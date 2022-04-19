Susquehannock continues to dominate York-Adams opposition; other Tuesday baseball

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The Susquehannock baseball team rebounded from its only loss of the season with a dominating 11-0 victory at Eastern York on Tuesday.

Three Warrior pitchers combined a three-hit shutout. Logan Houser and Josh Preston each pitched three innings and Luke Geiple pitched the final frame. They combined for 12 strikeouts and seven walks.

It was the fourth time that Susquehannock has shut out a foe this season in eight games.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

The Warriors, coming off a 4-3 loss to a strong Camp Hill squad last Wednesday, improved to 7-1 overall and 6-0 in York-Adams Division III. Susquehannock has now outscored its six league foes (Division III and Division IV) by a 52-3 margin.

Eastern York fell to 4-4 overall and 3-3 in D-III.

Susquehannock’s offense was led by Geiple (three hits, homer, three RBIs, two runs), AJ Miller (two hits, three RBIs, two runs), Josh Pecunes (two hits, double, two runs), David Barrett (two hits, RBI), Cameron Brewer (two hits, run), Ben Koller (double, RBI, run) and Jarryn Andrews (hit, two RBIs).

For Eastern, Carter Foote-Renwick had two hits and Brody Hinkle doubled.

OTHER BASEBALL

Red Lion 7, South Western 4: At Red Lion, the Lions (6-3) were led by Reid Anderson (3 for 4, double, two runs, RBI), Connor Lawrence (3 for 4, two RBIs, run), AJ Lipscomb (2 for 4, two RBIs) and Jaden Taylor (1 for 2, two runs). For the Mustangs (6-2), Kamden Truelove went 2 for 2, while Landen Eyster picked up two RBIs.

Spring Grove 12, West York 4: At Spring Grove, Ethan Fuhrman led the Rockets by going 3 for 4, including a triple and a double, with five RBIs. Also thriving for Spring Grove were Owen Sporer (2 for 3, three runs), Nizeah Mummert (2 for 3, two RBIs, two runs) and Cameron Gracey (2 for 3, two RBIs, run). For the Bulldogs, Ricky Peters tripled with two walks, while Dylan Keller went 1 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored.

Dover 6, York Suburban 4: At Suburban, the Eagles broke a 4-4 tie in the top the seventh when they plated the two-go ahead runs. Individually for the Eagles, David Crone went 3 for 4 with two runs scored, while Nathaniel Hammock picked up two RBIs, and Levi Goebeler added two runs scored. For the Trojans, Cameron Mummert went 1 for 3 with two RBIs.

Hanover 6, York Tech 3: At Hanover, Chase Roberts led the Nighthawks by starting on the mound and throwing 5 2/3 innings, striking out 12, walking one and allowing one run to pick up the win. Teammate Justus Feeser went 3 for 3, including a double, with three RBIs. For the Spartans, Yadi Cruz-Cruz went 3 for 4, including two doubles, with one RBI.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.