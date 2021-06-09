York-Adams coaches recognize league's top baseball players from 2021 season

STEVE HEISER

The Eastern York Golden Knights are the last York-Adams League team left standing in the PIAA baseball playoffs.

Not surprisingly, the Golden Knights were well recognized by the league’s coaches when it came time to hand out divisional awards.

The Division III champion Knights feature both the D-III Pitcher of the Year in senior Evan Rishell and the Coach of the Year in Brett Heiser.

Heiser has led Eastern to the state Class 4-A quarterfinals with an 18-4 overall record, which included a 13-1 mark en route to the D-III championship. The Knights finished third in the District 3 4-A playoffs to earn their state playoff berth.

In Thursday’s state 4-A quarterfinals, Eastern will face New Castle (15-9) in a 3 p.m. game at Mount Aloysius College in Cresson, Cambria County.

Rishell is one big reason that Eastern has gotten that far.

According to statistics provided by the coaches, the left-hander went 4-2 this season with a 1.26 ERA, strikingout 73 and walking 14 in 44 1/3 innings.

Luke Geiple, a sophomore third baseman for Susquehannock, was named the D-III Player of the Year after hitting .526 with 31 RBIs, eight doubles, nine stolen bases and a 1.308 OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage). He struck out just three times all season.

Division I honorees: In D-I, the top honors went to Dallastown’s Colin Ahr (Player of the Year) and South Western’s Josh Berzonski (Pitcher of the Year).

Both are juniors.

Ahr, an outfielder/first baseman/pitcher, boasted a .393 batting average with a .507 on-base percentage. He had eight doubles, 17 RBIs and 17 runs scored. As a pitcher, he 3-0 over 19 innings pitched with a 0.37 ERA, striking out 27 and walking 11.

Berzonski, a left-hander, was 7-1 with a 0.58 ERA over 60 innings. He allowed 32 hits, while striking out 89 and walking 15.

Dallastown’s Greg Kinneman was selected the D-I Coach of the Year after leading the Wildcats to the D-I crown with a 14-2 mark. Dallastown finished at 18-5 overall and finished fourth in the District 3 6-A playoffs.

Division II honorees: In Division II, York Suburban had two senior players recognized.

Outfielder Spencer Butz was selected the D-II Player of the Year after hitting .469 with a .606 on-base percentage. He had six doubles, 17 RBIs, 14 stolen bases and 18 runs scored.

Suburban right-hander Ian Korn shared the D-II Pitcher of the Year honor with Spring Grove senior right-hander Beau Boyers.

Korn was 3-0 over 33 1/3 innings pitched, with a 1.08 ERA and 58 strikeouts.

Boyers compiled six wins over 56 2/3 innings with a 2.10 ERA. He had 46 strikeouts and 11 walks.

Spring Grove’s Kevin Stiffler was tabbed the D-II Coach of the Year after helping the Rockets earn a share of the divisional crown at 10-6 with Suburban and Gettysburg. The Rockets qualified for the District Class 5-A playoffs and finished 13-8 overall.

Division IV honorees: Division IV champion Biglerville boasted the D-III Player of the Year and the Pitcher of the Year.

Connor Orner, a first baseman/third baseman, took the Player of the Year honor after hitting .411 with 20 RBIs and 24 runs scored, to go along with a .570 on-base percentage, .696 slugging percentage and 1.266 OPS.

Logan Brewer was the D-III Pitcher of the Year after going 4-2 with a 2.97 ERA over 33 innings. He struck out 41.

Orner and Brewer, who are both seniors, helped Biglerville to an 11-4 divisional record and a 13-7 overall record, which included a District 3 3-A playoff berth.

The D-IV Coach of the Year honor was shared by Delone’s Catholic’s Dave Neumayer and Hanover’s Fritz Allison.

Delone finished second in D-IV at 9-6, while Hanover was third at 6-9. The Squires finished 11-9 overall and made the District 3 2-A playoffs. The Nighthawks finished 10-11 overall and made the District 3 3-A field.

YORK-ADAMS LEAGUE COACHES’ ALL-STARS

DIVISION I

Player of the Year: Colin Ahr, Dallastown.

Pitcher of the Year: Josh Berzonski, South Western.

