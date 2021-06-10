PIAA BASEBALL QUARTERFINALS: Red Land wins behind Peifer's no-hitter; Eastern York ousted

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

York County teams batted .500 during PIAA quarterfinal baseball action on Thursday afternoon.

The one victory, however, was a memorable one.

Kaden Peifer threw a no-hitter to lead Red Land to a 5-0 victory over Archbishop Wood in a Class 5-A contest.

Eastern York, meanwhile, dropped a 4-1 decision to New Castle in a 4-A battle.

In the Red Land victory, Peifer struck out 10 and walked two. He needed 94 pitches to get the victory at Muhlenberg High School in Berks County.

The seven Red Land hits were more than enough for Peifer. Ethan Phillips (two hits, double, two runs, RBI), Brady Ebbert (two hits, double, RBI), Cole Wagner (double, RBI) and Peifer (double, RBI, walk) led the Patriots’ offense.

Red Land used two-run rallies in the first and third innings to jump out to a 4-0 lead, and Peifer did the rest.

The District 3 champion Patriots improved to 24-4 and now advance to state semifinals on Monday, where they’ll face the winner of the game between Manheim Central (the fifth-place team from District 3) and District 2 champion Abington Heights.

District 12 champion Archbishop Wood finished at 19-5.

Knights can’t overcome early deficit: The Eastern-New Castle game, which was played at Mount Aloysius College in Cresson, Cambria County, was basically decided in the first inning when the Hurricanes jumped out a 3-0 lead.

The York-Adams Division III champions played New Castle on even terms after that, but they couldn’t produce enough offense to overcome the early deficit.

After the first frame, Eastern starter Evan Rishell pitched well. His final line read 5 2/3 innings, eight hits, four runs, three earned runs, eight strikeouts and three walks.

Drew Dellinger had two hits for Eastern and drove in the Knights’ only run in the fourth to pull the Knights within 3-1. Justin Ranker scored that run.

After a short rain delay, New Castle added a sixth-inning insurance run.

Rocco Bernadina got the win for New Castle, going six innings and allowing six hits and one run. He struck out eight and walked two.

Eastern, the third-place team from District 3, finished at 18-5. District 7 champion New Castle improved to 16-9 and advanced to the state 4-A semifinals.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.