York County standout named Gatorade Pennsylvania Baseball Player of the Year

Benny Montgomery is the Gatorade Pennsylvania Baseball Player of the Year.

Montgomery is expected to be a first-round pick in the upcoming Major League Baseball draft.

The 6-foot, 5-inch senior posted a .420 batting average with seven home runs and 22 RBIs in 2021.

If it wasn't already clear, Benny Montgomery can now be called one of the best high school baseball players in nation.

The Red Land High School standout was named the Gatorade Pennsylvania Baseball Player of the Year on Tuesday after a stellar senior season.

The award "recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field," according to a news release.

"Thank you Gatorade for the recognition!" Montgomery wrote on Twitter. "This one means a lot!"

The York County player led his team to the PIAA Class 5-A title game after the Patriots won the championship in 2019. In addition to his success on the field, Montgomery has achieved a 4.04 grade-point average.

The 6-foot, 5-inch, 205-pound senior posted a .420 batting average with seven home runs and 22 RBIs in 2021. Montgomery also scored 44 runs and stole 19 bases. He helped the Patriots to the District 3 Class 5-A crown and a 25-5 overall record.

Montgomery is signed to play for the University of Virginia next season, but is expected to be selected in the first round of the upcoming Major League Baseball draft.

Montgomery is No. 15 on mlb.com's 2021 draft prospect page. The MLB draft begins on July 11 and ends on July 13.

A member of the National Honor Society and his school’s ski club, Montgomery has volunteered locally on behalf of the ALS Association.

“Benny Montgomery’s work ethic is second-to-none,” said Red Land High head coach Nathan Ebbert in the news relase. “I can’t tell you how many times I would go over to the baseball field and see him running hills in the summer heat. He also puts in hours upon hours in the batting cage.”

Through Gatorade’s marketing platform, “Play it Forward,” Montgomery has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of his choosing. Montgomery is also eligible to submit a 30-second video explaining why the organization he chooses is deserving of one of 12 $10,000 spotlight grants, which will be announced throughout the year. To date, Gatorade Player of the Year winners’ grants have totaled more than $2.7 million across 1,117 organizations

After winning the Gatorade award as the state's top player, Montgomery is now a finalist for the company's National Player of the Year award, which will be announced in July.