Coach of the Year: Greg Kinneman, Dallastown.

Pitchers

Grant Smeltzer, Central York.

Nate Toomey, Northeastern.

Catcher

Ty Cromer, South Western.

Infielders

Andy Srebroski, Northeastern.

Conner Barto, Dallastown.

Riley Thomas, Dallastown.

Evan Beach, Dallastown.

Outfielders

Andrew Jones, Dallastown.

Owen Willhide, Northeastern.

Jacob Earnest, Red Lion.

Utility/Designated Hitter

Jake Holt, Dallastown.

Honorable Mention

Alex Barger, Central York.

Chandler Powell, Dallastown.

Kyle Daugherty, Red Lion.

Jason Krieger, Red Lion.

Brandy Ritchey, Red Lion.

Ryan Stabley, Red Lion.

Austin Long, South Western.

DIVISION II

Player of the Year: Spencer Butz, York Suburban.

Co-Pitchers of the Year: Ian Korn, York Suburban; and Beau Boyers, Spring Grove.

Coach of the Year: Kevin Stiffler, Spring Grove.

Pitchers

Jesse Bitzer, New Oxford.

Matshall Mott, Gettysburg.

Catcher

Owen Kennell, Dover.

Infielders

Aaron Eckard, Dover.

Mason Weaver, New Oxford.

Alex Meckley, Gettysburg.

Landon Bailey, Spring Grove.

Outfielders

Jordy Rios, West York.

Owen Sporer, Spring Grove.

Eli Tome, Spring Grove.

Utility/Designated Hitters

Luke Bailey, Spring Grove.

Bryce Rudisill, Gettysburg.

Honorable Mention

Tegan Kuhns, Gettysburg.

Jeff Minot, West York.

Jett Smith, Spring Grove.

Brenden Peterson, York Suburban.

Nick Richardson, York Suburban.

DIVISION III

Player of the Year: Luke Geiple, Susquehannock.

Pitcher of the Year: Evan Rishell, Eastern York.

Coach of the Year: Brett Heiser, Eastern York.

Pitchers

Jason Williams, Kennard-Dale.

Andrew Olvera, Littlestown.

Joe Smith, Susquehannock.

Owen Shimmel, Eastern York.

Catcher

Ryan Jones, Littlestown.

Infielders

Koy Swanson, Kennard-Dale.

Dalton Reinert, Bermudian Springs.

Brock Carpenter, Bermudian Springs.

Ben Laubach, Susquehannock.

Austin Bausman, Eastern York.

Outfielders

Jason Williams, Kennard-Dale.

Brody Hinkle, Eastern York.

Tyler Nagel, Kennard-Dale.

Utility/Designated Hitter

Carter Stuart, Bermudian Springs.

Honorable Mention

Blake Young, Bermudian Springs.

Drew Dellinger, Eastern York.

Nate Dandridge, Eastern York.

Quinton McNew, Eastern York.

Justin Ranker, Eastern York.

Colby Hahn, Littlestown.

Lucas Nagel, Kennard-Dale.

Dave Barrett, Susquehannock.

Brayden Heaps, Susquehannock.

Ben Koller, Susquehannock.

A.J. Miller, Susquehannock.

DIVISION IV

Player of the Year: Connor Orner, Biglerville.

Pitcher of the Year: Logan Brewer, Biglerville.

Co-Coaches of the Year: Dave Neumayer, Delone Catholic; and Fritz Allison, Hanover.

Pitchers

Chase Roberts, Hanover.

Jake Sherdel, Delone Catholic.

Catcher

Wyatt Schussler, Delone Catholic.

Infielders

Jake Myers, Fairfield.

Anthony Catterall, York Catholic.

Cody Valentine, Fairfield.

Avery Kuntz, Delone Catholic.

Outfielders

Ben Angstadt, Biglerville.

Justus Feeser, Hanover.

Tyler Hillson, Delone Catholic.

Utility/Designated Hitter

Mason Smith, Hanover.

Honorable Mention

Cameron Hartzell, Biglerville.

Eli Weigle, Biglerville.

Eric Ball, Fairfield.

Brady Walker, York Catholic.

Kaiden Rogers, York Tech.

