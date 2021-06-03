Dallastown's championship baseball season ends with loss in district 6-A third-place game

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Dallastown High School’s standout 2021 baseball season reached the end of the line on Thursday afternoon.

The Wildcats dropped a 5-3 decision to Warwick in the win-or-go-home District 3 Class 6-A third-place game at Dallastown.

Early on, it looked like the Wildcats were headed for the victory and the state playoffs. Dallastown led 3-0 going into the fourth inning and starting pitcher Colin Ahr looked in control.

The Lancaster County team, however, plated one run in the fourth and three more in the fifth to take the lead for good.

Ahr pitched well in his 4 2/3 innings, allowing three hits and one earned run. A costly error led to three unearned runs against him. He struck out six, but he did allow four walks.

Evan Beach finished up with 2 1/3 innings of one-run relief, striking out two.

Each team had just five hits on the day. Dallastown, however, was plagued by walks, allowing six on the day.

Ahr also finished with two hits, including a double, with an RBI. Conner Barto drove in Dallastown’s other runs on a pair of sacrifice fly balls. Riley Thomas scored two of Dallastown's three runs. Thomas finished with a single and two walks.

Warwick’s Matt Seibert proved to be a thorn in Dallastown’s side with two hits, including a homer, and three RBIs. Seibert also pitched six innings to get the win, allowing three runs and five hits, with 10 strikeouts and three walks.

Third-seeded Dallastown sees its season end at 18-5. That included a York-Adams League Division I championship. Fourth-seeded Warwick improved to 16-6 and clinched a PIAA berth.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.