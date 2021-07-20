Big 26 Baseball Classic to feature two York County players, one York County coach

STEVE HEISER

When the Big 26 Baseball Classic resumes this weekend after a one-year hiatus, the event will feature a pair of York County players and a York County coach.

Two players from Red Land’s District 3 Class 5-A championship team have been included on the Pennsylvania roster: second baseman Brady Ebbert and pitcher-catcher Kaden Peifer. Both players are rising seniors for the Patriots.

As a junior for Red Land, Peifer pitched 69 2/3 innings, posting an 8-2 record while racking up 80 strikeouts. Batting cleanup, he collected 36 hits and drove in 27 runs. Peifer threw a 10-strikeout no-hitter against Archbishop Wood in the PIAA Class 5-A quarterfinals. He has already committed to play at the NCAA Division I level for the University of Delaware.

Ebbert, meanwhile, hit .333 for Red Land with a .423 on-base percentage. He had 18 RBIs, scored 13 runs, walked 16 times and stole five bases.

Big 26 alum Kody Reeser will join the Pennsylvania team as a volunteer assistant. He was a member of the Pennsylvania Big 26 team in 2015. He graduated from Northeastern High in 2016 and Towson University in 2020. Reeser currently plays for Manchester in the Central League.

The eighth edition of the Big 26 event is set for Friday and Saturday at FNB Field in Harrisburg, which is the home of the minor-league Harrisburg Senators.

The annual three-game showcase, pitting Pennsylvania all-stars vs. Maryland all-stars, was not held in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pennsylvania leads the all-time series 4-3.

Players were selected through tryouts held in May and early June for interested 2022 and 2023 graduates.

The event also features the Big 26 Buddy Program. In that program, special needs children, teens and young adults are paired with Big 26 players for a picnic and a wiffle-ball game to open the event’s programming on Thursday evening at FNB Field. Buddies are also introduced with players during pregame ceremonies.

There will also be a player combine at 1 p.m. Friday at FNB Field that will be attended by college coaches and recruiters in a pro-style workout.

The three-game series starts with a game at 7 p.m. Friday. That is followed by games at 11 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Saturday.

An advance ticket sale link can be found at www.big26.com through Thursday.

The other District 3 players on the Pennsylvania roster are: Central Dauphin third baseman A.J. Wenrich, Cocalico outfielder Caleb Sturtevant, Manheim Township catcher Ryan Flury, Central Dauphin outfielder Nick Keane, Gov. Mifflin shortstop Tyler Minick, Cedar Cliff catcher Gabriel Kocher and Cedar Cliff pitcher William Stambaugh. Third baseman Manny Santana, from Scotland Campus Prep in Franklin County, is also on the Pennsylvania roster.

Reach Steve Heiser