went 3 for 4, including a homer, with three runs scored and two RBIs; Mike McKeon went 2 for 3, including a triple, with five RBIs; Adam Loucks went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBI; and Micah Smith went 2 for 4 with two runs scored. For the Golden Knights, Austin Bausman went 2 for 3, including a double.

New Oxford 7, York Suburban 0: At Suburban, Adam Pascoe led the Colonials (10-5) by going 3 for 3, including a double, with three RBIs. Also for New Oxford, Connor Main went 2 for 3, including a double, with one RBI and one run scored; Mason Weaver went 2 for 4, including a double, with two runs scored; and starting pitcher Cade Baker threw five shutout innings, striking out two and walking one to pick up the win.

Gettysburg 7, West York 1: At Gettysburg, Logan Mosley led the Warriors (11-5 overall, 10-4 in York-Adams Division II) by starting the game on the mound and throwing six innings, striking out eight and walking three, while allowing two hits and no earned runs to pick up the win. At the plate, Gettysburg’s Chris Boone went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and one run scored, Braden Manning went 2 for 3 with one RBI and Cody Furman went 2 for 4, including a triple. For the Bulldogs, Ricky Peters threw four innings of shutout relief, striking out seven, walking two and allowing five hits.

Bermudian Springs 6, Littlestown 1: At York Springs, Nathan Keller led the Eagles by throwing a complete game, striking out three, walking one and allowing five hits to pick up the win. Keller also connected at the plate by going 3 for 3. Also for Bermudian, Ethan Young went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, while Austin Reinert went 2 for 3 with one run scored. For the Thunderbolts, Brendon Clabaugh went 2 for 3.

Delone Catholic 7, York Catholic 2: At McSherrystown, Delone’s Tyler Hillson started the game on the mound and threw five innings, striking out seven, walking one and allowing four hits to pick up the win. Teammate Trent Giraffa went 2 for 3 at the plate, including a double, with one run scored. For the Irish, Brady Walker went 2 for 4, including a double, with one run scored, while Luke Campbell went 2 for 4 and Roman Manfredi went 2 for 3. Delone improved to 12-3 overall and 10-3 in York-Adams Division IV.

Fairfield 8, York Tech 3: At Fairfield, Jake Myers led the Green Knights by going 2 for 3, including a homer, with two RBIs. Also for Fairfield, Eric Ball went 2 for 3, including a double, with three runs scored and one RBI. For the Spartans, Ashton Hess homered with two RBIs, while Jayden Miller doubled with one run scored. Fairfield improved to 12-2 overall and 9-2 in York-Adams Division IV.

Biglerville 7, Hanover 1: At Hanover, Eli Weigle led the Canners by throwing a complete game, striking out six, walking one and allowing eight hits to pick up the win. Also for Biglerville, Austin Black went 3 for 4 with one run scored, Nolan Miller went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and one run scored, and Kolton Trimmer went 2 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored. For the Nighthawks, Nathan Chronister went 2 for 3, including a double.

South Western 20, York High 1 (5 innings): At Small Athletic Field, Garrett Smith led the Mustangs (10-5) by going 3 for 3, including a double, with three runs scored. Also for South Western, Levi Loughry went 2 for 2 with two runs scored and one RBI, while Carson Trone had three runs scored and two RBIs.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports. Dave VanO'Linda contributed to this report.