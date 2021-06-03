Evan Rishell's big effort helps Eastern York earn state 4-A baseball playoff berth

STEVE HEISER

The Eastern York baseball team is headed to the state playoffs, thanks largely to a stellar performance from Evan Rishell.

The Golden Knights' left-handed pitcher threw a complete-game six-hitter in a 3-1 victory at East Pennsboro in the District 3 Class 4-A third-place game on Thursday. He struck out eight and walked one in his 104-pitch performance.

The victory clinched the district’s third-and-final berth into the PIAA 4-A playoffs.

Rishell also went 2 for 3 from his leadoff position with an RBI and a run scored.

Second-seeded Eastern York improved to 17-4. Top-seeded East Pennsboro saw its season end at 16-3.

In the first round of the state playoffs on Monday, Eastern will face District 6 champion Bellefonte.

