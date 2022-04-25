Northeastern pitcher nearly perfect in 1-0 win vs. West York; other Monday prep baseball

STEVE HEISER

Northeastern’s Nate Toomey delivered one of the most impressive pitching performances of the 2022 York-Adams baseball season on Monday afternoon.

The senior was dazzling on the mound for the Bobcats in a 1-0 triumph over West York.

The right-hander pitched a one-hit shutout, striking out 15 without a walk. He needed just 88 pitches to complete the task.

Nicholas Barnett was almost as good for West York, pitching a three-hit complete game, with three strikeouts and two walks. He needed just 79 pitches.

Quinn Shindler doubled with a run scored and a walk for Northeastern. Cole Eichelberger drove in the game’s only run with a third-inning sacrifice fly, scoring Shindler.

Reed Fultz’s fourth-inning leadoff single was the only thing that prevented Toomey from pitching a perfect game.

Northeastern played errorless defense behind Toomey.

The Bobcats improved to 4-6. West York fell to 5-6.

OTHER BASEBALL

Dallastown 8, Spring Grove 1: At Dallastown, Conner Barto led the Wildcats by starting the game on the mound and throwing six innings, striking out eight, walking two and allowing no earned runs to pick up the win. For the Dallastown offense, Camden Flinchbaugh went 2 for 4, including a double, with two runs scored and one RBI, while Brady Altland went 2 for 4, including a double, with two runs scored. Dallastown improved to 10-3. The Wildcats have won seven straight games. Spring Grove fell to 7-4. The Rockets saw their six-game winning streak ended.

Central York 15, Dover 0 (4 innings): At Central York, Alex Barger led the Panthers (9-3) by going 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Also for Central, Josh Marquard went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and one run scored, Addison Clymer went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI and Tyler Dehoff went 1 for 1 with two runs scored and two walks. Central has won four straight games.

Red Lion 10, York Suburban 3: At Red Lion, Brandon Ritchey led the Lions (8-3) by going 3 for 3, including two triples, with two RBIs and two runs scored. Also for Red Lion, AJ Lipscomb went 3 for 3, including a triple and a double, with two RBIs; Connor Lawrence went 2 for 4, including a homer, with two RBIs and one run scored; and Jaden Taylor went 2 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs and one run scored. For the Trojans, Luke Andricos tripled and doubled with three RBIs and one run scored, while Adrien Garner went 2 for 3 with two runs scored.

Susquehannock 18, York Tech 1 (6 innings): At Spry, Zach Coleman led the Warriors (10-2) by going 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Also for Susquehannock, Ben Koller went 3 for 5, including a double, with two runs scored; Ryan Barrett went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI; Josh Preston went 2 for 3 with one RBI; David Bennett went 2 for 4; and Luke Geiple homered and collected three RBIs. Preston also picked up the win on the mound, throwing four innings and striking out seven, walking three and allowing no runs.

Eastern York 8, York Catholic 1: At York Catholic, Austin Bausman led the Golden Knights by belting a homer and a double to go with two RBIs and two runs scored. Also for Eastern, Simon Lipsius went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and starting pitcher Aaron Fox threw six innings to pick up the win, striking out six, walking two and allowing one run and two hits. For the Irish, Ryan Tully went 2 for 2, including a double, with one RBI.

Kennard-Dale 6, Biglerville 4: At Biglerville, Wade Kaminski led the Rams by going 1 for 3 with two RBIs and one run scored. Kaminski also threw the final three innings in relief, striking out one, walking two and allowing one earned run to pick up the win. As a team, the Rams took nine walks. For the Canners, Ben Angstadt went 2 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored, while Abi Sosa went 2 for 4 with one run scored.

South Western 4, New Oxford 2: At Hanover, Carlos Caraballo led the Mustangs by starting the game on the mound and throwing five innings, striking out six, walking three and allowing one earned run to pick up the win. Levi Loughry went 2 for 3, including a double, with two RBIs for South Western, while Dominic Praydis had a double and picked up two RBIs. For the Colonials, Mason Weaver threw a complete game, striking out eight, walking two and allowing four earned runs in taking the loss.

Delone Catholic 6, Littlestown 5 (9 innings): At McSherrystown, Jake Sherdel picked up his career 100th strikeout and helped lead the Squires to the home victory. For the game, Sherdel started the game on the mound and threw six innings, striking out nine, walking one and allowing no earned runs in taking a no-decision. He also connected at the plate by going 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Also for Delone, Nick Pierce went 2 for 4 with one RBI, while Aidan Wittmer and Tyler Hillson each went 2 for 5 with one run scored. For the Thunderbolts, Brandon Morgret went 2 for 2 with one run scored, while Colby Hahn went 2 for 4 with one run scored. Delone improved to 8-1. Littlestown dropped to 7-3.

Gettysburg 20, York High 1 (5 innings): At Small Athletic Field, Bryce Rudisill belted a grand slam and a triple, with five RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Warriors. Also for Gettysburg, John Darnell went 2 for 3 with four RBIs and two runs scored and Logan Moseley went 2 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored.

Fairfield 15, Steel-High 0 (3 innings): At Fairfield, Will Myers led the Green Knights (6-2) to the nonleague victory by going 2 for 2 with three RBIs and one run scored. Teammate Jayden Bell went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBIs.

Bermudian Springs 6, Hanover 3: At Hanover, Liam Cook led the Eagles by going 2 for 4 with three RBIs and one run scored. Also for Bermudian, Gabe Kline went 3 for 4 with one RBI and Nathan Keller started the game on the mound and threw six innings, striking out seven and walking two to pick up the win. For the Nighthawks, Jaxon Dell went 3 for 3 with two runs scored and Nadir Harris went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and one run scored.

