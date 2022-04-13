Topsy-turvy York-Adams Division I race crowded at top; other Wednesday baseball action

STEVE HEISER

The York-Adams Division I baseball race is giving every indication of being a topsy-turvy affair that will likely be determined during the final week of the regular season.

Dallastown exploded for six seventh-inning runs to erase a 5-1 Central York lead en route to a 7-5 triumph over the Panthers on Central’s field on Wednesday.

Northeastern, meanwhile, interjected itself into the race in a big way on Wednesday when it surprised Red Lion, 5-3, on the Lions’ home field. The Bobcats had just one win entering the contest.

South Western, meanwhile, had the easiest time of the D-I contenders on Wednesday, rolling to a 16-0, three-inning victory over visiting York High.

After the dust cleared from those three outcomes, South Western (6-1 overall) and Dallastown (5-3 overall) are tied for top spot in the division at 5-1. Central York is close behind at 5-2 both overall and in D-I. Red Lion fell to 4-2 in the division and 5-2 overall. Northeastern improved to 2-5 overall and 2-3 in D-I.

In Dallastown’s win, Colin Ahr’s two-run, go-ahead single sparked the seventh-inning outburst. Conner Barto and Brady Altland also had run-scoring singles in the rally. Barto and Ahr each finished with two hits and two RBIs. Barto started and pitched five innings, allowing one earned run. Dallastown’s Camden Flinchbaugh pitched two shutout innings in relief. For Central, Tyler Dehoff had two hits, two runs scored and a walk, while Alex Barger had a hit, two RBIs and a run scored. Central starting pitcher Josh Marquard went six dazzling innings and allowed two hits and no earned runs. He struck out nine and walked one but had to be taken out of the game because his pitch count reached 100. Dallastown then touched up Central’s relievers. Central was coming off a big win over Red Lion on Monday.

In Northeastern’s victory, Conner Rippo and Zach Bortner combined for seven strikeouts on the mound, walking seven and allowing eight hits, but giving up only two earned runs. Bortner also doubled at the plate with one RBI and one run scored, while Donovan Blake went 1 for 2 with one RBI and one run scored. Also for Northeastern, Quinn Shindler went 1 for 1 with one RBI and one run scored and Cole Eichelberger went 1 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored. For the Lions, Ryan Stabley went 2 for 3, including a double, with one RBI; AJ Lipscomb went 2 for 4, including a triple, with one RBI; and Connor Lawrence went 2 for 4.

In South Western’s triumph, Dominic Praydis threw all three innings, striking out seven, walking none and allowing no hits to pick up the win. South Western’s leaders at the plate were Justin Hefner (2 for 3, double, two RBIs, two runs) and Landen Eyster (double, two RBIs, two runs).

York Catholic 3, Delone Catholic 2: At York Catholic, the Irish plated all three runs in the bottom of third to take an early lead. They went on to the win, handing Delone (5-1) its first loss. Josh Sutton led the Irish by starting on the mound and throwing 6 2/3 innings, striking out three and walking three, while allowing three hits and one earned run to pick up the win. Teammate Luke Campbell went 3 for 3 for YC (2-3) with one RBI. For the Squires, Brodie Collins started on the mound and threw five innings, striking out six, walking two and allowing two earned runs, but took the loss.

Gettysburg 13, West York 2 (5 innings): At West York, Logan Moseley led the Warriors (4-2) by pitching all five innings, striking out eight and walking two, while allowing two hits and no earned runs to pick up the win. Offensively for the Warriors, Chris Boone went 3 for 3, including a double, with three runs scored and one RBI, while Wes Coolbaugh doubled with three runs scored and two RBIs. For the Bulldogs (5-3), Matt Knisley went 1 for 2 with two RBIs, while Eli Vottero went 1 for 1 with one run scored.

New Oxford 2, York Suburban 1 (8 innings): At New Oxford, Mason Weaver led the Colonials by going 3 for 4, including a double, with one run scored. Also for New Oxford, Adam Pascoe went 2 for 3 with one RBI, while Cade Baker started on the mound and threw six innings, striking out four, walking one and allowing one earned run in a no-decision. For the Trojans, Luke Andricos started on the mound and threw 5 2/3 innings, striking out six, walking two and allowing one run in a no-decision. Offensively for Suburban, Nick Andricos went 2 for 4 with one run scored, while Cameron Mummert went 2 for 4.

Littlestown 9, Bermudian Springs 3: At Littlestown, Bradin Peart led the Thunderbolts (4-2) by starting on the mound and throwing six innings, striking out four, walking one and allowing two earned runs to pick up the win. Peart also went 2 for 4. Also for Littlestown, Brandon Clabaugh went 1 for 2 with three runs scored, while Alex Forsythe went 1 for 2 with three RBIs and one run scored. For the Eagles, Dylan Hubbard went 2 for 3 with one RBI.

Biglerville 1, Hanover 0: At Hanover, Eli Weigle led the Canners by throwing a two-hit shutout, striking out five and walking three to pick up the win. For the Nighthawks, Chase Roberts threw a complete game, striking out six, walking none and allowing three hits, but took the loss. Roberts also doubled at the plate.

Fairfield 13, York Tech 0 (5 innings): At Spry, Andrew Koons went 2 for 2 with four RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Golden Knights. Teammate Will Myers went 2 for 2, including a double, with two RBIs and one run scored. Two Fairfield pitchers combined on a two-hitter.

