Susquehannock rallies to win battle of division leaders; other Wednesday prep baseball

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Two York-Adams baseball division leaders squared off in Glen Rock on Wednesday afternoon.

As you would expect when two strong teams meet, the contest went down to the final innings.

Division III leader Susquehannock plated three runs in the bottom of the sixth to erase a 5-4 Delone Catholic lead and eventually earn a 7-5 triumph over the Squires.

The Warriors improved to 11-2 overall and 10-0 in D-III. Division IV leader Delone fell to 8-2 overall and 7-2 in the division. The Squires entered as the No. 1 team in the District 3 Class 2-A power ratings.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

AJ Miller led the Warriors by going 3 for 3, including a triple, with two RBIs and one run scored.

Luke Geiple belted two doubles for Susquehannock with two runs scored and one RBI, while Brayden Heaps went 2 for 3, including a double, with one run scored.

For the Squires, Brady Dettinburn went 2 for 3, including a double, with one RBI, while teammate Jake Sherdel had three RBIs.

More:New Susquehannock High School head football coach is following in his father's footsteps

Logan Houser got the win in relief, pitching two one-hit shutout innings. He struck out four and walked one.

OTHER BASEBALL

Dallastown 15, New Oxford 2 (5 innings): At New Oxford, Colin Ahr led the Wildcats (11-3) by going 3 for 3, including a double, with one RBI. Ahr also started the game on the mound and threw four innings, striking out nine, walking five and allowing no earned runs to pick up the win. Also for Dallastown, Cade Flinchbaugh went 2 for 3, including two doubles, with three RBIs; Brady Altland went 2 for 5, including a triple, with one RBI and one run scored; and Travis Reding homered and scored three runs. For the Colonials, Adam Pascoe doubled with one RBI.

Red Lion 4, West York 3: At West York, Connor Lawrence went 2 for 4 for Red Lion (9-3) and also started the game on the mound and threw five innings, striking out five, walking four and allowing two earned runs to pick up the win. Also for Red Lion, Brandon Ritchey went 1 for 2 and collected three RBIs, while Jakob Shaffer went 1 for 2 with two runs scored and two walks. For the Bulldogs, Carter Hughes went 2 for 4, including a triple, with one RBI and one run scored, while Blaise Tanner went 1 for 2 with two runs scored.

Northeastern 3, Dover 1: At Dover, Nathan Moser led the Bobcats by throwing a five-hit complete game, striking out four, walking two and allowing no earned runs to pick up the win. Teammate Owen Wilhide homered with two RBIs. For the Eagles, Levi Goebeler started the game on the mound and threw six innings, striking out five and walking four in the loss. Teammate Parker Bankowski went 2 for 4, including a double.

Eastern York 6, Hanover 1: At Wrightsville, Austin Bausman led the Golden Knights by throwing a complete game, striking out eight, walking one and allowing no earned runs to pick up the win. Bausman also connected at the plate by belting two homers and collecting four RBIs. Simon Lipsius went 3 for 4 for Eastern, including a double, with one RBI, while Parker Strayer went 1 for 2 with two runs scored. For the Nighthawks, Jaxon Dell went 2 for 3, including a double, with one RBI.

York Suburban 20, York High 4 (4 innings): At Suburban, Luke Andricos led the Trojans by going 3 for 3, including a homer and a double, with four RBIs and four runs scored. Also for Suburban, Nick Andricos went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored; Collin Boldt went 2 for 2, including a double, with two RBIs; and Ty Pridgen went 1 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. For the Bearcats, Luis Gonzalez went 2 for 2, including a double, while Merkin Duran doubled with three RBIs.

Gettysburg 6, South Western 4: At Gettysburg, Braden Manning led the Warriors by going 3 for 3, including a triple and a double, while collecting three RBIs. Manning also started the game on the mound and threw six innings, striking out 11, walking two and allowing three earned runs to pick up the win. For the Mustangs, Dominic Praydis had two doubles and two RBIs.

Fairfield 10, Kennard-Dale 3: At Fawn Grove, Andrew Koons led the Green Knights (7-2) by going 2 for 4, including a homer, with three RBIs and two runs scored. Also for Fairfield, Eric Ball went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI, while Cody Valentine went 2 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs and two runs scored. For the Rams, Ryan Perzanowski went 2 for 4, including a double, while Adam Loucks homered and walked twice.

Bermudian Springs 10, Biglerville 9: At York Springs, the Eagles plated two runs in the bottom of the seventh to capture the walk-off victory. Individually for the Eagles, Bryce Martin went 4 for 4 with three RBIs and one run scored, while Nathan Keller went 3 for 4, including a double, with two runs scored, and Tyson Carpenter went 2 for 4, including a double, with three RBIs and one run scored. For the Canners, Cameron Hartzel went 3 for 5, including a triple, with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Austin Black went 3 for 5 with one RBI and one run scored.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.